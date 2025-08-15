Goodbye summer, hello autumn. The new Boden collection has dropped, and these are the key seasonal updates on my shopping list

I make no secret about my love of Boden dresses, as one of the best British clothing brands, when it comes to kicking off a new season, it's one of the sites I head to first, as I plot my new autumn outfit ideas.

As the summer draws to a close (sorry, but with just a couple of weeks left until September), autumn is very much on its way, and that means readdressing what's at the forefront of our wardrobes. It's time to pack up summer and dig out your autumn capsule wardrobe, deciding what stays, what goes, and what new looks are needed to give everything a little bit of a seasonal refresh.

Sometimes it's as simple as a new jacket, or a fresh sweater that can make your much-loved autumn denim, or classic shirt dress feel entirely reworked, and there are plenty of pieces in the first Boden drop of the season to make the cooler months ahead feel exciting.

Boden's autumn 2025 collection has dropped

With a strong mix of trend-worthiness and classic style, Boden, for me, always manages to dance the fine line between directional style and timelessness. While the pieces aren't cheap, they do last, and with sizes up to a 22 across the board, they are more accessible than a number of high-street ranges.

Delivering plenty of polish, Boden items often strike the balance that makes them work beautifully for smart casual outfit ideas, taking you from the office, into the weekend and beyond, so you can max out on the cost-per-wear.

With limited numbers and regular new drops, my biggest advice for shopping at this Kate Middleton-approved brand is that once an item is gone, it's generally not coming back, and I have, even with this knowledge, found myself disappointed after deliberating for too long. So essentially, strike while the iron is hot. Boden also regularly has discount codes online - there's currently 15% off new styles with the code T3D7 at the checkout.

This was just a fraction of my favourite pieces on site, but knowing that the season has barely begun, I'm trying to stay measured. While I'm looking to add some trending styles to my wardrobe, I'm always conscious about trying to purchase with longevity in mind, and lean towards seasonal trends that will relentlessly return each season so that I can get good use out of expensive purchases.

When it comes to Boden, I know the clothes won't just last, but the sizing is exceptionally consistent, more so than I find at most brands, and with a lot of similar or repeat silhouettes, because why fix something that isn't broken, as a general rule I know my size in any given item, meaning I don't have to worry about ordering multiples, or doing returns.

The first autumn drop from the brand feels particularly timeless and to me it reflects a real desire from shoppers to get more use out of their clothes long-term, be less focused on micro trends and put more energy and budget into a combination of quiet luxury staples and easy to style statement pieces, that can be worn and loved for many years to come. And I think these nine pieces hit that mark beautifully.