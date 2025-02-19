Boden's brand new sheep jumper is a must-have for royal fans - and it's now 20% off
The Heather jacquard jumper pays homage to Princess Diana's most famous look
Boden is one of the very best British clothing brands, so I like to keep a keen eye on the new-in section. And among the classic Breton stripe tops, flattering midi dresses and quirky trench coats they do so well, I spotted this adorable knit.
The repeated sheep print brings to mid the iconic 'black sheep' sweater by Muir and Osborne that Princess Diana famously wore, which sold for $1.1 million a couple of years ago. She was pictured in it on two occasions in the early Eighties, both times layering a white collared blouse underneath.
When you think about Princess Diana's best style moments, a few things spring to mind - perhaps pussybows, polka dots and pearls, but her red sheep print jumper has to be one of the most memorable. You can still buy a version of it by Warm & Wonderful (Muir and Osborne's brand), but at just under £80 with a discount code, Boden's fresh take on the trend is certainly very tempting. Especially with Easter just around the corner...
Shop the Boden sheep jumper
The colour of this jumper is spot on for spring, and the sheep motif is just adorable. It's got 4% cashmere and yet is machine washable, and it needs only a pair of jeans and a white blouse underneath.
One reviewer wrote: "Ordered on Friday night. Arrived Sunday. I work remotely and must have had 20 compliments online. I love it. It's warm and fun". And there's even a matching kids version available for just under £30!
If you miss out on this Diana-inspired option, the Heather knit is also up for grabs in dog or cat prints too.
Shop more novelty knits
This re-released version by the original designers is of course the closest match to Princess Diana's style. There's also socks, pyjamas, a beanie and even a matching wall print available.
This sweet style is selling fast, and for £30 it's easy to see why. This is a more cropped option that would layer well over a dress. One happy customer commented: "Jumper is really comfortable and warm! Fits oversized so could have possibly sized down."
woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells us why this cutesy knit is still talked about four decades on: "Princess Diana’s sheep jumper is one of those royal clothing pieces that has reached iconic status - just like her so-called ‘Revenge Dress’.
"Cosy and retro-feeling, this jumper is one of those pieces that you could easily throw on with jeans to make a put-together daytime look in minutes and Boden’s new season sheep jumper can be styled like this too. I love the aqua colour for spring and the bigger pattern really makes this stand out."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
A hairstylist's viral 2-minute blow dry trick will add the bounce back into your bangs
This easy method will have you waving goodbye to a flat, limp and lifeless fringe
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Think coat season is almost over? Think again! Zara Tindall’s LK Bennett coat is perfect for fresh spring days - and on sale
Zara Tindall knows a stylish coat when she sees one and her checked one from a few weeks ago is still giving us plenty of inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We want Cat Deeley's ruffled open back maxi dress for spring weddings and dinner dates
Cat looked incredible in bold black and white polka dots for a glam night out
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Need new glasses? Jennifer Garner's classic eyewear style instantly elevates even the most basic looks
The actress proved these often overlooked accessories can have a big impact
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Susanna Reid styles sultry scarlet blouse with smart jeans alternative that doesn't compromise on comfort
Susanna Reid showcased a smart-casual alternative to our go-to jeans outfits that we could wear on repeat this February
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're starry eyed over Sally Phillips' wearable twist on the LBD for Bridget Jones premiere in Australia
Sally Phillips pulled out all the stops with her embellished LBD for the Australian premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This olive M&S bag will be my spring go-to – it's a bargain that reminds me of Tory Burch's Marshmallow satchel
Available in a stunning olive green and a striking snake print, the M&S lookalike is sure to sell out
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm never sure how to wear a trench coat, but Jennifer Lopez's tonal styling was so elegant
Trench coats are back on the agenda and this is exactly how to wear them this spring
By Molly Smith Published
-
Nicole Kidman just broke the ultimate fashion rule – and proved UGG boots work whatever the weather
These boots are more versatile than you might think
By Molly Smith Published
-
Holly Willoughby just shared a rare glimpse of her off duty style in slouchy blue jeans and cosy quarter zip
Holly does lowkey dressing just as well as she does glam - her comfy jeans and camel knit are proof
By Caitlin Elliott Published