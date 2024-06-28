Hannah Waddingham makes statement in stripes and chunky gold earrings at event with Prince William

Hannah Waddingham made a bold statement in stripes and chunky gold earrings at an Earthshot event with Prince William.

Whether you’re looking at investing in one of the best jumpsuits for a special occasion or a dress to wear casually during the hot summer days you might not immediately consider picking up a patterned piece. However, stripes and polka dots are some of the most versatile prints out there and Hannah Waddingham has just shown how effective they can be at jazzing up a classic design. The acclaimed actor attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Innovation Camp on 27th June in London to help celebrate the Earthshot Prize Finalists and global climate innovators.

She chaired a panel session which included Prince William who established the prize with Sir David Attenborough in 2020. For this daytime event Hannah went for a timeless shirt dress with a crisp collar and three quarter length, slightly puffed sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Striped Dresses

RO&ZO Striped Dress £99 at M&S This shirt dress is a staple when you want an easy smart-casual outfit. It is crafted from breathable pure cotton with buttons down the front and a collared neckline and you could easily roll the sleeves up for a more relaxed look. The gathered detail at the waist gives this a wrap-style silhouette. Boden Midi Shirt Dress Was £90, Now £45 at Boden Made from jersey, this comfortable yet stylish dress is a lovely piece to throw on when you don't know what to wear. It has a waist belt, puffed sleeves and side seam pockets and the striped pattern is a wider one. This makes it even more statement and it's perfect to pair with neutral accessories. Reserved Midi Shirt Dress £35.99 at Reserved This striped shirt dress is selling out fast and we can certainly see why. It's made of cotton rich fabric and has a pretty fit-and-flare design with wide sleeves and a tie waist detail. Two side pockets are a practical touch and the blue and white pattern is such a wearable print.

Shop Gold Earrings

Monica Vinader Nura Wrap Earrings £150 at Monica Vinader Drawing on inspiration from the artist Brâncuși with this design, these beautiful sculptural earrings hug the ear lobe with their wrap effect. They come in this 18k gold vermeil version as well as in solid sterling silver depending on your preference. Abbott Lyon Teardrop Earrings £59 at Abbott Lyon Crafted from 18k gold-plated stainless steel, these earrings are water, sweat and heat resistant and also have an anti-tarnish protective coating. They are simple and sleek and can be worn on their own or styled with other gold jewellery items for a very glamorous look. Autograph Dome Drop Earrings £16 at M&S These earrings are an affordable option if you like the look of statement earrings but don't want to invest so much in such a bold item. They are gold plated stainless steel and would look great with everything from a simple daytime look to a wedding guest dress.

The front of the bodice had a crossover design that was a twist on the classic shirt dress shape but still upheld its beautiful elegance. Hannah wore her dress with a few buttons undone at the top which gave it a more casual feel and the skirt fell to a midi length, with pockets either side.

If you haven’t already got a shirt dress in your summer capsule wardrobe then seeing Hannah’s striped dress might well have tempted you to add one to your collection. Of course, plain shirt dresses are always beautiful and such an easy throw-on item, but stripes elevated this one even more. The deep blue and white was a fail safe combination and although there was a pop of colour it wasn’t too much and almost took on a more neutral edge thanks to the pattern.

Blue and white stripes look stunning with neutral bags and shoes, as well as with deeper blue hues or a vibrant red. Hannah kept things simple with her own accessories and added a glint of gold with her chunky earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

These were made even more visible thanks to her decision to wear her blonde hair pulled back in a bun and they reached the top of her neck. Larger statement earrings have been increasingly popular in recent years and Hannah’s earrings for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Camp had a fabulous domed shape to them. There are so many similar options out there right now and, as the actor showed, they look great with a pared-back outfit to add more detail.

She finished off her look with some white court shoe heels though we think her striped shirt dress and earrings would look equally stylish with a pair of her best white trainers for even more of a smart-casual feel. This outfit could also easily be worn in cooler weather, with the addition of a pair of boots and a jacket over the top, making it incredibly versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Hannah looked relaxed and comfortable in her outfit in pictures taken at the event. She hosted last year’s Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore and chaired Prince William, Earthshot Prize chief executive Hannah Jones and Earthshot trustee Tokunboh Ishmael on the “Stories of Impact” panel during London Climate Action Week.

As per The Telegraph, Hannah described Prince William as being “not just the poster boy” for the prize, but “very much the engine room”. At the event the Prince of Wales also described this as a time to make critical changes for the good of our planet.

“This is the critical decade for change so impact is something I’m very alive to at the moment. I say to the team ‘Come on, what’s the next thing? What are we doing?’” he declared.