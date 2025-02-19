Boden's brand new sheep jumper is a must-have for royal fans - and it's now 20% off

The Heather jacquard jumper pays homage to Princess Diana's most famous look

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) attends a polo match at Smith&#039;s Lawn, Guards Polo Club, Windsor, June 1983. She is wearing a Muir and Osborne &#039;black sheep&#039; sweater.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Boden is one of the very best British clothing brands, so I like to keep a keen eye on the new-in section. And among the classic Breton stripe tops, flattering midi dresses and quirky trench coats they do so well, I spotted this adorable knit.

The repeated sheep print brings to mid the iconic 'black sheep' sweater by Muir and Osborne that Princess Diana famously wore, which sold for $1.1 million a couple of years ago. She was pictured in it on two occasions in the early Eighties, both times layering a white collared blouse underneath.

When you think about Princess Diana's best style moments, a few things spring to mind - perhaps pussybows, polka dots and pearls, but her red sheep print jumper has to be one of the most memorable. You can still buy a version of it by Warm & Wonderful (Muir and Osborne's brand), but at just under £80 with a discount code, Boden's fresh take on the trend is certainly very tempting. Especially with Easter just around the corner...

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing 'Black sheep' wool jumper by Warm and Wonderful (Muir & Osborne) to Windsor Polo, June 1981

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Boden sheep jumper

Heather Jacquard Jumper-Seamist Blue, Sheep
Boden Heather Jacquard Jumper

The colour of this jumper is spot on for spring, and the sheep motif is just adorable. It's got 4% cashmere and yet is machine washable, and it needs only a pair of jeans and a white blouse underneath.

One reviewer wrote: "Ordered on Friday night. Arrived Sunday. I work remotely and must have had 20 compliments online. I love it. It's warm and fun". And there's even a matching kids version available for just under £30!

If you miss out on this Diana-inspired option, the Heather knit is also up for grabs in dog or cat prints too.

Shop more novelty knits

Warm & Wonderful Women's Fitted

Warm & Wonderful Wool Sheep Sweater

This re-released version by the original designers is of course the closest match to Princess Diana's style. There's also socks, pyjamas, a beanie and even a matching wall print available.

ASOS DESIGN wide sleeve knitted jumper with sheep design in dark green
Asos Design Sheep Knit

This sweet style is selling fast, and for £30 it's easy to see why. This is a more cropped option that would layer well over a dress. One happy customer commented: "Jumper is really comfortable and warm! Fits oversized so could have possibly sized down."

Edie Fair Isle Jumper
Boden Edie Fair Isle Jumper-Grey Melange

My personal favourite, this has to be the sweetest jumper I've ever seen. Sheep, ducks, rabbits - it's spring on a jumper! The 20% off discount code is on everything, but you only have one day left so be quick.

woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells us why this cutesy knit is still talked about four decades on: "Princess Diana’s sheep jumper is one of those royal clothing pieces that has reached iconic status - just like her so-called ‘Revenge Dress’.

"Cosy and retro-feeling, this jumper is one of those pieces that you could easily throw on with jeans to make a put-together daytime look in minutes and Boden’s new season sheep jumper can be styled like this too. I love the aqua colour for spring and the bigger pattern really makes this stand out."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

