Eva Mendes never wears jeans - but this elegant white jeans outfit clearly changed her mind

Eva Mendes isn't usually a fan of jeans, however, during her recent Instagram post discussing her newly published children's book she made a rare exception. She wears a striking all-white jeans outfit, and we're eager to recreate this look for autumn.

As we head enter into the cooler months it's time to store away white shorts and dresses, and transition into those much-loved white jeans outfits. And if you're still wondering how to style white jeans, Eva Mendes' recent all-white look offers the ultimate example of how to nail this style.

Of course, the first step in recreating this look is figuring out the best jeans for your body type, so make sure you consider cut, length and fit. And although we can't see the shape of Eva's jeans, we love the way she's styled them, with a white pointelle t-shirt and smart white blazer— this combination is everything we need whilst on the hunt for new outfits to fill our autumn capsule wardrobe.

On Instagram, she shared a video of herself in the fabulous look discussing her new book. A translation of the caption reads, "Like every parent I wish I had more time with my girls. Some days I just have minutes to connect with them. I love reading books with them to have my quality time...". Her followers were quick to show their appreciation of both the book, and her outfit in the comment section.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "Despite their versatility, white jeans can often be tricky to style when you're after a relaxed, everyday look - but Eva has nailed it. By introducing different textures with her pointelle top and a slight variation in shades of white, she manages to make a sleek, monochromatic ensemble wearable for any occasion.".

Baukjen Double Breasted Blazer Soft White £83 (was £209) at John Lewis This blazer is not only fabulously stylish, but it a has a slight stretch in the material, making it suitable for all day wear. Style with white jeans, tailored trousers, or blue denim. Zara Pointelle Lace Top with Trim £15.99 at Zara If you're looking for a white t-shirt for extra layers this autumn, this pointelle option is a great pick. The bow details and lace trim add dimension to your outfits, perfect for layering underneath blazers, knitwear or jackets. M&S Sienna Supersoft Straight Leg Jeans £32.50 at M&S Made from soft material, and featuring a straight leg what's not to love about this pair of jeans? Dress up with heeled boots, or wear with leather ballet pumps for a fashion forward look.

The exact top she wears is from JW Anderson and is the Pointelle cotton and cashmere top, she layers over the top a smart white blazer, and wears white high-waisted jeans too. She finishes off the outfit with silver hoops, and two simple signet rings on each hand, adding to the polished and elegant feel of this look.

Styling white jeans outfits is actually a lot simpler than you think, and they often look smarter and more sophisticated than blue denim, perhaps that's why Eva made the exception. And white really makes other colours stand out, so pair with any shade from buttery yellow to vibrant reds, or go classic with an all-white ensemble and style with your best white trainers.

Plus taking advice from Eva on wearing a blazer with this jean style is a fabulous hack for smart-casual dressing, suitable for formal occasions, office days, or dinners out.