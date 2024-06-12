This £33 H&M shoulder bag is a dead ringer for Loewe's £3.3K slouchy shopper and I'm taking it everywhere from work to picnics in the park

H&M's handbag offering has really stepped it up a gear this season, with no end of designer lookalikes and unique accessories we've been dying to get our hands on.

The latest fixation is the H&M Hobo Bag, which looks strikingly similar to one of our top designer summer shoppers. The Loewe Squeeze Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag is on our ultimate summer capsule wardrobe wish list, but as it retails at £3,350, it's certainly an investment piece.

That's why we were thrilled to spot H&M's designer lookalike, coming in at just £32.99. The H&M Hobo Bag comes in two colours (burgundy and light beige) and the burgundy colour is just the same as Loewe's designer bag - it's one of the best designer handbag lookalikes we've seen in a while.

Squeeze Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag £3,350 at Net-A-Porter We've been lusting after this immaculate oversized shopper since it launched, but the £3,350 price tag isn't affordable for a lot of us. If you do have money to splurge, this timeless handbag is a great investment piece that will house your essentials for years to come. H&M Hobo Faux Leather Bag in Burgundy £32.99 at H&M The H&M Hobo bag is available in burgundy and light beige, but our choice is the dark red colour for a surprisingly high-fashion look. The metal chain and slouchy material make it strikingly similar to the designer Loewe bag.

What's so great about this slouchy bag is that it looks stylish - even by designer standards - but is also very practical. Its slouchy shape makes it comfy to carry, and it's large enough to house whatever summer essentials you might need, from suncream, books and sunglasses for an afternoon in the park to your laptop or tablet for work meetings.

(Image credit: H&M)

The Loewe Squeeze Shoulder Bag, which debuted at Loewe's Fall '23 runway, was inspired by '70s styles from the brand's archives with its unique curved handle and gold-tone chain, as well as a ruched top for added texture. While the Loewe bag is made from buttery soft leather, the H&M alternative is faux leather with a similar vintage feel. But, without the designer label as well, this means it comes in at a much cheaper price point.

The H&M Hobo Bag is large in size with a depth of 17 cm and a height of 29 cm, meaning it's big enough to house essentials like a laptop or tablet - it also has a magnetic fasting at the top for added security.

This gorgeous H&M shopper isn't the only bag we've been lusting after from the brand recently. There was also a H&M Chanel bag lookalike with a stylish fabric finish reminiscent of the brand's classic styles.

The H&M wicker box bag is also a firm favourite if you want to opt for a smaller bag for summer days out.