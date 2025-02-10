Anne Hathaway reveals the chicest way to wear this year's biggest denim trend - barrel leg jeans

We've all witnessed the rise of barrel leg jeans, a style that's gained a lot of momentum this year, certainly amongst a-listers and fashion influencers. And although we love this trend, figuring out how to style them is a whole other skill that takes some effort to master.

However, Anne Hathaway's 2023 look suggests that the key to wearing this trend may be a lot simpler than you think. Providing the perfect example of how to build an outfit around some slouchy barrel leg jeans, Hathaway is certainly proving that it's actually not so hard to pull off this latest denim craze. By pairing the jeans with a fitted, tucked-in t-shirt, she balances the proportions, ensuring that the outfit is still flattering whilst remaining laid-back and cool. She finishes the look with silver heeled boots, a black leather jacket slouched over her arm, and minimal jewellery.

Watch as we wear this outfit formula on repeat this year, from styling for casual date night outfits to donning this look on the office commute.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Anne's Barrel Leg Jeans Look

Her silver-heeled boots are a brilliant addition to barrel leg jeans, and we also love the soft grey colour, a refined yet versatile tone that will pair with a variety of colours, from winter neutrals such as navy or charcoal to spring colours such as buttery yellows or vibrant reds.

The actress isn't the only one favouring oversized barrel leg jeans, and we've spotted countless celebrities wearing this style, from Olivia Colman pairing hers with a laid-back knitted jumper and white trainers, to Jennifer Lopez styling hers with suede boots and a utility jacket—they are everywhere.