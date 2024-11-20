We’ve never thought of a velvet jacket as a staple until we saw Claudia Winkleman’s gorgeous Jaeger blazer

Claudia Winkleman’s gorgeous Jaeger blazer styled with matching trousers has convinced us that a velvet jacket is a winter staple.

Finding the perfect Christmas party outfit isn’t always easy - especially if you much prefer dressing for the warmer months, but Claudia Winkleman is the queen of cold weather styling and she’s been giving us plenty of inspiration. From Claudia’s black boucle minidress on Strictly Come Dancing to her championing the best wool jumpers, tartan prints and boots on The Traitors last year, her style really comes into its own in autumn/winter. She also loves a bit of velvet and her Jaeger blazer and matching trousers caught our eye when she wore them in a recent Instagram post with M&S, for whom she’s a brand ambassador.

M&S described it as the “suit of the season” and it’s certainly up there with its luxurious velvet fabric and timeless silhouette. The blazer in particular is a stand-out piece and has a tuxedo design, with contrasting satin lapels that give it a sophisticated feel.

A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer) A photo posted by on

Shop Claudia Winkleman's Outfit

Exact Match Jaeger Velvet Tuxedo Blazer £150 at M&S If you loved Claudia's look then her blazer from Jaeger is well worth investing in for the season. It would look equally amazing worn with the matching trousers or thrown over a dress or satin skirt and knitted top. The velvet is sumptuous and the lapels are satin for a tuxedo feel. Exact Match Jaeger Velvet Trousers £99 at M&S These trousers are great for special occasions, Christmas parties and other gatherings as an alternative to dresses and skirts. Style them with an over-sized jumper for a more casual look or with the matching blazer for a chic co-ord. Mango White Shirt £40.60 at Nordstrom Affordable and easy to wear, this white shirt is a classic piece that would be great for both the daytime and evenings out. Style with a velvet suit like Claudia's or wear with blue jeans and a chunky cardigan for a relaxed look.

Shop More Velvet Blazers

Open Edit Velvet Blazer Was £72.28, Now £28.91 at Nordstrom This chic black blazer is currently discounted in the sale, making it an affordable option to add to your wardrobe for winter. It has a relaxed fit which makes it great for layering over tops and knitwear and has notched lapels and a single-breasted shape. Mango Velvet Blazer £89.99 at Mango Also available in black, maroon and a very deep blue, this fuchsia velvet blazer is something a little different and would work beautifully with all-neutral outfits. It's single-breasted with two front welt and flap pockets and has a straight-cut silhouette. Sézane Velvet Jacket £175 at Sézane If you're looking for something a little different to a black blazer that's still very easy to style, then this chocolate brown one is a gorgeous alternative. It's lined and has two sets of buttons on the double breasted front, with patch pockets and a chest pocket.

Claudia’s velvet blazer has a regular fit which makes it great for layering over your favourite tops and lightweight knits and is single-breasted with a peak lapel collar. Whilst it looks fabulous, it’s also got added stretch making it extra comfortable and the pockets at the waist are so practical.

A black velvet jacket might seem very simple but that’s precisely why we think it’s such a great staple to have in your collection. Velvet is especially popular in the colder months and the sheen of this fabric makes any velvet item seem that bit more glamorous and elevated.

Combine that with the classic silhouette of a tailored blazer and you’ve got yourself a piece that is perfect for completing evening out and special occasion looks. If you love a pop of colour, a vibrant velvet jacket has a similar effect and we've seen Claudia wear one of these before too.

A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle) A photo posted by on

You could also dress a velvet blazer down with blue denim jeans and a pair of flat boots to make it more daytime appropriate too. Something like Claudia’s velvet blazer would be amazing thrown over a midi dress or with a satin skirt, though she and M&S styled it with matching Jaeger velvet trousers. This created such a chic co-ord that was a contemporary take on black tie outfits and had a smart feel without being really formal.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Claudia’s trousers were made from cotton-rich velvet with a straight leg design and had a flat front with a hook and bar fastening. This gave them a sleek effect and they also had handy angled pockets and welt pockets. Like the velvet blazer, these velvet trousers would be stunning worn on their own as well as together as a suit.

(Image credit: Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The Strictly Come Dancing host wore a plain white shirt with her blazer and trousers which accentuated their smartness and is something many of us will already have in our wardrobe. Alternatively, a cami top, black roll neck or a black blouse would be equally gorgeous with a combination like this.

Claudia Winkleman finished off her look with a pair of black shoes, though black heeled or flat boots would also be amazing and keep you cosy on cold days. This outfit has convinced us that a black velvet blazer is a winter must-have and Claudia’s been spotted wearing several others over the years, including when she hosted the Centrepoint Ultimate Quiz in February 2024, showing how important they are in her own collection.