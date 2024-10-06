Helen Skelton’s powder blue jumper and floral midi skirt combination is the pop of pastel colour we needed this autumn - her voluminous ponytail is the perfect elevated hairstyle

Helen Skelton has us shopping pastels for autumn after stunning in a bright and fun powder blue jumper and matching floral midi skirt.

Autumn might have long been known for it's deep and dark colour palette, with the shorter, colder and darker days often prompting us to dress is deeper tones that match the dreary weather, Helen Skelton has reminded us that doesn't have to be the case all the time.

In a reel on Instagram, Helen looked stunning in a bright and colourful pastel look, pairing a powder blue button up cardigan jumper with a cream midi skirt that featured a fun, vintage-inspired blue floral print.

The two pieces worked perfectly together, with the soft blue tone of the jumper matching perfectly with the blues in the skirt. We love the pastel colour against the cream, which brings warm, autumn-ready feel to the outfit and creates a sleek and sophisticated look.

For shoes, Helen leaned into an elevated look with a pair of brown, point-toe court shoes. The warm brown tone worked brilliantly with the outfit, adding a softer touch than a jet-black shade would have done and proving that a good, staple pair of brown heels is an autumn capsule wardrobe must-have.

Helen's super voluminous ponytail really let the outfit shine, keeping her hair away from her face as it fell in bouncy curls down her back. The style had so much volume at the root, with a few face-framing pieces beautifully curled away from her face to highlight her features.

The ponytail wasn't too sleek, which gave the look a more laid-back, though still super elevated, feel. Helen leaned into this, keeping the top few buttons of her cardigan-style jumper undone and opting for a natural makeup look too.

Just a sweeping of bronzer and a glossy pink lip brought colour to her face, complimenting the blues of her look while also introducing another subtle and sweet colour.