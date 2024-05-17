I'm certain this H&M Chanel bag lookalike will sell out by Sunday
It's only £18!
A self-confessed bag addict, I have a wish list of designers I lust over. And, unsurprisingly, Chanel is at the top (its Classic 11.12 handbag, to be exact). Also loved by celebrities across the globe, the likes of Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Aniston are regularly seen wearing the their favoured Chanel accessory.
Unfortunately, my budget isn't that of an A-lister, so while I live in hope that one day I will own one of the best designer bags, I'm always on the lookout for similar (cheaper) styles. Perusing the Chanel website recently, I became stuck on the page showcasing the Sequin Embroidered Tweed Mini Classic bag. The epitome of chic, the black and white makes it so versatile, styling-wise, and the sequins giving it that added touch of glamour. But at over £4,000, this was one I could but only dream of owning.
Returning to reality, I had a browse on the H&M website and was excited to find this gorgeous little lookalike - for £18! At a quick glance, the two bags are unbelievably similar, so much so I snapped one up before they inevitably sell out.
Ok, so on closer inspection, it's easy to see the difference, the H&M version missing the top handle and beautiful double c clasp, and not to mention the quality materials and craftsmanship. But for a version that is a mere fraction of the price, it gives off that same air of chic luxury one immediately associates with Chanel.
I've already decided on my first outfit for my new H&M Chanel lookalike, and where I will wear it – a crisp white shirt, cropped jeans and a little kitten heel for my friend's birthday brunch next week. But the possibilities are endless, just imagine it with cool linen trousers, a waistcoat and some of the best white trainers in summer...
Brunch picks
With Nothing Underneath's shirts offer comfort on another level. The Classic – half cotton, half linen – is a staple in my wardrobe, and I can't wait to pair it with some cropped jeans, my favourite kitten heels and H&M's Chanel lookalike.
After what felt like a lifetime of looking for all-year-round jeans, I recently found these cropped Levi's 501s, and I've lived in them ever since. If you look on our round up of the best jeans on Amazon, you might even find them in the sale.
I love a heel, but have gone so far past being able to wear stilettos. I was over the moon to find these unbelievably comfortable slingback heels at Next recently. A slight heel gives enough to elongate my leg, but not be impossible to walk in. And they're nice and wide for added comfort. The bow detail is elegant, and adds an element of chic to any outfit.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
