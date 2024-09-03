Eva Mendes never wears jeans - but this elegant white jeans outfit clearly changed her mind
If you're wondering how to style a white jeans take notes from this failsafe combination
Eva Mendes isn't usually a fan of jeans, however, during her recent Instagram post discussing her newly published children's book she made a rare exception. She wears a striking all-white jeans outfit, and we're eager to recreate this look for autumn.
As we head enter into the cooler months it's time to store away white shorts and dresses, and transition into those much-loved white jeans outfits. And if you're still wondering how to style white jeans, Eva Mendes' recent all-white look offers the ultimate example of how to nail this style.
Of course, the first step in recreating this look is figuring out the best jeans for your body type, so make sure you consider cut, length and fit. And although we can't see the shape of Eva's jeans, we love the way she's styled them, with a white pointelle t-shirt and smart white blazer— this combination is everything we need whilst on the hunt for new outfits to fill our autumn capsule wardrobe.
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
On Instagram, she shared a video of herself in the fabulous look discussing her new book. A translation of the caption reads, "Like every parent I wish I had more time with my girls. Some days I just have minutes to connect with them. I love reading books with them to have my quality time...". Her followers were quick to show their appreciation of both the book, and her outfit in the comment section.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "Despite their versatility, white jeans can often be tricky to style when you're after a relaxed, everyday look - but Eva has nailed it. By introducing different textures with her pointelle top and a slight variation in shades of white, she manages to make a sleek, monochromatic ensemble wearable for any occasion.".
Shop Eva Mendes' White Jeans Look
This blazer is not only fabulously stylish, but it a has a slight stretch in the material, making it suitable for all day wear. Style with white jeans, tailored trousers, or blue denim.
If you're looking for a white t-shirt for extra layers this autumn, this pointelle option is a great pick. The bow details and lace trim add dimension to your outfits, perfect for layering underneath blazers, knitwear or jackets.
The exact top she wears is from JW Anderson and is the Pointelle cotton and cashmere top, she layers over the top a smart white blazer, and wears white high-waisted jeans too. She finishes off the outfit with silver hoops, and two simple signet rings on each hand, adding to the polished and elegant feel of this look.
Styling white jeans outfits is actually a lot simpler than you think, and they often look smarter and more sophisticated than blue denim, perhaps that's why Eva made the exception. And white really makes other colours stand out, so pair with any shade from buttery yellow to vibrant reds, or go classic with an all-white ensemble and style with your best white trainers.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Plus taking advice from Eva on wearing a blazer with this jean style is a fabulous hack for smart-casual dressing, suitable for formal occasions, office days, or dinners out.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Kate Silverton gives masterclass in styling barrel leg jeans as she pairs them with nude heels and a crochet-knit top
The TV star and author nailed business-casual dressing in jeans and knitted chevron t-shirt
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Big, bold and bright - royals have been nailing dopamine dressing for decades
From Queen Elizabeth to Princess Catherine, the royals have been dopamine dressing before there was a term for the trend
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Garraway's sleek three-piece yellow suit is the perfect autumn investment - and it's more versatile than you might think
She makes a serious case for yellow as the unexpected colour of the season
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Victoria Beckham's leopard print maxi-dress teaches us how to embrace this season's must-have trend
Wondering how to integrate this year's most prominent trend into your wardrobe? A leopard print dress just might be the answer.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amal Clooney just made the case for wearing butter yellow - it's the perfect colour to keep the sunshine going in your autumn wardrobe
This soft, muted shade is guaranteed to add warmth to your new season style
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's cosy olive green knit and relaxed light wash jeans are essential items for a chic autumn wardrobe
Keep comfy and warm as the weather cools down
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Queen Maxima just re-wore the most stunning royal blue dress with whimsical print – it's the best wedding guest dress for late summer nuptials
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Pippa Middleton paired a canary yellow coat and chocolate brown knee high boots with a stunning cossack hat – and we're captivated by her edgy chic look
This hat is topping our autumn/winter wishlist
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Victoria Beckham's loungewear set is the outfit we can't wait to cosy up in this autumn
That's our autumn wardrobe sorted
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Fearne Cotton’s chic leopard print jeans prove blue denim isn’t your only option this autumn
Look effortlessly cool in leopard print
By Katherine Sidnell Published