Geri Halliwell radiates elegance in all-white ensemble at the Dior Cruise 2025 show

Gerri Halliwell, famously known as Ginger Spice from the infamous 90s band Spice Girls, glowed in an all-white ensemble at the recent Dior Cruise 2025 show, proving that white isn't just reserved for brides.

If you are still considering what colour suits me? Halliwell's bright white look should provide some inspiration. For those of you looking for summer styling insights, wearing white effortlessly gives off a freshness that the warmer months require. Not only this, but her floaty skirt and smart jacket combination is also an ultra-flattering look, perfect for a variety of body types.

Attending the first Dior Scottish fashion show since 1995, Halliwell joined fellow a-listers such as Golden Globe winner Rosamund Pike and Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawerence.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the occasion, she wore head-to-toe Dior, opting for a stylish white maxi-skirt, a turtle neck, and a white boxy jacket with an embellished neck. She finished the look off with beige suede heels, which added to the understated yet extremely glamorous feel of this outfit. And we're certainly taking inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobe.

The Dior Cruise 2025 event was held on Monday 3rd June, in the 17th century gardens of Drummond Castle, near Crieff in Perthshire. It was presented by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, and included lots of tartan looks, in line with the location.

Despite any apprehension you may have about it being reserved for brides, wearing all-white is an excellent choice which remains timeless, versatile and extremely elegant. The bright hue offers lots of styling possibilities and is great for both casual outings and special occasions, dress your white look up with gold or silver jewellery or style with warmer, nude tones to elevate the outfit.

