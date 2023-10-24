Anna Wintour's purple leather trench coat is giving us big inspiration for our winter wardrobes
We need Anna Wintour's purple leather trench right now
Recently in New York, Anna Wintour sported a totally stunning purple leather trench coat, and we found some others that look quite similar to hers for a fraction of the price.
We have no need to introduce you to Anna Wintour - you likely already recognise her from her unmissable oversized black sunglasses and bob hairstyle combination, or you remember her as the Editor in Chief of American Vogue. Aside from these significant accolades, she also just so happens to have and impeccable, and really, an underrated sense of style.
We've kept eyes on her fashion ensembles in the past, from her Met Gala looks to this cool look featuring a vintage brown leather coat - but she recently debuted a super chic autumnal look featuring a purple leather trench coat that we just can't get out of our heads - and it's giving us serious inspiration for our next winter coat purchase.
While attending the New York premiere of Gutenberg: The Musical on Broadway, she sported this truly stunning purple leather trench, teaming it with a floral maxi dress - and if we know anything about Anna Wintour, we know she'll be wearing a floral maxi dress.
She paired the fabulous purple trench and matching floral maxi with a pair of camel-coloured leather boots with a chic pointed toe, as well as her classic black sunnies - despite, of course, it being nighttime. She looks so fabulous - we can't blame her.
She also wore a truly stunning necklace, which featured two layers of aquamarine-coloured gems, all rather large in size - adding another light pop of colour to her already incredible look.
A leather jacket and a trench coat are both two fall jacket staples that we've been on board with for years - but never did we think that teaming the two concepts together could produce such a chic item. Below, we've rounded up some really incredible pieces that look a lot like Anna's purple leather trench, suitable for all of your upcoming autumnal outfits.
RRP: £349.99 | This real leather piece by Mango is an investment piece that will no doubt remain in your wardrobe for years after you purchase it. Perfect for channelling the same vibes as the iconic Anna Wintour in her uber luxe-looking leather trench.
RRP: £414 | The coat is made of faux leather fabric with lapel collar, with tailoring that will help you look stylish as can be wherever you go.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
