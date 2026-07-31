When it comes to what to wear in the heat, we often gravitate towards short-sleeved, breezier styles. But if you prefer a little more coverage at the tops of your arms, Charlotte Hawkins' latest summer dress is one to add to your shopping list.

Sharing a snap from Good Morning Britain, the presenter showed off the fruit-stamped Remi dress by Never Fully Dressed. The bold summer style offers instant cheer, but it's the butterfly sleeves that grabbed our attention.

A trending silhouette this summer, it features a ruffled cap sleeve that adds a feminine flounce. This style gives good shoulder and upper arm coverage, alongside contemporary styling, making it practical and elegant.

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