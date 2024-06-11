Cat Deeley just wore the best wedding guest dress - and we're adding it straight to our basket

Cat Deeley is renowned for her brilliant style choices, and in the recent weeks she has been wearing some fabulous options - including a relaxed spotted midi-dress that is the perfect wedding guest dress.

The arrival of warmer weather, signals the beginning of the wedding season, and if you are on the hunt for the best guest wedding dresses, taking inspiration from Cat Deeley's recent summer look is a good place to start. Her navy spotted dress with split shoulder sleeves is a fantastic option for special occasions, and it is from one of the best British clothing brands - Whistles.

Dresses which have a refined and luxurious feel are hard to come by, and there are so many factors to consider when on the hunt for that perfect wedding guest look. For example, the dress code? how versatile the piece is? And will you wear it again? However, feeling comfortable in your own skin whilst also loving the style of dress is key, alongside this, make sure to choose something you can style multiple ways to ensure you can wear it again.

The TV host often wears some of our favourite brands, such as Mint Velvet and Sezane, and posted a round-up of her looks from the past few weeks, including a picture in the fabulous Whistles dress. She accessorised the piece with a thick brown belt, open-toe sandal heels, and minimal jewellery.

If you are looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, this dress should be a top contender. The silhouette is loose and flowy, and the sheer top forms a blouse effect which falls in a flattering shape around the dresses empire line. This draws attention to your waist, skimming over your tummy area, which ensures comfort all-day-long, making this a great staple to add to your summer capsule wardrobe.

Exact Match Moon Spot Print Midi Dress £199 at Whistles Sitting at mid-length, and providing a loose silhouette, this dress is a flattering and sophisticated option for any upcoming special occasions. Pair with open-toe heels and a belt to accentuate your waist. Zara Woven Belt £35.99 at Zara This woven belt from Zara certainly falls in line with the trending boho aesthetic. And it's an ideal piece to pair with summer dresses, or can be styled with a white jeans outfit and blouse. Leya Block Heel Sandals £65 at John Lewis Every summer wardrobe needs the perfect pair of block heels, and these are a brilliant pick. One customer review says '' the material feels so soft on the feet, and they look very flattering.''.

You can style this dress with either nude or brown accessories, or pick up on the colourways featured in the 'moon' pattern, white and bright green. For example, choose a green coloured clutch bag or jewellery. Or for a more refined look, stick to brown tones, and opt for a woven belt and nude heels. You could even style this look with a raffia bag for a more relaxed beach day.

Kitri Polka Dot Maxi Dress £265 at Kitri Featuring a halter neckline and a lined bodice, this maxi dress is a showstopper made for special occasions. And its tiered skirt makes a truly flattering shape that will flatter a variety of body shapes. Phase Eight Naomi Spot Chiffon Dress £159 at Phase Eight This elevated light pink polka dot dress is also another ultra-flattering option. It features a material belt, and falls into a flowing silhouette. Pair with open-toe heels and a clutch bag. Nobody's Child Cotton White Polka Dot Midi Dress £75 at Nobody's Child With mid-length puff sleeves and frilled edges, this dress from Nobody's Child is a must-have. Not only is this special occasion ready, but it is also perfect for summertime daywear.