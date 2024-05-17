I'm certain this H&M Chanel bag lookalike will sell out by Sunday

A self-confessed bag addict, I have a wish list of designers I lust over. And, unsurprisingly, Chanel is at the top (its Classic 11.12 handbag, to be exact). Also loved by celebrities across the globe, the likes of Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Aniston are regularly seen wearing the their favoured Chanel accessory.

Unfortunately, my budget isn't that of an A-lister, so while I live in hope that one day I will own one of the best designer bags, I'm always on the lookout for similar (cheaper) styles. Perusing the Chanel website recently, I became stuck on the page showcasing the Sequin Embroidered Tweed Mini Classic bag. The epitome of chic, the black and white makes it so versatile, styling-wise, and the sequins giving it that added touch of glamour. But at over £4,000, this was one I could but only dream of owning.

Returning to reality, I had a browse on the H&M website and was excited to find this gorgeous little lookalike - for £18! At a quick glance, the two bags are unbelievably similar, so much so I snapped one up before they inevitably sell out.

H&M Textured shoulder bag £17.99 at H&M Ok, so it doesn't have the top handle or divine double C clasp (or skilled man hours and quality materials) like Chanel, but this H&M bag still captures the feel of the luxury brand. And considering it's over £4,000 cheaper than the real thing, it's an impressive - and very affordable - lookalike.

Ok, so on closer inspection, it's easy to see the difference, the H&M version missing the top handle and beautiful double c clasp, and not to mention the quality materials and craftsmanship. But for a version that is a mere fraction of the price, it gives off that same air of chic luxury one immediately associates with Chanel.

I've already decided on my first outfit for my new H&M Chanel lookalike, and where I will wear it – a crisp white shirt, cropped jeans and a little kitten heel for my friend's birthday brunch next week. But the possibilities are endless, just imagine it with cool linen trousers, a waistcoat and some of the best white trainers in summer...

