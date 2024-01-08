Emily Blunt channeled Kate Middleton at the 2024 Golden Globes by wearing one of the royal's favourite designers

Emily Blunt wore a gold gown by Alexander McQueen to the 2024 Golden Globes - wearing one of the last designs that former head designer of the brand, Sarah Burton, created before her departure.

The 2024 Golden Globes has already given us plenty of sartorial inspiration for years to come - so far, we've seen some of our favourite women grace the red carpet in Beverly Hills, with Gillian Anderson wearing a 'vulva' dress, and Helen Mirren wearing a fairy godmother-esque lilac gown.

One of our other favourite actresses is in attendance for Hollywood's biggest night - Emily Blunt, who is nominated for her role in blockbuster triumph Oppenheimer. For the classically glamorous evening, Emily showed up in style with her husband, John Krasinski, wearing a gold detailed dress by Alexander McQueen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress, which according to British Vogue was one of the last gowns designed by the former creative director at Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton, is a stunning gold display, with ornate, floral-esque detailing adorning the top half of the gown. The bottom half features a lovely, sheer white tulle skirt, which gathers in an elegant way at the bottom. She also wore a wow-worthy diamond chain on her neck and matched it with a sparkling diamond bangle bracelet.

"It’s the perfect way to start awards season – there’s a coolness, effortlessness, elegance and beauty to it. It brings a freshness to McQueen, but really is a legacy look," Emily's designer Jessica Paster told BV of the dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we're feverishly admiring the elegance of Emily Blunt's Golden Globes look, we can't help but render an image of Kate Middleton when we hear the designer name Alexander McQueen - as the Princess of Wales absolutely adores the designer brand.

From white suits in the spring to her cream-coloured McQueen coat that she wears so frequently, the Princess has proven time and time again to rely on the elegant high end brand. It only makes sense, then, that an equally fab British woman would be sporting the same brand for the Golden Globes this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily has similarly had a long-standing relationship with Alexander McQueen, having worn it for many different events in the past decade, wearing everything from McQueen scarves to a glamorous black gown from the brand at the Oppenheimer premiere.