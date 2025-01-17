Cat Deeley's herringbone skirt is convincing us to make room in our wardrobes for trending British heritage fabrics in 2025

Cat Deeley's latest herringbone look on This Morning falls perfectly in line with the British heritage dressing trend we've been spotting everywhere this past year.

Traditional British fabrics, from tartan to tweed, have been dominating the fashion world for the last year, and they are still set to play a part in the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025. So when I spotted this herringbone statement skirt look on Cat Deeley, I desperately wanted to recreate it.

The exact skirt is the Herringbone Pattern skirt by Self-Portrait, a staple that taps into this trend whilst being easy to style with a variety of staples from your winter capsule wardrobe. She teams the tailored midi skirt with a softer, more relaxed brown long-sleeved top from Mango which is currently sold out, and finishes off the look with luxurious croc-effect silhouette boots by Paris Texas.

A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) A photo posted by on

Cat was joined on the show by co-star Ben Sheppard and guest Coleen Rooney. And we're also a huge fan of Coleen's PAIGE wide leg jeans, a style that features unique front clasps on each pocket that make these a standout choice amongst the best wide leg jeans.

Shop Cat Deeley's Herringbone Skirt & Outfit

Self-Portrait Herringbone Pattern Midi Skirt £339 at Farfetch Although an investment piece, this midi-skirt is one you'll wear on repeat no matter what the season. It's made from a wool-blend, and has a deep brown lining and a black belted waist. Style with other winter tones like khaki or burgundy, or go light with and add a crisp white shirt. Arket Roll-Neck Wool Top £47 at Arket This sheer roll-neck top is knitted from 100% pure merino wool so you just know it's is going keep you warm when layered under the best wool jumper or smart tailored blazer. This is the kind of staple you'll reach for again and again. PARIS TEXAS Stiletto Croc Effect Leather Knee Boots £620 at Net a Porter The best knee high boots are a wardrobe must have, and although these are an investment piece they are certainly one you won't regret. Style with midi-skirts, dresses and even wide leg tailored trousers.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this trend, "Heritage fabrics like tweed, houndstooth and plaid have been everywhere recently, but Cat is convincing me to make room in my wardrobe for herringbone. The cut of this skirt is so elegant, and the brown colour is much softer than the black and grey you probably have on rotation in your winter wardrobe at the moment."

Shop Cat's Look for Less

H&M Slit Front Skirt £14 (was £39.99) at H&M This slit-front skirt has a subtle wool pattern that gives it that heritage feel. It's the kind of skirt that can be worn through all of the seasons, from layered over thick tights in the winter to wearing right into spring/summer with open-toe shoes. H&M Long Sleeved Jersey Top £9.99 at H&M This long sleeve brown top is something that you'll get years of wear out of. From wearing tucked into a pencil skirt to the office to teaming with your best wide leg jeans, this simple basic will not let you down. Marc Fisher Quinnie Croc Embossed Knee Boot From £117.98 (was £243.56) at Nordstrom These glossy finish croc-effect boots bare a striking resemblance to Cat's designer pair, and they are a lot less expensive. Plus they have now been discounted in the sale for over 50% off.