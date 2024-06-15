This boho M&S jumper is the perfect cover up for chilly summer nights - and it's selling fast

M&S have just released the perfect throw on jumper for chillier summer evenings - and the boho-inspired piece is only £35.

Sienna Miller's recent M&S collection has cemented the boho look as the aesthetic for this summer. Ever since it's release, we've been left dreaming of billowing silhouettes, lace accents and bronzed skin highlighted by beach-ready wave hairstyles.

And M&S have clearly clocked onto our collective interest in the boho style because they've just released a stunning summer-ready jumper that will make the perfect cover up for cool summer days and chillier evenings – making it both a gorgeous addition, and a practical one, for any summer capsule wardrobe. And while it's not part of the M&S sale, it's still super affordable.

Even better, the crochet-like piece is also available in a sleeveless vest style too!

Shop M&S Boho Jumpers

M&S Cotton Blend Diamond Stitch Jumper £35 at M&S Made with cotton-rich fabric and crafted with an intricate diamond stitch, this crochet-style jumper is the perfect addition to any wardrobe for those chiller summer days. With a relaxed fit, slightly flared long sleeves and rolled hems, it's the perfect boho cover up to add some texture and interest to an otherwise plain look and we love the easy-to-wear wardrobe staple. M&S Cotton Blend Crew Neck Knitted Vest £25 at M&S This knitted vest is a super versatile piece, gorgeous on its own as a boho top, practical as a beach cover up or elevated as a sweater vest to layer over a shirt for the office. The cotton-blend fabric is lightweight and breathable, with its timeless crew neck and airy sleeveless shape adding an effortlessly chic edge to any look.

Shoppers have been raving about the jumper online, with one customer saying she had no idea how vital the piece would become in her wardrobe when she first bought it. "I came across this when browsing, not looking for knitwear at all! It has become my go to item," they said. "It looks great over a T shirt or dress with a lovely cropped length that's not too short. It just adds that something special to the overall look."

Another added, "I love this jumper. Great for summer evenings on top of vest or dress when the weather drops. Lovely cotton with extra long sleeves. Very comfy to wear."

(Image credit: M&S)

We love how the jumper has been styled on the model, with the viral M&S Loewe lookalike straw bag, denim shorts, and a pair of strappy sandals leaning into the laid-back look.

We can definitely see this outfit on queen of boho Sienna Miller herself, with the relaxed look playing into the styling of many of her most memorable looks. For cooler days, we could see her stepping out in the piece with a pair of her very stylish jeans, finishing the look off with the leather western mules from her M&S collab.

