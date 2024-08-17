Helen George nails evening glamour with a leopard print dress from one of our high-street favourites - we're adding this dress straight to our baskets

Actress Helen George from Call The Mid Wife recently took to Instagram to showcase a stunning leopard print dress from one of our high-street favourites. Confirming that this well-loved trend is truly worth investing in.

If you're eager to hop on the leopard print trend and incorporate this print into your summer capsule wardrobe—but don't know where to start—this look should confirm that you can wear this print anyway, from long dresses to stand-alone statement pieces like skirts or jeans—you really can't go wrong.

Leopard print is synonymous with bold and elegant styling and has been a fashion staple for decades; however, it's resurfaced the past year, falling in line with the summer fashion trends 2024. It's been featured in major design collections, for example, Prada's leopard print ballet flats, and been used for plenty of high-street collections too—and we can't get enough of it!

Shop Helen George's Leopard Look

exact match Mango Leopard Midi Dress £35.99 at Mango With thin straps, and flowy fabric, this dress is ultra sophisticated. Style with brown or black kitten heels, a black handbag and gold jewellery for classic evening attire. Tiffany & Co Sunglasses £197.40 (was £284) at John Lewis These aviator sunglasses are so chic and will add a glamorous touch to any look, and they are from the one and only Tiffany & Co. Plus, and are now on sale at John Lewis. Grab them quick! Zara Kitten Heel Sandals £35.99 at Zara Although we are guessing what footwear Helen wore, these kitten heels would pair beautifully with her dress. And they are both stylish and practical, making them ideal for all-day wear.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself in front of a fabulous sunset in the sophisticated dress. She captioned the post, "A Roman holiday with my girls " Her followers were quick to show their appreciation of the look in the comment section, one says "Beautiful ❤️".

This look certainly ticks all of our boxes, as she radiates confidence in a fitted leopard print dress from Mango. If you're looking to make a statement, then this print is the way to go.

She styled the dress with aviator sunglasses and minimal gold jewellery, including a sleek gold watch. Whether you're heading to a garden party or a summer evening outing, a leopard print dress is an accessible way to feel stylish and fashion forward, and this pattern speaks for itself, making it easy to style.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, "Leopard print has been a huge trend so far this year, and it shows no sign of slowing down as we head into autumn. I couldn't believe Helen's dress was high street when I spotted it - it could definitely pass for Dolce & Gabbana so don't miss out! Team it with ballet flats and a denim jacket for the last days of summer.".

And if you're wondering what colours to style this print with, you have plenty of options to make your look stand out. Consider pairing the print with classic choices such as blacks, browns, or whites to keep it elegant. For a bolder approach try a vibrant red hue, in the form of a red clutch bag, or red beaded earrings, this bright contrasting colour really works with this print.