Teal velvet and pink heels? Helen Skelton’s cool co-ord and shoes are the contemporary party look of the season

Helen Skelton has just proved that party season styling can be fun as well as festive and her teal velvet co-ord and pink heels were so cool and contemporary.

The festive season is the perfect excuse to go all-out with the sparkles, velvet and sumptious colours and if you haven’t found your perfect Christmas party outfit yet then look no further for inspiration than Helen Skelton’s teal co-ord and vibrant pink shoes. The BBC Morning Live host loves nothing more than the best wellies and cosy fleeces when she’s out in nature, but she’s just as at home in glamorous looks like this. Styled by Alexandra Young, Helen beamed in a picture shared on Instagram wearing her sensational ensemble in front of a shimmering Christmas tree.

The suit looks like it could be the Oasis double breasted velvet blazer with matching tapered trousers which are sadly both almost entirely sold out. This is no surprise given how much of an affordable and stunning combination they make but Helen’s suit also comes in a soft rose pink.

Recreate Helen's Look 1

Reiss Velvet Suit Blazer £278 at Reiss With satin piping and gorgeous velvet, this single breasted suit blazer is a stand-out jacket that exudes elegance. It has padded shoulders, jetted pockets and peaked lapels. Wear with the matching trousers or with your favourite winter dresses and tailored trousers for a lovely contrast. Reiss Velvet Suit Trousers £178 at Reiss These flared velvet trousers are an investment piece for your wardrobe that will last you for so many years. The deep teal colour is perfect for festive occasions as well as general winter wear and you can dress them down with trainers and flat boots or up with metallic heels. Zara Satin Slingback Heels £35.99 at Zara These heels are such a fun way to add a pop of colour to your outfits - especially if you're wearing a fully monochrome look. They have a satin-like sheen to them, a pointed toe and an elasticated slingback strap to keep them secure.

Recreate Helen's Look 2

Nobody's Child Velvet Blazer Was £145, Now £116 at Nobody's Child If you love Helen Skelton's outfit but aren't sure about how teal will work for you then a black velvet co-ord is equally beautiful and so classic. This blazer is single breasted and would look stunning with black velvet trousers, as well as thrown over dresses and styled with jeans. Nobody's Child Velvet Trousers £79 at Nobody's Child These wide-leg trousers would be a wonderful addition to your wardrobe for party season and beyond. Style with a cosy jumper and boots during the day and a silky shirt and a matching black velvet blazer for evenings out. Bandolino Ankle Strap Heels £47.85 at Nordstrom These strappy sandals will be just as beautiful in the spring and summer months as they would be now for festive parties and winter weddings. The vibrant pink tone is so striking and they have an adjustable ankle strap and mid-height heel.

The teal colour she wore in the studio is gorgeous and this jewel tone works so beautifully with the sheen of the velvet. Together they had such a luxurious feel and the structured shoulders of the blazer made it even more striking. Teal is a beautiful shade for a party season look as it’s stunning with gold and silver, as well as with black and white, making it easy to style in so many ways with your neutral staples.

Helen’s velvet jacket had a timeless double breasted silhouette with covered buttons and the classic design makes it so versatile despite its more statement fabric and tone. It would be gorgeous worn with tailored trousers and a silky shirt or cami underneath, or thrown over a plain black or white knitted dress as a more low-key outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

However, Helen chose to ramp up the glamour even more now the festive countdown has officially started and wore her blazer with the matching teal velvet trousers. These had a tapered shape and a high-waisted fit, with plenty of practical pockets. Whilst we have plenty of wide-leg jeans and trousers in our winter capsule wardrobe and love this comfy style, the more streamlined design of Helen’s trousers gave her suit a modern edge.

The BBC Morning Live host styled the co-ord with contrasting pink slingback heels that couldn’t have been more fun. They brightened up her outfit and accentuated the cool, contemporary feel. Although not everyone will be a fan of colour-clashing like Helen is, if you’re feeling daring this party season then opting for vibrant shoes or a bag is a great way to switch up your style without investing in a brightly coloured outfit.

Helen could also have worn her co-ord with boots or trainers to make it more relaxed but the heels were a fabulously glamorous choice. She finished off her look with one of her signature chunky gold chain necklaces and a hint of pink lipstick to match her shoes. With an outfit this amazing an updo is a clever way to ensure it’s seen in all its glory and the TV star’s blonde tresses were swept back into a bun, with a small waving section left loose at the front.

As Christmas party looks go, Helen’s velvet co-ord and bright heels combination is hard to beat when you want to feel fabulous with minimal styling fuss.