Take a leaf out of Gabby Logan’s book in the perfect pair of palm print trousers

Easter Sunday’s episode of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off 2024 was every bit as heartwarming as you’d expect, with celebrities such as Oti Mabuse and Gabby Logan showing off their skills in the kitchen.

Gabby impressed us with her tiramisu ice cream roll (spoiler alert: she won Star Baker), but it was her printed trousers that really caught our attention.

Statement trousers are right up there alongside denim jumpsuits and the best cotton t-shirts on our spring capsule wardrobe wishlist, and Gabby’s particular pair is from none other than Reiss.

They’re the ‘Luna’ leaf print wide leg trousers in green, which came in at £168, and also boasted a matching halterneck top and shorts. They look like silk but are made from viscose and are therefore machine washable. Winner!

Unfortunately they have now sold out, which is hardly a surprise since Reiss is really on a roll right now. The Princess of Wales is a fan, plus Claudia Winkleman’s superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry swears by this Reiss vest.

So instead, check out our editor-approved round-up of lookalikes, all of which will add a fair amount of fun to your everyday wardrobe. Like florals, leaf prints are never too far from the runway, and high rise, wide leg cuts will make your legs look longer, which is always a bonus.

The bold print (the bolder, the better in our book) makes building the rest of your look effortless too. Take styling tips from Gabby by adding a neutral sleeveless top, or perhaps a crisp white shirt to take your tropical prints to the office.

Printed Wide Leg Trousers With High Waist View at La Redoute RRP: £22 | We love the loose fit and elasticated waist on this printed pick. They're available in sizes XS to XL, and for purse-friendly price of £22, you really can't go wrong. Did we mention they've got pockets? Tropical Forest pleated printed linen wide-leg pants View at NET-A-PORTER RRP: £255 | If Farm Rio isn't already on your radar, then it's time to read up. Kelly Clarkson is a big fan of the Brazilian brand, and these neatly tailored linen trousers are well worth a splurge. There's a matching crop top too if you're jetting off on holiday soon. ZW Collection Printed Pyjama-Style Trousers View at Zara RRP: £35.99 | Zara really does always deliver the goods, don't they? The fluid fabric of these trousers will move beautifully and they tick the pyjama trend off your list too. Team with the matching shirt for added style kudos.

