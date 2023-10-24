Anna Wintour's purple leather trench coat is giving us big inspiration for our winter wardrobes

Recently in New York, Anna Wintour sported a totally stunning purple leather trench coat, and we found some others that look quite similar to hers for a fraction of the price.

We have no need to introduce you to Anna Wintour - you likely already recognise her from her unmissable oversized black sunglasses and bob hairstyle combination, or you remember her as the Editor in Chief of American Vogue. Aside from these significant accolades, she also just so happens to have and impeccable, and really, an underrated sense of style.

We've kept eyes on her fashion ensembles in the past, from her Met Gala looks to this cool look featuring a vintage brown leather coat - but she recently debuted a super chic autumnal look featuring a purple leather trench coat that we just can't get out of our heads - and it's giving us serious inspiration for our next winter coat purchase.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending the New York premiere of Gutenberg: The Musical on Broadway, she sported this truly stunning purple leather trench, teaming it with a floral maxi dress - and if we know anything about Anna Wintour, we know she'll be wearing a floral maxi dress.

She paired the fabulous purple trench and matching floral maxi with a pair of camel-coloured leather boots with a chic pointed toe, as well as her classic black sunnies - despite, of course, it being nighttime. She looks so fabulous - we can't blame her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also wore a truly stunning necklace, which featured two layers of aquamarine-coloured gems, all rather large in size - adding another light pop of colour to her already incredible look.

A leather jacket and a trench coat are both two fall jacket staples that we've been on board with for years - but never did we think that teaming the two concepts together could produce such a chic item. Below, we've rounded up some really incredible pieces that look a lot like Anna's purple leather trench, suitable for all of your upcoming autumnal outfits.