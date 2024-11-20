Gillian Anderson redefines the muted winter palette in vibrant crimson red shirt dress
We're shopping similar styles before they sell out
For a recent appearance on the This Morning Show to discuss her new book Want, Gillian Anderson caught our attention in a crimson red shirt dress. Her sophisticated look offers a refreshing break from muted winter tones— so we're shopping similar styles from our high street favourites.
Curating the ultimate winter capsule wardrobe truly centres around being stylish, warm, and of course having versatile staples that you can wear on repeat. And when it comes to colour most of us tend to play it safe with darker more muted tones. However adding a pop of bright, like cherry or crimson red, can really energise your cold-weather looks.
A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)
A photo posted by on
The vibrant red shirt dress from Edeline Lee truly embodies an effortless sophisticated feel and the bold pop of crimson makes this outfit perfect for the festive season ahead. You could even consider a red shirt dress with sparkly accessories for the ultimate Christmas party outfit. Anderson teams the dress with sleek black slingback heels and she further accessorised with gold, opting for a chunky bracelet and glamorous gold rings.
Shop red shirt dresses
This mid-length shirt dress is perfect for almost any occasion, from creating the ultimate winter office outfit to wearing for an evening outing with slingback heels.
This mid-length dress from Whistles is made from soft viscose so you know it will keep you cosy. Wear with tights and you're favourite leather boots for a fabulous daytime look.
Shop Accessories
These pointy toe slingback pumps will become your new best friend. With a mid-height heel they offer you height without the discomfort of a stiletto heel making them a wardrobe must-have.
This statement chunky chain bracelet has a thick chain with interlocking links that give it a luxurious feel. Wear solo or team with a gold signet ring. Plus watch out for this style in the upcoming Black Friday jewellery deals.
A crimson red shirt dress is vibrant, festive, and can be styled plenty of ways; from pairing with some slingback heels for the office party to styling with the best knee high boots and a cardigan during the day—you can't go wrong.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "We've seen rich red shades everywhere this season, but nobody wears it as well as Gillian Anderson. Her button down shirt dress is festive yet sophisticated, and could be worn with everything from chunky biker boots to suede knee high boots".
This look just proves that bold, vibrant colours deserve a place in everyones wardrobe, and that you don't need to rely on dark heavy tones to feel chic this winter. Opt for bold colours from crimson to buttery yellow tones, and embrace the power of warm colourways.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Moonflower Murders ending explained: Who is the killer and how did it differ from the Anthony Horowitz book?
The Moonflower Murders ending delivers so many twists and turns - not to mention clues - and here we untangle them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Viola Davis' shimmering plum look is a lesson in making a smoky eye less intimidating
Combining rich, wintery hues with glamorous iridescence, Viola Davis' smoky eye is the look to recreate this season - no matter your makeup skills...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Katie Holmes nails festive elegance with plum satin dress, red handbag and mustard velvet ballet flats
Vibrant colours and layering textures are key for winter styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
We never thought of a velvet jacket as a staple until we saw Claudia Winkleman’s gorgeous Jaeger blazer
Claudia Winkleman's velvet Jaeger blazer is a show-stopping tailored piece that would elevate so many winter outfits
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The best winter accessories on the high street - from chunky striped scarves to luxury leather gloves
I'm a fashion writer and here are the winter accessories that have caught my eye this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Katherine Ryan's graphic cherry jumper is the perfect bold antidote for dull knitwear boredom
Bored of drab winter knitwear? Take some inspiration from Katherine Ryan's bright and bold cherry jumper
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Helen Skelton's luxurious pearl trim black dress is one you'll wear on repeat this party season
We're shopping this best-seller before it sells out...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Zara Tindall enjoys day at the races in the most stunning military green coat and caramel-brown knee high boots
The popular royal looked relaxed and happy at Cheltenham Racecourse
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
It's hard to make a puffer jacket look chic, but Jennifer Aniston proved its possible with her clever styling
The actress wrapped up for winter in a high-shine jacket, flared jeans and chocolate brown suede boots
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
No-one does effortless sophistication like Amal Clooney – her emerald green dress and cream trench are this season's must-haves
This outfit is a masterclass in combining simple pieces to create something really special
By Kerrie Hughes Published