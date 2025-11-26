Dakota Johnson demonstrates how jeans and a blazer is the outfit formula that won't go out of fashion, even her boots are still trending

It's one of our favourite outfit formulas, whatever the weather, and this great throwback snap of Dakota Johnson walking her dog on the streets of New York City in 2015 only goes to prove that jeans and a blazer, teamed with boots is one that is still worth the investment.

As current as ever, if you'd told us this was a picture from last week, we wouldn't have guessed otherwise. Teaming a pair of mid-wash blue jeans with a simple top and classic black blazer, Dakota demonstrated a footwear style that has truly stood the test of time, classic Dr Martens 1460 W boots.

Her 1460 boots are a Dr Martens classic, with the boot first being launched back in 1960. Its design hasn’t changed since, with iconic yellow stitching, a comfy, air-cushioned sole and sleek leather making it an icon for the ages. Adding a plaid shirt tied around her waist and a pair of statement eyeglasses. Dakota showcases that when it comes to style, there are just some pieces that are in it for the long haul.

(Image credit: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images)

Dr Martens boots, like the rest of Dakota's outfit, show the power of a capsule wardrobe. The boots, like her classic blazer and jeans, can be worn again and again, and thanks to the well-crafted leather boot and strong tread, Dr Martens are guaranteed to last you for many years to come.

A great investment, especially with the sale season upon us, we've got the lowdown on the best styles, prices and how to shop the rest of Dakota's classic smart casual look too.

Copy Dakota Johnson's Casual Style

Shop Dr Martens

Dakota’s casual styling creates a look that’s one of the easiest autumn outfit ideas to recreate and wear on repeat. The turned-up hem of her blue jeans, teamed with a timeless blazer, is a great combo that we've come to rely on, but we love the additional Dr Martens stompy boots for a more youthful feel.

Her black blazer ties in the dark leather of her Dr Martens perfectly, with the tone grounding the brighter blue of her denim and contrasting against the white of her knitwear. With a burst of tomato red, which is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, through her plaid shirt, which is a handy extra layer to throw on as autumn turns to winter, it's an effortless though impactful addition that pulls the off-duty look together.

Dakota’s outfit is undoubtedly one of the best ways to style Dr Martens. As well as being some of the best shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers, slipping them on with your favourite midi dresses and skirts in place of heels or knee-high boots, is a great way to change up your look and bring a casual, though no less chic, touch to pieces usually reserved for more dressed-up occasions.