Gillian Anderson redefines the muted winter palette in vibrant crimson red shirt dress

For a recent appearance on the This Morning Show to discuss her new book Want, Gillian Anderson caught our attention in a crimson red shirt dress. Her sophisticated look offers a refreshing break from muted winter tones— so we're shopping similar styles from our high street favourites.

Curating the ultimate winter capsule wardrobe truly centres around being stylish, warm, and of course having versatile staples that you can wear on repeat. And when it comes to colour most of us tend to play it safe with darker more muted tones. However adding a pop of bright, like cherry or crimson red, can really energise your cold-weather looks.

The vibrant red shirt dress from Edeline Lee truly embodies an effortless sophisticated feel and the bold pop of crimson makes this outfit perfect for the festive season ahead. You could even consider a red shirt dress with sparkly accessories for the ultimate Christmas party outfit. Anderson teams the dress with sleek black slingback heels and she further accessorised with gold, opting for a chunky bracelet and glamorous gold rings.

Shop red shirt dresses

Warehouse Utility Shirt Dress £47 (was £79) at Debenhams This mid-length shirt dress is perfect for almost any occasion, from creating the ultimate winter office outfit to wearing for an evening outing with slingback heels. Whistles Nia Pocket Detail Midi Shirt Dress £115 (was £169) at John Lewis This mid-length dress from Whistles is made from soft viscose so you know it will keep you cosy. Wear with tights and you're favourite leather boots for a fabulous daytime look. Mango Wrap Shirt Dress £55.99 at Mango This dress has a flowy fabric and has a wrap detail that will flatter almost any figure. Layer your favourite blazer on top and pair with some slingback heels and you're good to go.

Shop Accessories

Open Edit Pointed Toe Slingback Pump £34.08 at Nordstrom These pointy toe slingback pumps will become your new best friend. With a mid-height heel they offer you height without the discomfort of a stiletto heel making them a wardrobe must-have. Missoma Molten Twisted Infinity Chain Bracelet £145 at Missoma This statement chunky chain bracelet has a thick chain with interlocking links that give it a luxurious feel. Wear solo or team with a gold signet ring. Plus watch out for this style in the upcoming Black Friday jewellery deals. Monica Vinader Nura Cross Over Ring £58.08 (was £98) Now in the Black Friday sale, this stunning cross over ring has been discounted by 40%. Team with some other chunky gold rings for an effortlessly chic feel.

A crimson red shirt dress is vibrant, festive, and can be styled plenty of ways; from pairing with some slingback heels for the office party to styling with the best knee high boots and a cardigan during the day—you can't go wrong.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "We've seen rich red shades everywhere this season, but nobody wears it as well as Gillian Anderson. Her button down shirt dress is festive yet sophisticated, and could be worn with everything from chunky biker boots to suede knee high boots".

This look just proves that bold, vibrant colours deserve a place in everyones wardrobe, and that you don't need to rely on dark heavy tones to feel chic this winter. Opt for bold colours from crimson to buttery yellow tones, and embrace the power of warm colourways.