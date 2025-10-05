I’m a die-hard leopard fan, but this trending animal print is making me want to try something new

It’s fair to say that I have a bit of a leopard print obsession. My wardrobe is packed full of wild cat spots, which cover everything from dresses and shirts to pumps and clutch bags, and I am continuously buying new pieces to add to my ever-growing collection. The leopard print trend is always big news, and I have been a loyal fan for years, but then all of a sudden, an alternative animal print has come into the style spotlight for autumn, and it’s totally swayed me.

Cream and brown cow print is huge news for the coming months, and the high street resembles the wild west right now! A patterned jacket will show off the trend perfectly, and I had my sights on the M&S Faux Fur Cow Print Trucker Jacket - but sadly but it seemed like everybody else did too, as a lot of the sizes sold out at warp speed. All was not lost, though, as there are plenty of similar cover-ups available right now that will bring a touch of cowgirl to any autumn capsule wardrobe. I browsed around and found the River Island Cow Print Short Jacket, which will most definitely hit the fashion spot when it comes to coveted farmyard print. The boxy, button-down cover-up jumped out at me instantly while I was searching, and it’s now officially at the top of my autumn shopping list.

What makes this one so special? There are lots of details that I really love. The soft textured fabric looks very designer, and I adore the neat collar and patch-pocket detailing that add a preppy vibe, and it’s one of those pieces I can see myself wearing with everything from a denim skirt to corduroy trousers.

Shop the Jacket

River Island Cow Print Short Jacket £99 at Very I love how high-end this jacket looks. The strong colours and textured pony hair-like fabric add a luxury feel that will lift even the simplest of ensembles. It looks like the real deal, but the material is actually made up of Acrylic, Modacrylic, and Polyester. It's dry clean only and fastens with traditional brown buttons. It's available in UK sizes 6-18.

The cowgirl aesthetic is everywhere right now, and the brown and white splodgy pattern is a chic way to add a little yee-haw into your everyday attire. Although the print is busy, it’s also a classic, and it's actually pretty versatile when it comes to styling.

The soft neutral tones will work with most traditional autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, like mocha mousse, caramel and auburn, as well as blue denim, white basics and muted grey separates.

Just avoid wearing it with any other bold patterns, as your outfit might end up looking OTT and busy. Use your jacket to inject some interest into an otherwise simple get-up.

(Image credit: River Island)

Shop more cow print jackets

There really are plenty of options when it comes to cow-print jackets right now. I love the River Island piece as it has a smarter and heavier feel to it that is a winner for chillier days, but you'll find the beige and brown splodges all over everything from denim jackets to trench coats, so there is most certainly a style out there to suit you and your personal style.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I will be wearing mine over a crisp white shirt and a pleated A-line skirt for a work day, or I will try slinging it over a simple T-shirt with my favourite M&S carrot leg jeans when it comes to the weekend.

My heart will always lie with leopard print, but it seems that this year I'm ready to saddle up and ride off into the sunset with this new hero trend...!