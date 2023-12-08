Adele reveals why she doesn't want to live in the UK ever again

Adele revealed she doesn't want to live in the UK again as she reflects on her life in the US.

For many years Adele has lived in Los Angeles with her son Angelo and has created a life for herself in a huge mansion that was reportedly owned by Sylvester Stallone. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele spoke about her life in LA and explained - much to the dismay of her British fans - why she's unlikely to ever return the UK.

When asked about her life in L.A, Adele responded simply, "I love it. It’s still sometimes strange, but I like it because I get left alone in L.A., which sounds weird. And for anyone that has never been to L.A., you assume it would be the opposite."

She explained that as L.A is jam-packed with celebrities, she is able to fly under the radar, something that's not available to her in London. "But there are so many famous people here that they don’t waste their time. Because if I see I’m being followed, I’ll cancel my day and I’ll drive out to Palm Springs and back. I wouldn’t say it can be frenzied sometimes elsewhere, but it’s just, I’ve got 20 minutes wherever. 'Is that Adele?' By the time they realize it is, I’ve got to leave. And I just don’t get that here," she said.

She then explained that although she's 'very British' she adores the weather in L.A which is perpetually sunny. She then hinted that she's unlikely to g back to the UK because of her seasonal depression and because of it being 'difficult' to go out when she's back at home.

"I get really bad seasonal depression, so the weather is good for me here. It is strange sometimes, because I’m very British. Because it’s a bit harder for me to go out nowadays, what I love the most about L.A. is everyone goes to each other’s houses. I like that," she said.

She then reflected on the many great friends she has made in L.A, many that aren't in the spotlight at all. "And I actually have made a lot of really great core friends. I didn’t think I’d ever have a real friend group here. I don’t want a bunch of celebrities being my friends — well, only [celebrities]. And [my friends are] actually from L.A., which again, before I moved here, I never met one person who was from L.A. They’re not famous and they’re great. And having a kid at school, I’ve got great mum friends. But I do like it," she said.

In the interview, Adele also spoke about being super involved in her son's school life and how his schoolmates don't 'give a flying f**k' that's shes famous. "I’m thriving a bit. Now there are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic. The kids don’t care. The kids don’t give a flying fuck who I am. And I get, not insecure, but I get nervous around loads of adults and strangers that I don’t know. And so making food for school events, it’s my dream," she said.