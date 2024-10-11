Helen Skelton's chunky lace-up Hunter boots are the chic wet weather footwear we've been waiting for
And we've found where you can buy her exact pair
If you've been putting off investing in a pair of practical boots for fear of them ruining your outfits, worry no more. Helen Skelton has just worn the most stylish (and wet weather appropriate) pair of lace-ups from one of our favourite brands.
Nothing screams autumn quite like a pair of suede boots, but rain and mud is no match for their tricky to clean exterior. But there are plenty of waterproof and fashion-forward pairs of footwear on the market if you know where to look.
Helen shared a video to Instagram with a behind-the-scenes look at her new Channel 5 show all about Yorkshire, and we can't stop thinking about the chunky white boots she's sporting for a day on the farm. Comfortable and sleek, they might just be the ultimate pair of autumnal walking boots.
Shop Helen's Boots
Exact match
With a waterproof lower/outsole, padded ankle, and great traction on the sole, these boots are no match for the current weather. Just as practical but much more fashionable than standard walking boots, they're the alternative we've been desperately waiting for.
If you're a city dweller and want some similar boots for everyday wear, these M&S leather boots tick every box. Timeless and edgy, they have a handy zip fastening for comfortable and easy wear.
Hunters are some of the most iconic and best wellies on the market, but did you know the brand makes countless other boot styles too? Helen's lace-up boot of choice is just one example of the trendy pieces on offer that are both reliable and fashion-forward.
Just as comfortable trainers are a year-round wardrobe staple, a good pair of boots can take you anywhere. Admittedly, white isn't always the most practical shoe colour for an autumn capsule wardrobe, but in an easy to wipe material like leather they can survive some mud and rain.
Plus, white shoes will work to brighten up darker wintery outfits in an instant. From dark wash denim to black leggings, there's nothing they won't elevate. Opt for one of the best wool jumpers or a cosy fleece in the same hue to tie your whole look together.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
