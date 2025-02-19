Boden's brand new sheep jumper is a must-have for royal fans - and it's now 20% off

Boden is one of the very best British clothing brands, so I like to keep a keen eye on the new-in section. And among the classic Breton stripe tops, flattering midi dresses and quirky trench coats they do so well, I spotted this adorable knit.

The repeated sheep print brings to mid the iconic 'black sheep' sweater by Muir and Osborne that Princess Diana famously wore, which sold for $1.1 million a couple of years ago. She was pictured in it on two occasions in the early Eighties, both times layering a white collared blouse underneath.

When you think about Princess Diana's best style moments, a few things spring to mind - perhaps pussybows, polka dots and pearls, but her red sheep print jumper has to be one of the most memorable. You can still buy a version of it by Warm & Wonderful (Muir and Osborne's brand), but at just under £80 with a discount code, Boden's fresh take on the trend is certainly very tempting. Especially with Easter just around the corner...

Shop the Boden sheep jumper

Boden Heather Jacquard Jumper £78.40 with code TOAST The colour of this jumper is spot on for spring, and the sheep motif is just adorable. It's got 4% cashmere and yet is machine washable, and it needs only a pair of jeans and a white blouse underneath. One reviewer wrote: "Ordered on Friday night. Arrived Sunday. I work remotely and must have had 20 compliments online. I love it. It's warm and fun". And there's even a matching kids version available for just under £30! If you miss out on this Diana-inspired option, the Heather knit is also up for grabs in dog or cat prints too.

Shop more novelty knits

Warm & Wonderful Wool Sheep Sweater £315 at Rowing Blazers This re-released version by the original designers is of course the closest match to Princess Diana's style. There's also socks, pyjamas, a beanie and even a matching wall print available. Asos Design Sheep Knit £30 at Asos This sweet style is selling fast, and for £30 it's easy to see why. This is a more cropped option that would layer well over a dress. One happy customer commented: "Jumper is really comfortable and warm! Fits oversized so could have possibly sized down." Boden Edie Fair Isle Jumper-Grey Melange £78.40 with code TOAST My personal favourite, this has to be the sweetest jumper I've ever seen. Sheep, ducks, rabbits - it's spring on a jumper! The 20% off discount code is on everything, but you only have one day left so be quick.

woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells us why this cutesy knit is still talked about four decades on: "Princess Diana’s sheep jumper is one of those royal clothing pieces that has reached iconic status - just like her so-called ‘Revenge Dress’.

"Cosy and retro-feeling, this jumper is one of those pieces that you could easily throw on with jeans to make a put-together daytime look in minutes and Boden’s new season sheep jumper can be styled like this too. I love the aqua colour for spring and the bigger pattern really makes this stand out."

