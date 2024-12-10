Helen Skelton's quilted khaki jacket, denim blouse and timeless Hunter welly boots prove she's the queen of outdoorsy-chic

Helen oozed countryside charm in her elegant winter outfit

Helen Skelton attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 21, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)
Helen Skelton was outdoor chic personified in her quilted khaki coat, Karen Millen blouse and classic Hunter boots combination.

Helen hits the mark with her amazing attire every time we see her, whether that be going full glam or nailing looks for the great outdoors.

Stepping out in a teal velvet co-ord suit with pink heels was a daring move, but also a look we instantly wanted to emulate. And she provided gloriously laid back vibes in her shearling jacket and khaki boots.

Now Helen has done it again, bringing us a look that screams countryside girl while being cosy and elegant at the same time. The quilted khaki coat she wore with striking black gloss Hunter boots almost shouldn't work with a denim Karen Millen pussybow blouse, yet it really does. It's such a great look and we're all over replicating it for winter walks and sipping mulled wine at Christmas markets.

Shop Quilted Khaki Coats

Superlong Quilted Liner Coat
Superdry Superlong Quilted Liner Coat

French Connection quilted longline jacket in khaki
French Connection Quilted Longline Jacket in Khaki

Lipsy Khaki Green Shower Resistant Quilted Padded Coat
Lipsy Khaki Green Shower Resistant Quilted Padded Coat

Shop Demin Blouses

Denim Pussybow Denim BlouseExact match
Denim Pussybow Denim Blouse

Nobody's ChildWhickham Neck Tie Organic Cotton Blouse
Nobody's Child Whickham Neck Tie Organic Cotton Blouse, Blue

Zara denim shirt with bow
Denim Shirt With Bow

Shop Hunter Boots

Women's original tall gloss wellington boots
Women's Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots

Hunter Womens Original Tall Gloss Black
Hunter Womens Original Tall Gloss Black

Refined Slim Fit Gloss Rubber Women's Short Wellington Boots
Refined Slim Fit Gloss Rubber Women's Short Wellington Boots

Alongside the khaki coat, denim blouse and Hunter boots, Helen also wore dark blue jeans (double denim for the win,) and a pale tweed garment underneath the jacket which really brought the country look alive.

With her hair loose and flowing and delicately understated makeup, the presenter looked every inch at home against the barn backdrop she was pictured against. All elements of her outfit are made of classic components that can be worn year after year and will never look dated - and we can't wait to have them as part of our capsule own wardrobe.

Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

