Helen Skelton's quilted khaki jacket, denim blouse and timeless Hunter welly boots prove she's the queen of outdoorsy-chic
Helen oozed countryside charm in her elegant winter outfit
Helen Skelton was outdoor chic personified in her quilted khaki coat, Karen Millen blouse and classic Hunter boots combination.
Helen hits the mark with her amazing attire every time we see her, whether that be going full glam or nailing looks for the great outdoors.
Stepping out in a teal velvet co-ord suit with pink heels was a daring move, but also a look we instantly wanted to emulate. And she provided gloriously laid back vibes in her shearling jacket and khaki boots.
Now Helen has done it again, bringing us a look that screams countryside girl while being cosy and elegant at the same time. The quilted khaki coat she wore with striking black gloss Hunter boots almost shouldn't work with a denim Karen Millen pussybow blouse, yet it really does. It's such a great look and we're all over replicating it for winter walks and sipping mulled wine at Christmas markets.
A post shared by @annabelkermanstylist
A photo posted by on
Shop Quilted Khaki Coats
Shop Demin Blouses
Exact match
Shop Hunter Boots
Alongside the khaki coat, denim blouse and Hunter boots, Helen also wore dark blue jeans (double denim for the win,) and a pale tweed garment underneath the jacket which really brought the country look alive.
With her hair loose and flowing and delicately understated makeup, the presenter looked every inch at home against the barn backdrop she was pictured against. All elements of her outfit are made of classic components that can be worn year after year and will never look dated - and we can't wait to have them as part of our capsule own wardrobe.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 9th - 15th December 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Prince Louis’s tribute to Carole Middleton at Kate’s carol service was subtle but so adorable
Prince Louis attended the Princess of Wales's 2024 Together at Christmas carol service and was spotted carrying an adorable note
By Emma Shacklock Published