Emma Willis' vibrant red crossover back jumpsuit is the statement piece we want for summer
And it's half price today!
We believe in the power of a good jumpsuit here at woman&home, so much so that we're still thinking about this vibrant piece Emma Willis stepped out in last summer.
A flattering jumpsuit is one of the most worthwhile wardrobe staples you can invest in. Equal parts comfortable and stylish, there is no occasion the right jumpsuit doesn't suit. But if you really want to make a statement for an upcoming event or feel amazing on holiday, let Emma Willis' vivid red palette inspire you to experiment with colour.
We've managed to track down the exact jumpsuit Emma wore, and it's from one of our fashion team's all-time favourite brands, ME+EM. In true ME+EM style, the attention to detail on this piece is remarkable – we particularly love the adjustable straps, which can be altered to form a simple but beautiful crossover on the back. Despite first sporting this look at the tail-end of last year, it is remarkably still available to buy at 50% off in the ME+EM sale.
The fashion colour trends 2024 are all about vibrancy, so this vivid red couldn't be more on trend for the season ahead. A universally flattering shade, we're convinced to invest in even more wardrobe essentials in a similar palette.
Although the summery hue is the standout feature of this jumpsuit, the silhouette is what really catches the eye. The fitted bodice-style top is characterised by the subtle V cutout that adds a touch of luxury to the look, whilst the extra wide legs give a maxi dress appearance with the added practicality of trousers.
The jumpsuit actually comes with a detachable belt, which Emma opted to remove, that can help to cinch in your waist or add a more refined, sophisticated touch to the look.
Unsurprisingly, the exact ME+EM jumpsuit Emma wore is selling fast. Only sizes 4, 14, and 16 are still in stock, so you'll want to act quickly to snap one up. However, we've also found some equally as stylish alternatives on the high street that offer an almost identical look...
Shop Emma's ME+EM jumpsuit
Exact match
With extra wide legs, adjustable straps, and a ruched back for added stretch, Emma's ME+EM jumpsuit offers a chic finish with a comfortable fit. Style up with heels or dress down for a summer BBQ with a pair of your best white trainers.
This Phase Eight jumpsuit is almost identical to the ME+EM one, but is still in stock in sizes 10-20. With a similar neckline, loose cut legs, and belt detailing, it is a brilliant alternative that is also slightly cheaper.
We love the strapless cut of this Nobody's Child Linen jumpsuit that will look gorgeous with a statement necklace. However, it comes with adjustable and removable spaghetti straps for added versatility. Throw a light cardi over the top for extra coverage or layer over a white tee for a casual, dressed-down feel.
