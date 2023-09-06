What position is best to sleep in hot weather? Sleep experts reveal top tips for the heatwave

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wondering what position is best to sleep in hot weather? As the heatwave is here and only set to continue through most of September in the UK, you're certainly not the only one. While it will come down to personal preference at the end of the day, experts say that some positions will be naturally better than others.

Heat and good sleep aren't a famously good combination, considering we need to be at a certain temperature for our body and mind to recognise that it's time to turn off. Hot bedrooms, heavy sheets, and a lack of airflow make this very difficult, as do some sleeping positions where our bodies have maximum contact with the mattress.

Here, woman&home speaks to a sleep scientist and physiotherapist specialising in sleep to reveal what position is best to sleep in hot weather and other top tips to make sure you know how to sleep in the heat with comfort and ease.

What position is best to sleep in hot weather?

1. The Back Sleeper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the name suggests, this sleeping position has you lying on your back in bed. "Lie down with a thin pillow or no pillow at all to keep your head slightly elevated," suggests Sammy Margo, a chartered physiotherapist and sleep specialist. "By keeping your head slightly elevated, yo can prevent excessive heat build-up as heat tends to rise."

2. The Starfish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, it's perhaps not the most sociable position if you share your bed with someone else, but if you're alone, starfishing in bed could be the winning answer to sleeping in the heat.

"Lying on your back with your limbs spread out can assist in cooling the body, as it maximizes the surface area exposed to the air. Additionally, using a lighter duvet or even using just the sheet or duvet cover can further enhance comfort," says Margo, who is also the resident sleep expert at Dreams.

3. The Legs Up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Lie on your back and elevate your legs by placing a pillow or cushion under your knees," suggests Margo. "This position may help to improve your circulation and reduce tired, achy, and puffy legs, allowing for better blood flow and heat dissipation."

4. The Side Sleeper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the hot weather, sleeping on your side can be particularly beneficial as it may help you sleep with lower back pain and any other pain-related issues that prevent good sleep. Sleeping on your side with a thin pillow supporting your neck and a somewhat larger pillow between your legs, with the knees and hips nicely stacked on top of each other, is ideal for spinal alignment, says sleep and body clock scientist Dr Kat Lederle.

It's a position that's particularly great for those who suffer from adverse sleep conditions, says Margo, including snoring and sleep apnoea as it helps to keep the airways open.

Although 'the starfish' may be the best sleeping position for some people, "Sleeping on your front is generally not recommended as it can strain your neck and back, leading to pain, which can then interfere with sleep," says Lederle.

However, much like all recommended wellbeing routines, positions, and habits, what position is best to sleep in hot weather is down to personal preference at the end of the day. "All our bodies are different [so there's not really one recommended position for sleeping in the heat]. It comes down to what position you feel comfortable in to avoid pain, feel relaxed, and breathe easily," the sleep scientist says.

Why is it so hard to sleep in the heat?

Simply put, it's so hard for many of us to sleep in a heatwave because the higher temperature prevents some essential bodily processes from taking place. "For us to fall asleep, our core body temperature has to drop just before bedtime. To do so, the body releases heat via the blood vessels near the skin in your feet and hands," explains Lederle.

"But there also has to be a temperature gradient," she adds. "The environment needs to be cooler so it can take on the heat from the body. Now that we have hot weather and the evenings are warmer, this gradient is smaller. The body is less able to give off heat or only do so later in the night."

Plus, Margo explains, higher temperatures at night can prevent the release of melatonin - the hormone that induces sleepiness in the body - as we miss out on the ideal temperature for sleeping. "For melatonin to be released optimally, our body temperature needs to sit around 37°C, and so having a cool room at around 16-18°C when it’s hot outside can help facilitate this," she says.

Tips for sleeping better in a heatwave