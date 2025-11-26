Dakota Johnson demonstrates how jeans and a blazer is the outfit formula that won't go out of fashion, even her boots are still trending
This might be a throwback, but all it proves is that this powerful style combo won't ever fade out of fashion. It's still just as fashionable today as it was back then
It's one of our favourite outfit formulas, whatever the weather, and this great throwback snap of Dakota Johnson walking her dog on the streets of New York City in 2015 only goes to prove that jeans and a blazer, teamed with boots is one that is still worth the investment.
As current as ever, if you'd told us this was a picture from last week, we wouldn't have guessed otherwise. Teaming a pair of mid-wash blue jeans with a simple top and classic black blazer, Dakota demonstrated a footwear style that has truly stood the test of time, classic Dr Martens 1460 W boots.
Her 1460 boots are a Dr Martens classic, with the boot first being launched back in 1960. Its design hasn’t changed since, with iconic yellow stitching, a comfy, air-cushioned sole and sleek leather making it an icon for the ages. Adding a plaid shirt tied around her waist and a pair of statement eyeglasses. Dakota showcases that when it comes to style, there are just some pieces that are in it for the long haul.
Dr Martens boots, like the rest of Dakota's outfit, show the power of a capsule wardrobe. The boots, like her classic blazer and jeans, can be worn again and again, and thanks to the well-crafted leather boot and strong tread, Dr Martens are guaranteed to last you for many years to come.
A great investment, especially with the sale season upon us, we've got the lowdown on the best styles, prices and how to shop the rest of Dakota's classic smart casual look too.
Copy Dakota Johnson's Casual Style
When it comes to jeans and blazer outfits, with a thigh-grazing hem and flattering, fitted shape, this blazer is a staple that any wardrobe will benefit from. Throw it on with denim and boots like Dakota, or dress it up with tailored trousers.
With a crisp collar and cuffed sleeves, this loose-fit shirt is ideal for layering over fine knitwear or tees in the autumn, or as Dakota did, tying around the hips for added interest and colour in a neutral outfit. This red plaid design also feels particularly festive.
Shop Dr Martens
EXACT MATCH
Dakota's classic Dr Martens boots are made of smooth, black leather to give a timeless feel to the lace-up footwear. The solid tread makes them great in winter weather, too, as they have proper soles. Just make sure to grab yourself some cosy socks.
The Serena Boot sees Dakota's go-to pair get a winter-ready update with a soft, faux fur lining. You get the same look, just with a cosy touch that your toes will thank you for. If you're wondering are Dr Martens comfortable to wear? They do need some wearing in, but we've got all the top tips on how to do it.
Dakota’s casual styling creates a look that’s one of the easiest autumn outfit ideas to recreate and wear on repeat. The turned-up hem of her blue jeans, teamed with a timeless blazer, is a great combo that we've come to rely on, but we love the additional Dr Martens stompy boots for a more youthful feel.
Her black blazer ties in the dark leather of her Dr Martens perfectly, with the tone grounding the brighter blue of her denim and contrasting against the white of her knitwear. With a burst of tomato red, which is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, through her plaid shirt, which is a handy extra layer to throw on as autumn turns to winter, it's an effortless though impactful addition that pulls the off-duty look together.
Dakota’s outfit is undoubtedly one of the best ways to style Dr Martens. As well as being some of the best shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers, slipping them on with your favourite midi dresses and skirts in place of heels or knee-high boots, is a great way to change up your look and bring a casual, though no less chic, touch to pieces usually reserved for more dressed-up occasions.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
