Claudia Winkleman was a snowy vision in white stilettos and satin mini dress that we're surprised is on sale

Claudia Winkleman's gorgeous white mini dress and matching stilettos was a step outside of her usual style comfort zone that we are fully behind.

The style icon that is Claudia Winkleman is well known for her striking gothic outfits that perfectly match her equally enigmatic inky hair and features. We recently coveted her dark, show stopping Jaeger velvet blazer, and went wild for her black boucle dress that's the ultimate party must-have. The black satin outfits she's often seen wearing during Strictly are the ensembles of dreams, and the presenter manages to turn aristocratic country attire into dark and mysterious delights, when fronting The Traitors.

That's why it was a shock to see Claudia channel her inner snow queen and wear white from head-to-toe - and it was a look that not only worked, but one we want to run straight out and emulate. Most excitingly, the exact Sandro beaded pleat-hem mini dress she wore, is currently on sale. Daringly teamed with what could be divisive white stilettos, Claudia of course pulled the look off with aplomb, and the entire outfit was a glorious contrast with her trademark black locks and smoky eyes.

Shop White Mini Dresses

Exact match! Beaded-Trim Pleat-Hem Woven Mini Dress £265.30 (was £379.00) at Selfridges Capture Claudia's exact look with this frankly gorgeous Sandro woven mini dress. With a round neckline, long sleeves, bead embellished trims, pleated hem and satin texture, this is an understated dress that will pack the biggest punch. Tailored Crepe Pleated Mini Dress £131.40 (was £219.00) at Karen Millen With a cute, preppy look, this mini dress made in soft crepe fabric can easily be dressed up or down. Featuring a fitted silhouette in the bodice, with a collar accent and pleated flared skirt, this is elegance at its finest. Ultimate Muse Embellished Mini Dress £175.00 at Harvey Nichols This incredible Odd Muse stretch-crepe dress features a high-neck, darted waist and faux pearl-embellished fringing at hem. Fully lined, this simple but stunning dress can be worn all year round.

Shop White Heels

Next Bone White Premium Forever Comfort® Leather Point Toe Court Shoes £48.00 at Next Classic and stylish, your feet will love these court shoes that feature a smooth leather upper with a pointed toe and a cushioned footbed. Steve Madden Classie Pump in White Leather £120.00 at Steve Madden Classie is a minimalist approach to the classic pump, with a mid-height stiletto and an elongated point toe giving you a sharp, defined look. River Island Ankle Strap Heeled Court Shoes £40.00 at River Island With an ankle strap and buckle fastening for extra detail, these stylish heels will be perfect for any staple wardrobe.

When Claudia shared the picture of her wearing the white Sandro dress to Instagram, many commenters asked where the dress had come from - now you know and can your hands on one of your very own.

Claudia went very minimalist with her accessories, and the black ring on her thumb was a nod to her usual darker toned outfits. The pop of red on her nails also added the sweetest splash of colour to the outfit

Although the presenter mixed up the colour choices of her attire, of her ever present poker straight black hair remained the same, with the star always peeping out from beneath the fringe that needs an Instagram account all of its own.