Helen Skelton's chunky lace-up Hunter boots are the chic wet weather footwear we've been waiting for

If you've been putting off investing in a pair of practical boots for fear of them ruining your outfits, worry no more. Helen Skelton has just worn the most stylish (and wet weather appropriate) pair of lace-ups from one of our favourite brands.

Nothing screams autumn quite like a pair of suede boots, but rain and mud is no match for their tricky to clean exterior. But there are plenty of waterproof and fashion-forward pairs of footwear on the market if you know where to look.

Helen shared a video to Instagram with a behind-the-scenes look at her new Channel 5 show all about Yorkshire, and we can't stop thinking about the chunky white boots she's sporting for a day on the farm. Comfortable and sleek, they might just be the ultimate pair of autumnal walking boots.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop Helen's Boots

Exact match Hunter Women’s Rebel Explorer Commando Boots £181 at Millets (was £195) With a waterproof lower/outsole, padded ankle, and great traction on the sole, these boots are no match for the current weather. Just as practical but much more fashionable than standard walking boots, they're the alternative we've been desperately waiting for. M&S Leather Lace Up Flatform Boots £69 at M&S If you're a city dweller and want some similar boots for everyday wear, these M&S leather boots tick every box. Timeless and edgy, they have a handy zip fastening for comfortable and easy wear. Shoon Cream Leather Boots £139 at Moda in Pelle We love the gum sole detailing on Helen's boots which this pair captures too. However, these Shoon boots have an extra warm fur lining that will keep your feet cosy and padded even in the depths of winter.

Hunters are some of the most iconic and best wellies on the market, but did you know the brand makes countless other boot styles too? Helen's lace-up boot of choice is just one example of the trendy pieces on offer that are both reliable and fashion-forward.

Just as comfortable trainers are a year-round wardrobe staple, a good pair of boots can take you anywhere. Admittedly, white isn't always the most practical shoe colour for an autumn capsule wardrobe, but in an easy to wipe material like leather they can survive some mud and rain.

Plus, white shoes will work to brighten up darker wintery outfits in an instant. From dark wash denim to black leggings, there's nothing they won't elevate. Opt for one of the best wool jumpers or a cosy fleece in the same hue to tie your whole look together.