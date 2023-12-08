Helen Mirren debuted a fishnet dress on the red carpet - and shared a loved up moment with Adele

Looking chic as ever, Helen Mirren wore a stunning fishnet dress with a dapper tailored collar to the Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Awards, and even shared a heartwarming moment with none other than Adele.

Helen Mirren is always inspiring us with her outfits. Whether she's wearing a casual errands-running outfit or a red carpet look, Helen Mirren's best looks are always something to behold - and her most recent outfit that she debuted at the Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Awards was no exception.

On 7 December, Helen joined a cavalcade of inspiring women in Hollywood to honour ladies who are making strides in the entertainment industry, and she showed up looking fab as ever for her red carpet moment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At 78 years old, Helen looked young and feisty as ever, wearing a fishnet lace dress with a black slip underneath. The dress featured tailored white collars and cuffs, adding an air of sophistication to the otherwise fun outfit. She also wore a pair of pointed toe black pump heels, as well as a chic Parisian red lip to truly seal the deal.

As if pictures of Helen Mirren in a new outfit weren't enough for us, we got doubly treated - the actress shared a truly heartwarming moment with Adele last night as she presented the singer with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

In her speech dedicating the award the Grammy winner, Helen reminisced on the first time she ever heard Adele's voice on the radio. "I think it was about 2008, maybe, when I heard Adele singing 'Hometown Glory,' and this shiver went down my back," she said. "That chill that comes just a few times in your life when you realize you are listening to a brilliant and game-changing artist. And I thought, wow, a goddess walks amongst us."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen also humorously acknowledged that she and Adele are both just "ordinary Londoners," referencing how she thought the singer's speaking voice would be different when she heard it for the first time. "I thought, 'Oh my God, not only is she a goddess, she's an ordinary Londoner just like me.' I mean, what an extraordinary rare combination of being one of us, but also having a talent and a tenor that can take us, transport us to somewhere truly otherworldly," she said.

Adele was not only recognized for her efforts to be a groundbreaker in the music industry, but for her philanthropic qualities as well, as Helen referenced in her speech. "Her philanthropy is what we are recognizing today," she said. "A quiet philanthropy that she does without a song and a dance, but she's an incredibly generous and philanthropic person, so that's what we're celebrating."