We’ve never thought of a velvet jacket as a staple until we saw Claudia Winkleman’s gorgeous Jaeger blazer
Claudia Winkleman's velvet Jaeger blazer is a show-stopping tailored piece that would elevate so many winter outfits
Claudia Winkleman’s gorgeous Jaeger blazer styled with matching trousers has convinced us that a velvet jacket is a winter staple.
Finding the perfect Christmas party outfit isn’t always easy - especially if you much prefer dressing for the warmer months, but Claudia Winkleman is the queen of cold weather styling and she’s been giving us plenty of inspiration. From Claudia’s black boucle minidress on Strictly Come Dancing to her championing the best wool jumpers, tartan prints and boots on The Traitors last year, her style really comes into its own in autumn/winter. She also loves a bit of velvet and her Jaeger blazer and matching trousers caught our eye when she wore them in a recent Instagram post with M&S, for whom she’s a brand ambassador.
M&S described it as the “suit of the season” and it’s certainly up there with its luxurious velvet fabric and timeless silhouette. The blazer in particular is a stand-out piece and has a tuxedo design, with contrasting satin lapels that give it a sophisticated feel.
A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)
A photo posted by on
Shop Claudia Winkleman's Outfit
Exact Match
If you loved Claudia's look then her blazer from Jaeger is well worth investing in for the season. It would look equally amazing worn with the matching trousers or thrown over a dress or satin skirt and knitted top. The velvet is sumptuous and the lapels are satin for a tuxedo feel.
Exact Match
These trousers are great for special occasions, Christmas parties and other gatherings as an alternative to dresses and skirts. Style them with an over-sized jumper for a more casual look or with the matching blazer for a chic co-ord.
Shop More Velvet Blazers
This chic black blazer is currently discounted in the sale, making it an affordable option to add to your wardrobe for winter. It has a relaxed fit which makes it great for layering over tops and knitwear and has notched lapels and a single-breasted shape.
Also available in black, maroon and a very deep blue, this fuchsia velvet blazer is something a little different and would work beautifully with all-neutral outfits. It's single-breasted with two front welt and flap pockets and has a straight-cut silhouette.
Claudia’s velvet blazer has a regular fit which makes it great for layering over your favourite tops and lightweight knits and is single-breasted with a peak lapel collar. Whilst it looks fabulous, it’s also got added stretch making it extra comfortable and the pockets at the waist are so practical.
A black velvet jacket might seem very simple but that’s precisely why we think it’s such a great staple to have in your collection. Velvet is especially popular in the colder months and the sheen of this fabric makes any velvet item seem that bit more glamorous and elevated.
Combine that with the classic silhouette of a tailored blazer and you’ve got yourself a piece that is perfect for completing evening out and special occasion looks. If you love a pop of colour, a vibrant velvet jacket has a similar effect and we've seen Claudia wear one of these before too.
A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle)
A photo posted by on
You could also dress a velvet blazer down with blue denim jeans and a pair of flat boots to make it more daytime appropriate too. Something like Claudia’s velvet blazer would be amazing thrown over a midi dress or with a satin skirt, though she and M&S styled it with matching Jaeger velvet trousers. This created such a chic co-ord that was a contemporary take on black tie outfits and had a smart feel without being really formal.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Claudia’s trousers were made from cotton-rich velvet with a straight leg design and had a flat front with a hook and bar fastening. This gave them a sleek effect and they also had handy angled pockets and welt pockets. Like the velvet blazer, these velvet trousers would be stunning worn on their own as well as together as a suit.
The Strictly Come Dancing host wore a plain white shirt with her blazer and trousers which accentuated their smartness and is something many of us will already have in our wardrobe. Alternatively, a cami top, black roll neck or a black blouse would be equally gorgeous with a combination like this.
Claudia Winkleman finished off her look with a pair of black shoes, though black heeled or flat boots would also be amazing and keep you cosy on cold days. This outfit has convinced us that a black velvet blazer is a winter must-have and Claudia’s been spotted wearing several others over the years, including when she hosted the Centrepoint Ultimate Quiz in February 2024, showing how important they are in her own collection.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Oprah Winfrey's sleep disturbances and heart palpitations that came with perimenopause - 'For two years I didn’t sleep well. Never a full night'
Oprah Winfrey is the latest celebrity to share how perimenopause affected her physical health, and it's opening up conversations about this challenging time of life.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
The TV shows you didn't know were remakes, adaptations or loosely based on other shows
You might be surprised that some of the most popular TV shows aren't entirely originals
By Jack Slater Published
-
The best winter accessories on the high street - from chunky striped scarves to luxury leather gloves
I'm a fashion writer and here are the winter accessories that have caught my eye this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Katherine Ryan's graphic cherry jumper is the perfect bold antidote for dull knitwear boredom
Bored of drab winter knitwear? Take some inspiration from Katherine Ryan's bright and bold cherry jumper
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Helen Skelton's luxurious pearl trim black dress is one you'll wear on repeat this party season
We're shopping this best-seller before it sells out...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Zara Tindall enjoys day at the races in the most stunning military green coat and caramel-brown knee high boots
The popular royal looked relaxed and happy at Cheltenham Racecourse
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
It's hard to make a puffer jacket look chic, but Jennifer Aniston proved its possible with her clever styling
The actress wrapped up for winter in a high-shine jacket, flared jeans and chocolate brown suede boots
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
No-one does effortless sophistication like Amal Clooney – her emerald green dress and cream trench are this season's must-haves
This outfit is a masterclass in combining simple pieces to create something really special
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
These Samba lookalike trainers from M&S are selling fast - they're half the price of adidas and available in 3 colours
Marks & Spencer's version is real leather and cost just £45
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Victoria Beckham puts her own spin on Parisian style - who needs a scarf when you've got a supersized collar?
Just when you thought Victoria couldn't get any chicer, she shows us the cosiest way to wear a trench coat
By Caroline Parr Published