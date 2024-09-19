Davina McCall's wide leg jeans and luxurious powder blue jumper is the only outfit combination you'll need this season

When it comes to autumn fashion, Davina McCall’s latest outfit is a reminder that wide leg jeans are still reigning for cool weather styling.

Whilst skinny jeans are having a 'moment' again, nothing beats a wide leg pair of denim jeans in my eyes. Of course, when wearing denim you first have to consider the best jeans for your body type, however, I truly think the wide leg style is supreme, especially when it comes to flattering a variety of shapes and sizes. This silhouette elongates the legs and offers an effortless retro flare that super-cool and sophisticated too.

And Davina McCall's latest Instagram post features her in look that hits all of my cool weather styling criteria, as she combines a mid-wash denim pair with a lightweight sweater and platform shoes. And if you're wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, take a leaf out of Davina's book and combine this style with platform shoes.

Davina's exact slogan jumper is from the ever-stylish Bella Freud, and her wide leg denim jeans are Donna Ida, a company known for their high-quality denim. And although we can't quite see the exact shoes she wears, we can tell that she is wearing a platforms, a great option for styling with wide leg trousers.

Free People Rolla’s Sailor Jeans From £108 at Free People Free People is well-known for good quality denim, and this pair of high waisted wide-leg jeans are a fabulous option if you're after this style. Wear with knitwear, blazers, or even a sleek trench coat in the autumn months. & Other Stories Mock Neck Jumper £65 at & Other Stories This powder blue jumper is already on my autumn wishlist. Not only is the shade extremely sought after, but this I love the style of this jumper, offering a slight cropped fit and a high-neck that's super flattering. Public Desire Platform Heeled Boots £40 at ASOS If you're on the hunt for a pair of black heeled boots then this pair should be a top contender. Stylish and sleek, these will pair wonderfully with almost anything in your wardrobe.

Another winning factor about this look is the colour combinations, the pale powder blue falls perfectly in line with the fashion colour trends 2024, and we can't get enough of the hue combined with mid-wash denim. Soft powder blues were heavily featured in catwalks for the warmer months, but who says that wearing light colour ways has to stop in autumn? We certainly don't.

The ultimate autumn capsule wardrobes should not only feature neutrals, but bright colours should still hold president. Plus yellows, pinks, and bright blues are key colour trends for autumn/winter 2024 so there's no need to hold back on wearing vibrant shades. And the easiest way to integrate bold colours into your look is through statement pieces, for example wear a buttery yellow piece of knitwear or go blue like Davina.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look saying, "Denim trends come and go but wide leg jeans seem to be the style that will never lose their appeal. Endlessly flattering and sophisticated, it's a cut that can take you anywhere."

Later saying, "Davina styles hers beautifully with heels and a form-fitting knit that really let the silhouette of the jeans shine, and they'll look just as fashionable styled with a comfortable tee or formal shirt too."