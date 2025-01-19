Looking for an alternative to plain, practical beanies? Cameron Diaz leans into the French-girl look with chic beret and dreamy burgundy loafers
The cosy-chic winter accessories took her laid-back look to a whole new level
Cameron Diaz's chic beret is the perfect alternative to beanies that will keep you warm in French-girl-inspired style this winter.
There are plenty of cold-weather staples that are must-haves in winter capsule wardrobes, with winter hats being some of the most practical - and also difficult to style. So we tend to stick to simple silhouettes like beanies and, while they're a great finishing touch to any well-layered outfit and act like a little hug on your head, sometimes we want to venture out and give our winter headgear a chicer update.
If you are looking for an alternative to plain, practical beanies, you'll find the perfect inspiration in Cameron Diaz's French-girl inspired casual look, with her laid-back jeans and T-shirt blend getting an oh-so chic update with the addition of a cosy beret and pair of shining burgundy loafers.
Back in December 2023, she attended a screening of The Holiday in a laid-back look where her accessories really shined. A pair of comfortable jeans with a high-rise waist, flattering straight leg and casual washed blue tone made up the base of her look and brought a cool and casual feel to the outfit.
She tucked her plain white T-shirt into the waist of her denim to create a flattering shape and threw on what's become known as a 'coatigan,' a blend between a coat and a knitted cardigan that's chunky, weighty, and oh-so warm in the cold weather.
With natural brown and beige tones running through the knit, and a rich navy shade adding a grounding element, the cardigan looked super cosy and brought tonnes of texture into Cameron's look.
But what really shines in her outfit is her accessories. She lent into an oh-so cool French-girl look by adding a cream beret and pair of brogues to the outfit, which elevated the simple and clean feel of her casual ensemble. And any outfit can receive the same treatment whether you're styling knitwear with jeans, or blouses with skirts, or are looking to accessorize a simple midi dress.
Compared to your classic beanies, the beret has a nice structure with its sloping shape and can turn the most basic outfit into something more special by adding a unique though still classic touch. They're also an incredibly versatile accessory and can be shaped in three different ways; sloped to the side like Cameron has done, perched straight where the excess fabric is evenly distributed around the top of the head, or it can be draped low around the back of the head - so one hat, three ways to style!
Cameron's chunky loafers complimented the classic and timeless feel of the beret beautifully, with the burgundy patent leather bringing in a lovely pop of rich and warm colour. They look great with the jeans, especially as the leg cuts off at a flattering ankle height, and their sparkling buckle detail is the perfect shiny touch to bring the look together.
