Claudia Winkleman's Max Mara-style coat on The Piano has got us thinking about next winter before summer's even happened

Claudia Winkleman's long camel coat on Channel 4’s The Piano has got us thinking about next winter before summer's arrived.

The lighter days will have got many people putting together their spring capsule wardrobe and officially packing away their cosiest coats ready for next winter. However, that doesn’t mean that certain spectacular coats can’t still catch your eye and Claudia Winkleman’s gorgeous camel coat on The Piano is giving us serious inspiration. Summer might not have happened yet, but her outerwear is the winter coat of dreams and it was showcased in the recent trailer clip for season 2 of Channel 4’s The Piano that Claudia herself shared on her Instagram.

In it fans have been treated to not only a sneak peek of what’s to come when the music-focused reality show returns on 28th April, but of Claudia wearing a cosy camel coat with a fabulous longline cut.

A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle) A photo posted by on

It had a smart lapel collar that enhanced the formal tailored design and in different scenes in the trailer Claudia wore hers both over a jumper and draped over her shoulders. The coat appeared to have buttons down the double-breasted front and angled pockets that Claudia had her hands in at the beginning of the trailer.

Sadly, despite the beauty of this coat it’s not clear exactly where it’s from, though it does have a style reminiscent of Max Mara. One fan even commented asking whether it was from the brand and Max Mara are known for their stunning wool coats, many of them in a very similar soft camel-brown hue and tailored design.

Get Claudia Winkleman's Max Mara-Style Coat Look

They currently have plenty of similar designs including their £2,700 Icon Coat and their £890 double-breasted wool coat, both in a stunning camel. Whether or not Claudia’s coat is another design from Max Mara isn’t clear, but regardless it has the chic feel of some of the brand’s outerwear pieces.

Although the warmer weather has been edging closer, there are still options on the high street that can help you get the look of Claudia Winkleman’s Max Mara-style coat from The Piano. Many of them are understandably on sale as spring continues so there might never be a better time to invest in your dream camel coat for next winter.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Claudia wore hers with a classic jumper and trousers on The Piano, which sees amateur musicians playing pianos at train stations unaware that their efforts are being judged by pianist Lang Lang and pop singer Mika. This isn’t the first time in recent months that the TV host’s wardrobe has been catching people’s attention alongside a show.

Who could forget the exquisite styling of Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits? Fans were tuning in just as much to see what she was wearing as they were for all the twists, turns and betrayals in the hit BBC show. During season 2, everything from Claudia Winkleman’s wellies to her cable knit jumper had viewers wanting to emulate her traditional, cosy looks which were courtesy of stylist Sinead McKeefry.

A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@claudiawinkle) A photo posted by on

Speaking previously to woman&home, Sinead revealed her vision for Claudia’s wardrobe for The Traitors season 3 and it seems her clothes could get more gothic next series.

"I’d like to go a little more gothic next season,"she said. "And that’s probably my initial reaction to having such a fabulous knitwear series. And really showcasing that."

"I’d also like to do a deep dive into something slightly more theatrical, although I don’t want it to ever look like that," Sinead went on to add. "But I like elements of it, like wearing lace in the daytime, with a chunky knit, let’s say."