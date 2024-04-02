Take a leaf out of Gabby Logan’s book in the perfect pair of palm print trousers
The TV presenter’s outfit was a recipe for success on Sunday's celebrity Bake Off
Easter Sunday’s episode of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off 2024 was every bit as heartwarming as you’d expect, with celebrities such as Oti Mabuse and Gabby Logan showing off their skills in the kitchen.
Gabby impressed us with her tiramisu ice cream roll (spoiler alert: she won Star Baker), but it was her printed trousers that really caught our attention.
Statement trousers are right up there alongside denim jumpsuits and the best cotton t-shirts on our spring capsule wardrobe wishlist, and Gabby’s particular pair is from none other than Reiss.
They’re the ‘Luna’ leaf print wide leg trousers in green, which came in at £168, and also boasted a matching halterneck top and shorts. They look like silk but are made from viscose and are therefore machine washable. Winner!
A photo posted by gabbylogan on
Unfortunately they have now sold out, which is hardly a surprise since Reiss is really on a roll right now. The Princess of Wales is a fan, plus Claudia Winkleman’s superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry swears by this Reiss vest.
So instead, check out our editor-approved round-up of lookalikes, all of which will add a fair amount of fun to your everyday wardrobe. Like florals, leaf prints are never too far from the runway, and high rise, wide leg cuts will make your legs look longer, which is always a bonus.
The bold print (the bolder, the better in our book) makes building the rest of your look effortless too. Take styling tips from Gabby by adding a neutral sleeveless top, or perhaps a crisp white shirt to take your tropical prints to the office.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop Gabby's look
RRP: £22 | We love the loose fit and elasticated waist on this printed pick. They're available in sizes XS to XL, and for purse-friendly price of £22, you really can't go wrong. Did we mention they've got pockets?
RRP: £255 | If Farm Rio isn't already on your radar, then it's time to read up. Kelly Clarkson is a big fan of the Brazilian brand, and these neatly tailored linen trousers are well worth a splurge. There's a matching crop top too if you're jetting off on holiday soon.
Shop more Reiss must-haves
RRP: £298 | The bestselling 'Larsson' blazer is a favourite of Kate Middleton's. This fresh white iteration would pair perfectly with statement trousers, or for more ideas, read our how to style a blazer guide. It's also available in camel and navy.
RRP: £85 | Claudia Winkleman's stylist Sinead McKeefry said of this vest "the detail around the neck, the fabric on the front, and the sporty fabric feel to the back of it makes it really comfortable – it all just makes you feel really put together."
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor (maternity cover) for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Eva Longoria's bargain trick for maximising hanging space in her walk-in wardrobe is genius
Eva Longoria's wardrobe hack for making the most out of hanging space is so inexpensive
By Laura Harman Published
-
Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor's latest mother/daughter style swap proved timeless accessories are a must-have all year round
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for the royals' Easter service wearing a beret that looks incredibly similar to one of Lady Louise's
By Emma Shacklock Published