Goodbye summer, hello autumn. The new Boden collection has dropped, and these are the key seasonal updates on my shopping list

The 9 Boden buys that will kick off your autumn outfits in style
I make no secret about my love of Boden dresses, as one of the best British clothing brands, when it comes to kicking off a new season, it's one of the sites I head to first, as I plot my new autumn outfit ideas.
As the summer draws to a close (sorry, but with just a couple of weeks left until September), autumn is very much on its way, and that means readdressing what's at the forefront of our wardrobes. It's time to pack up summer and dig out your autumn capsule wardrobe, deciding what stays, what goes, and what new looks are needed to give everything a little bit of a seasonal refresh.
Sometimes it's as simple as a new jacket, or a fresh sweater that can make your much-loved autumn denim, or classic shirt dress feel entirely reworked, and there are plenty of pieces in the first Boden drop of the season to make the cooler months ahead feel exciting.
Boden's autumn 2025 collection has dropped
With a strong mix of trend-worthiness and classic style, Boden, for me, always manages to dance the fine line between directional style and timelessness. While the pieces aren't cheap, they do last, and with sizes up to a 22 across the board, they are more accessible than a number of high-street ranges.
Delivering plenty of polish, Boden items often strike the balance that makes them work beautifully for smart casual outfit ideas, taking you from the office, into the weekend and beyond, so you can max out on the cost-per-wear.
With limited numbers and regular new drops, my biggest advice for shopping at this Kate Middleton-approved brand is that once an item is gone, it's generally not coming back, and I have, even with this knowledge, found myself disappointed after deliberating for too long. So essentially, strike while the iron is hot. Boden also regularly has discount codes online - there's currently 15% off new styles with the code T3D7 at the checkout.
Get the look
Checks and plaids are big news for autumn/winter, but you can add a modern finish by opting for oversized iterations. This print was spotted reinvented at the likes of Calvin Klein, Bally, Vivienne Westwood and Burberry, to name just a few. While it can sometimes feel a little 'lumberjack', this sensational take on the trend, in the form of a pink and black check coat, delivers a designer look, with flashes of berry hues, that are another key colour trend for the months ahead. With trench coats the outwear silhouette to be seen in autumn; this design has so much going for it.
You may think that boho style is a term associated only with summer, and sure, it works brilliantly for festival season, but don't leave this look behind as you head into autumn. A few simple switches can help you take your favourite bohemian looks into cooler climates. While the early part of autumn can still be semi-warm, I recommend keeping hold of some of your best summer dresses, but swapping sandals for a pair of slouchy brown suede boots. Slip on a cardigan in a tonal hue and you've got a feminine autumn outfit.
A little bit Clueless, a little bit 60s, this jacket also nods to checkered prints that are often popular at this time of year. The waist-hitting hemline is ideal for creating an hourglass silhouette, and this wool jacket will not only keep you warm, without overheating, but it's also an excellent choice for what to wear over a dress for a curve-loving finish. A great addition to high-waisted jeans outfits, while you can style it as part of a white jeans outfit (as shown above), there is also a matching skirt, so you can create a skirt suit, a style we are seeing with increasing frequency.
I love this skirt styled with the coordinating jacket. While women's trouser suits have become most common when it comes to tailored looks for women, we have been seeing more and more celebrities rocking a skirt suit; Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga is just one chic example that springs to mind. A major trend-setter, the French clothing brand Balenciaga declared skirt suits back in. They're back in
If you've yet to invest in cashmere jumpers, invest. While they carry a higher price point and are a bit trickier to look after than, say, polyester knitwear, the reward is worth it. So soft, so cosy and so breathable, if you find that you can get a little too warm on man-made fibres, the cashmere knit is the autumn/winter equivalent of a cotton shirt. While mocha mousse was one of many popular summer colours, expect chocolate brown to be the flattering switch-up for heavy black hues.
Delivering vintage, preppy Gucci feels, this dress stopped me in my tracks. With an elegant designer aesthetic, but at a fraction of the price of a runway dress, this design has a bit of a 60s feel to it, and thanks to the sleek shape and pussy bow tie, it's a lovely autumn office outfit idea. Crafted from a combination of cotton and wool, it will be breathable, but warming when needed, giving it top-tier comfort factor too.
I love the autumn because we haven't quite hit the need for a full winter coat, meaning that styling jackets playfully and interestingly is a chic option for pepping up wardrobe staples. This 95% wool jacket features a cropped silhouette that makes it ideal for highlighting your waist. Pairing well with dresses, skirts and trousers, the dusty pink hue is delightful and will give a little rosiness to your cheeks. A cool hue, it will work well with khaki, navy, black and cream in particular.
I couldn't talk about Boden without picking a statement dress. Harnessing a 70s energy, this beautiful dress features full sleeves and a show-stopping print that focuses on dahlias, which are in season from summer through to autumn. The punchy orange hue not only feels suitable for the months to come (hello, pumpkin spice lattes) but the floaty silhouette is ideal for bringing that boho aesthetic into September and beyond. Dress up for what to wear to a wedding, or down with a pair of slouchy suede boots and a gilet.
Nothing says 'ready for cosy season' like a corduroy dress, and this khaki iteration is going to be beautiful paired with tan and chocolate brown hues for a fully autumnal look. Boden makes some of the best dresses, and this A-line shirt dress with a tiered skirt and self-tie fabric waist belt is no exception. Creating an hourglass silhouette, this can be worn for work or play and comes in a gorgeous deep navy, too. To make it look more expensive, swap the fabric belt for a leather one.
This was just a fraction of my favourite pieces on site, but knowing that the season has barely begun, I'm trying to stay measured. While I'm looking to add some trending styles to my wardrobe, I'm always conscious about trying to purchase with longevity in mind, and lean towards seasonal trends that will relentlessly return each season so that I can get good use out of expensive purchases.
When it comes to Boden, I know the clothes won't just last, but the sizing is exceptionally consistent, more so than I find at most brands, and with a lot of similar or repeat silhouettes, because why fix something that isn't broken, as a general rule I know my size in any given item, meaning I don't have to worry about ordering multiples, or doing returns.
The first autumn drop from the brand feels particularly timeless and to me it reflects a real desire from shoppers to get more use out of their clothes long-term, be less focused on micro trends and put more energy and budget into a combination of quiet luxury staples and easy to style statement pieces, that can be worn and loved for many years to come. And I think these nine pieces hit that mark beautifully.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
