Cate Blanchett just rocked a black jumpsuit with cutouts for Milan Fashion Week and we’re copying the look stat

Cate Blanchett wore an incredible black jumpsuit to the Giorgio Armani show at Milan Fashion Week, proving that she can pull off any style.

In case you weren't already made aware, Cate Blanchett is something of a fashion heroine. She's worn a slew of outfits we've been thinking about non stop, including her white boots and '80s acid wash denim look - and she is well known for her sleek, blonde bob (which, by the way, is very trendy for 2023).

The Academy Award-winning actress recently attended the Giorgio Armani show for Milan Fashion Week on 24 Sept., proving once again that her style credentials never run slim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress wore a stunning black structured jumpsuit, which featured a plunging neckline, as well as some dazzling embellishments subtly placed throughout the one-piece ensemble. The jumpsuit also boasted some cut-out cape sleeves, calling back, in a way, to her most recent Oscar-nominated performance as orchestra conductor Lydia Tár in Tár. The suit was, of course, Giorgio Armani.

Cate also wore a pair of Aquazzura black boots that boasted a sky-high heel. For accessories, she kept it extremely simple, wearing essentially no jewelry other than a beaded pale blue bracelet, letting the jumpsuit do all of the talking.

The actress also let her blonde locks down, curling them naturally to give off an effortless look, and kept her makeup fairly simple, going for a soft glam look with pink tones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate has long worked with Giorgio Armani, creating a partnership with them since 2013 which has earned her $10 million.

This wasn't Cate's only stunning public appearance from this year, however - she actually just performed on the Glastonbury stage with music duo Spark. Cate recently starred in the music video for Sparks’ recent single The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte. At Glastonbury, she appeared on stage, wearing a yellow suit, green glasses and red, over-ear headphones, to roars from the crowd - donning the same outfit she had worn for the Sparks music video.

After displaying a series of energetic moves to the song, which she performed while standing still, Cate took a bow, and left the stage again without saying a word - in true Cate Blanchett fashion.