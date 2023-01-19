Frog clogs are the latest fashion trend taking the world by storm, and it seems the royals are a fan too!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The most unlikely trend of 2023 has dropped and we couldn't be more excited.

People have been long-enamored by any sort of commercial object that pays homage to the likeness of an animal. Think: Zoo Pals (those paper plates shaped like animals), Pillow Pets, Silly Bandz, and more. But there's a new shoe trend that's circled back around in popularity in the past few days, and we're hoppy (sorry) to inform you that it's frog clogs.

During Milan Fashion Week, designer JW Anderson hosted a runway show, debuting his most recent designs for the Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collections. One of his models emerged in a utilitarian-style, floor-length leather jacket, (one of the best coat trends for 2023!) evoking a jarring sense of power from the model. On the model's feet, though, were frog clogs, made in collaboration with British brand Wellipets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you can see, the frog clogs are quite the statement, especially when paired with the long coat.

But this model isn't the only person to sport the amphibian shoes. Both Prince Harry and Prince William once (believe it or not) sported frog wellies in their youth. No doubt behind the brilliant sartorial mind of Princess Diana (known for her revenge dress, athleisure looks, and more), the boys can be seen wearing a taller version of the frog shoes when out in the rain - and the shoes, in our humble opinion, are pretty darn cute.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Prince William wore the frog rain boots to the Cirencester Polo Club in 1987, when they were with their nanny, Ruth Wallace. And we must say, they look simply adorable in their matching Wellipets boots. Perhaps Princess Diana's two sons had more sartorial influence than they realized, even at very young ages.

(opens in new tab) Frog Wellies, $75 | Wellipets (opens in new tab) Set to be one of the biggest fashion trends for 2023, the iconic British rain boots, worn by Prince Harry and Prince William, are known for their playful twist.

Instead of the typical, taller boot that Wellipets usually sells, JW Anderson's version in his collab with the British brand is shorter, and more resembles a mule or clog rather than a boot.

Although the frog clogs/boots will understandably garner mixed reactions ("What are THOOOOSE," someone tweeted) most people have been enthusiastic about the fun shoes.

Women's Wear Daily reported that retailers were "excited" about the frog clog. Users on Twitter also gave their feedback, renouncing any hate the shoe was receiving. "I will not stand for the JW Frog shoe slander bc I honestly think they’re so ugly cute like??? ALSO I JUST LOVE FROGS SO ITS GIVING," one user on Twitter said.

One person made a hilarious comparison to the ever-trending Croc shoes, calling these frog shoes "Croaks." Sorry again for the frog puns!