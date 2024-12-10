Helen Skelton's quilted khaki jacket, denim blouse and timeless Hunter welly boots prove she's the queen of outdoorsy-chic

Helen Skelton was outdoor chic personified in her quilted khaki coat, Karen Millen blouse and classic Hunter boots combination.

Helen hits the mark with her amazing attire every time we see her, whether that be going full glam or nailing looks for the great outdoors.

Stepping out in a teal velvet co-ord suit with pink heels was a daring move, but also a look we instantly wanted to emulate. And she provided gloriously laid back vibes in her shearling jacket and khaki boots.

Now Helen has done it again, bringing us a look that screams countryside girl while being cosy and elegant at the same time. The quilted khaki coat she wore with striking black gloss Hunter boots almost shouldn't work with a denim Karen Millen pussybow blouse, yet it really does. It's such a great look and we're all over replicating it for winter walks and sipping mulled wine at Christmas markets.

Alongside the khaki coat, denim blouse and Hunter boots, Helen also wore dark blue jeans (double denim for the win,) and a pale tweed garment underneath the jacket which really brought the country look alive.

With her hair loose and flowing and delicately understated makeup, the presenter looked every inch at home against the barn backdrop she was pictured against. All elements of her outfit are made of classic components that can be worn year after year and will never look dated - and we can't wait to have them as part of our capsule own wardrobe.