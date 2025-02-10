Anne Hathaway reveals the chicest way to wear this year's biggest denim trend - barrel leg jeans

If you're wondering how to style barrel leg jeans, this outfit offers the perfect solution

Image of Anna Hathaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We've all witnessed the rise of barrel leg jeans, a style that's gained a lot of momentum this year, certainly amongst a-listers and fashion influencers. And although we love this trend, figuring out how to style them is a whole other skill that takes some effort to master.

However, Anne Hathaway's 2023 look suggests that the key to wearing this trend may be a lot simpler than you think. Providing the perfect example of how to build an outfit around some slouchy barrel leg jeans, Hathaway is certainly proving that it's actually not so hard to pull off this latest denim craze. By pairing the jeans with a fitted, tucked-in t-shirt, she balances the proportions, ensuring that the outfit is still flattering whilst remaining laid-back and cool. She finishes the look with silver heeled boots, a black leather jacket slouched over her arm, and minimal jewellery.

Watch as we wear this outfit formula on repeat this year, from styling for casual date night outfits to donning this look on the office commute.

Image of Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Anne's Barrel Leg Jeans Look

Image of grey barrel leg jeans
Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

In a soft grey, and with a slouchy design, these barrel leg jeans will become your go-to through the cooler months and into summer. Style with simple t-shirts, smart blouses or even your best wool jumpers.

Image of white t-shirt
Nordstrom Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt

A white cotton t-shirt is a must-have for any capsule wardrobe, and this piece from Nordstrom offers a flattering, relaxed fit that will see you through years of wear. Style with your denim collection or pair with smart tailored trouser and a blazer.

Image of black leather jacket
Mango Liz Faux Leather Moto Jacket

If you're looking for outerwear that you can layer up in the cooler months yet still wear through the spring then a faux leather jacket should be a top contender. Team with almost anything, from denim jeans to floaty dresses.

Image of grey barrel leg jeans

H&M Barrel Regular Jeans

Not only do H&M have some of the best wide leg jeans, but they also offer these super chic barrel leg style that comes in a range of colours, from dark indigo to this light grey wash. And at only £24.99 you simply can't go wrong.

Image of silver boots
Steve Madden Josefine Western Boot

These western inspired boots are a fabulous statement shoe that will certainly make you stand out from the crowd. These would be the perfect accessory for livening up your occasionwear outfits.

Image of grey leather jacket
M&S Faux Leather Biker Jacket

If you're looking to get the leather jacket look without spending a fortune, this faux biker jacket is the perfect staple. It's made from supple faux leather and it has a boxy regular fit that is super flattering.

Her silver-heeled boots are a brilliant addition to barrel leg jeans, and we also love the soft grey colour, a refined yet versatile tone that will pair with a variety of colours, from winter neutrals such as navy or charcoal to spring colours such as buttery yellows or vibrant reds.

The actress isn't the only one favouring oversized barrel leg jeans, and we've spotted countless celebrities wearing this style, from Olivia Colman pairing hers with a laid-back knitted jumper and white trainers, to Jennifer Lopez styling hers with suede boots and a utility jacket—they are everywhere.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

