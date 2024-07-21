Gwyneth Paltrow's simple cotton pyjama set is the perfect sleepwear for hot summer nights
Keeping cool has never looked so chic
Gwyneth Paltrow has shared the most stylish solution for keeping cool at nighttime, with her lightweight cotton pyjama shorts and floating cami top being the perfect summer nightwear.
Getting to sleep at night can be difficult even when the heat isn't working to make you as uncomfortable as possible. Then, when summer rolls around, we're left wondering how to keep a bedroom cool and how to sleep in the heat as we roll around begging for a break in temperature.
But before you splash out on a cooling mattress simply for the warmer months, Gwyneth Paltrow has given us the solution to keeping cool at nighttime - and proved you can look impossibly chic even when choosing practical pyjamas.
Posting a video to Instagram, the actress showed off her culinary skills as she made herself pancakes for breakfast, yawning and stretching in a stunning white pyjama set.
The high-waisted shorts, with a comfortable elasticated waist, hung loosely from her legs, avoiding any material sticking to sweating skin and sucking in heat. The floating cami top with super thin straps looks like the perfect heat-busting piece for hot summer nights and even sunnier mornings, with the lightweight cotton fabric allowing body heat to escape easily and keeping the wearer cool.
Shop Summer Pyjama Sets
Made mostly from linen, this cami top and shorts set is the perfect summer nightwear. The simple design, with a vintage-inspired look, is loose fitting yet super feminine and flattering. It's simple frill strap detailing adds a touch of elegance and we can this set becoming a staple on hot evenings.
Made from a soft jersey material, this sweet top and shorts set is almost too chic to be wasted only on bed! With a loose, floating fit and elasticated waistband, the shorts won't stick to any sweating skin and the square neck and tie straps of the top leave as much skin exposed as possible to keep it cool.
Made from pure cotton, this lightweight and breathable pyjama set is as practical as it is beautiful. With a delicate floral broderie detailing and ruffled trims, it screams summer and the light fabric, paired with a simple design that leaves largely skin exposed, will keep you cool on even the hottest of nights.
To reap the full benefits of the lightweight sleepwear, and get the best sleep possible this summer, pair your pyjamas with the best sleeping positions for hot weather and try out the surprising secret scientists say will get you to sleep in the heat.
