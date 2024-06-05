Geri Halliwell radiates elegance in all-white ensemble at the Dior Cruise 2025 show
In attendance to the first Scottish Dior show since 1995, Halliwell looked breathtaking in all-white
Gerri Halliwell, famously known as Ginger Spice from the infamous 90s band Spice Girls, glowed in an all-white ensemble at the recent Dior Cruise 2025 show, proving that white isn't just reserved for brides.
If you are still considering what colour suits me? Halliwell's bright white look should provide some inspiration. For those of you looking for summer styling insights, wearing white effortlessly gives off a freshness that the warmer months require. Not only this, but her floaty skirt and smart jacket combination is also an ultra-flattering look, perfect for a variety of body types.
Attending the first Dior Scottish fashion show since 1995, Halliwell joined fellow a-listers such as Golden Globe winner Rosamund Pike and Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawerence.
For the occasion, she wore head-to-toe Dior, opting for a stylish white maxi-skirt, a turtle neck, and a white boxy jacket with an embellished neck. She finished the look off with beige suede heels, which added to the understated yet extremely glamorous feel of this outfit. And we're certainly taking inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobe.
The Dior Cruise 2025 event was held on Monday 3rd June, in the 17th century gardens of Drummond Castle, near Crieff in Perthshire. It was presented by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, and included lots of tartan looks, in line with the location.
Shop Geri's look - outfit one
RRP: £89 | This cotton maxi-skirt is a beautiful staple, worthy of entering anyones summer capsule wardrobe. With a tie-waist fastening, and a flared silhouette, this piece is ultra flattering too.
RPP: £35.99 | Giving off quiet luxury, this open blazer is a serious look alike to the Dior jacket, and its only £35.99! I'm adding this to my basket and so should you.
Despite any apprehension you may have about it being reserved for brides, wearing all-white is an excellent choice which remains timeless, versatile and extremely elegant. The bright hue offers lots of styling possibilities and is great for both casual outings and special occasions, dress your white look up with gold or silver jewellery or style with warmer, nude tones to elevate the outfit.
Shop Geri's look - outfit two
RRP: £85 | Made from organic cotton, this white maxi dress is a beautiful white staple. It has a corset inspired cut, which creates a flared and floaty skirt, simply wonderful.
RRP: £135 (was £225) | This tailored white jacket is cut in a cropped length, making it ideal for pairing with both dresses or trousers. And it has been majorly reduced down from £225.
