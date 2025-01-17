Cat Deeley's herringbone skirt is convincing us to make room in our wardrobes for trending British heritage fabrics in 2025
Deeley combined a long-sleeve chocolate brown top, textured brown knee high boots and a herringbone midi-skirt
Cat Deeley's latest herringbone look on This Morning falls perfectly in line with the British heritage dressing trend we've been spotting everywhere this past year.
Traditional British fabrics, from tartan to tweed, have been dominating the fashion world for the last year, and they are still set to play a part in the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025. So when I spotted this herringbone statement skirt look on Cat Deeley, I desperately wanted to recreate it.
The exact skirt is the Herringbone Pattern skirt by Self-Portrait, a staple that taps into this trend whilst being easy to style with a variety of staples from your winter capsule wardrobe. She teams the tailored midi skirt with a softer, more relaxed brown long-sleeved top from Mango which is currently sold out, and finishes off the look with luxurious croc-effect silhouette boots by Paris Texas.
A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)
A photo posted by on
Cat was joined on the show by co-star Ben Sheppard and guest Coleen Rooney. And we're also a huge fan of Coleen's PAIGE wide leg jeans, a style that features unique front clasps on each pocket that make these a standout choice amongst the best wide leg jeans.
Shop Cat Deeley's Herringbone Skirt & Outfit
Although an investment piece, this midi-skirt is one you'll wear on repeat no matter what the season. It's made from a wool-blend, and has a deep brown lining and a black belted waist. Style with other winter tones like khaki or burgundy, or go light with and add a crisp white shirt.
This sheer roll-neck top is knitted from 100% pure merino wool so you just know it's is going keep you warm when layered under the best wool jumper or smart tailored blazer. This is the kind of staple you'll reach for again and again.
The best knee high boots are a wardrobe must have, and although these are an investment piece they are certainly one you won't regret. Style with midi-skirts, dresses and even wide leg tailored trousers.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this trend, "Heritage fabrics like tweed, houndstooth and plaid have been everywhere recently, but Cat is convincing me to make room in my wardrobe for herringbone. The cut of this skirt is so elegant, and the brown colour is much softer than the black and grey you probably have on rotation in your winter wardrobe at the moment."
Shop Cat's Look for Less
This slit-front skirt has a subtle wool pattern that gives it that heritage feel. It's the kind of skirt that can be worn through all of the seasons, from layered over thick tights in the winter to wearing right into spring/summer with open-toe shoes.
This long sleeve brown top is something that you'll get years of wear out of. From wearing tucked into a pencil skirt to the office to teaming with your best wide leg jeans, this simple basic will not let you down.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Zara Tindall's olive green suede trench was ahead of one of the year's biggest trends
Zara Tindall owns two versions of her suede trench coat and the olive green tone is a stunning, on-trend shade to wear in 2025
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
"Let’s talk roots and regrowth" - Trinny Woodall reveals ridiculously easy way to cover greys between hair appointments
She relies on two 'quick fix' products
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Spanx Seamless Leggings review: "I'm a convert to these confidence-boosting leggings"
I'm incredibly picky about leggings, and can find fault with every pair I've ever owned. But I only have good things to say about Spanx...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Emilia Fox shows metallics and leopard prints are style gold for winter with shimmering dress
Emilia Fox stepped out in the most sensational gold leopard print midi dress and showed how metallics aren't just for the festive season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's gothic black lace dress and chunky knitted jumper on The Traitors is her most striking look yet
Is this the best look we've seen this season?
By Molly Smith Published
-
Anita Rani’s wide leg jeans and oversized striped shirt ticks all our boxes for a polished outfit
Anita Rani has been stepping out in some sensational holiday outfits and her chic jeans and shirt can work for the colder weather too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sienna Miller's short UGG boots are proof that this trending style looks better in black
With UGG boots firmly back on the agenda, we're turning to Sienna Miller's iconic Noughties looks for the ultimate inspiration
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton's cosy rust-toned jumper and leggings are the casual everyday look that’s perfect for frosty January
Helen Skelton's stylish orange knit and black leggings are the epitome of why cosy, comfortable items are what we want to wear right now
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's exact jumper is by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands - and it's now 40% off
The Traitors host has got another new knit we need
By Caroline Parr Published
-
UGG's new twist on the trending Mary Jane style might prove divisive - but as an Ultra Mini lover, I'm intrigued
A new style of UGG has launched, taking inspiration from what looks set to be 2025's biggest shoe trend
By Caitlin Elliott Published