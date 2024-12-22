Need a last minute Christmas outfit? Anita Rani's satin shirt and mini skirt blend is the understated-chic look you can quickly pull together

Anita Rani looked effortlessly chic as she celebrated Christmas in a black satin shirt, a mini skirt and pair of sleek leather boots - recreating her look is oh-so easy with pieces you probably already own.

It doesn't matter how much inspiration we gather for our Christmas party outfits and New Year's Eve looks, there will always be that one event we forget about, or an outfit we'd planned doesn't feel quite right when it finally comes the time to put it on, and then there's the dreaded scramble and shouts of 'I've got nothing to wear!' as we try last minute to pull something together.

If that sounds familiar, take a breath and don't worry as Anita Rani is on hand to provide inspiration. Celebrating Christmas early with friends, she looked stunning in a chic and understated all-black monochrome look that's super simple to pull together and gives a sleek, sophisticated look with pieces you probably already have sitting in your winter capsule wardrobe; a black shirt, a mini skirt, and a pair of black heeled boots.

H&M V-neck Blouse £14.99 at H&M With a woven fabric giving this collared shirt a beautiful shining sheen, it's a party piece you can style in numerous ways to fit any and all occasions. It is simple, sleek and timeless with its button-down front, long sleeves and buttoned cuffs, with the deep v-neck giving a sultry flair. Next Black Ponte Mini Skirt £20 at Next Made from a stretchy fabric and cut to a figure-hugging A-line shape, this mini skirt boasts a super flattering shape. The centre front seam brings a dash of interest to the simple yet sultry style and the mini length cuts off at the perfect mid-thigh length. Dune London Ollave Black Block Heel Ankle Boots £150 at Dune London These boots are made to last a lifetime and are crafted from a luxurious leather that's smooth, supple and oh-so chic. The block heel sits at 7.5cm for a comfortable elevation and the round toe gives a sleek look that's super versatile. M&S Satin Shirt £29.50 at M&S With a crisp collar, buttoned front, and neat cuffed sleeves, this satin shirt is a versatile staple. The regular fit gives the formal piece a more relaxed feel and you can adjust the neckline depending on how many buttons you do up the front. Lean into a laid-back look by leaving it untucked. M&S Jersey Mini A-Line Skirt £15 at M&S Sleek, simple and understated, this black mini skirt is a basic staple. With an A-line shape and elasticated waistband, it has a flattering and comfortable fit which only enhanced by the fact that the fabric is made with added stretch, ensuring you can move freely. River Island Black Block Heeled Ankle Boots £46 at River Island Made from a sleek faux leather, these black ankle boots are an all-rounder shoe whose stunning block heel, that boasts a tortoiseshell pattern, elevates the look and adds tonnes of fun interest. The sleek, ankle-hugging design is so flattering and the minimal details create a chic, clean look.

It's easy to forget that outfits don't have to be full of colour, pattern or texture to fit perfectly into a party scene, but Anita's pared back look is a great reminder. Her all-black outfit is so chic and is made all the more elegant for its effortlessness that gives off that, 'oh, this? I just threw this on,' feel.

Each piece that she used to create the look is something we all likely already own, it's her styling that we want to take note of. That black shirt you wear buttoned up with suit trousers for long days at the office? Throw it on, undo your top few buttons and shake it out for a flowing, oversized and relaxed finish. Don't tuck it into your mini skirt, or do a classic French tuck and hide just a small section at the front in the skirt waistband, leaving the rest of the hem to fall in a billowing style.

A pair of black tights in a must-have in the winter months, as is a pair of stylish black boots. Anita's heeled pair hold a timeless appeal, with their chunky silhouette and striking leather fabric giving a sleek finish to the outfit.

Leaning into a laid-back feel, Anita left her jewellery minimal and opted not to wear a necklace despite the deep V-neckline of her blouse. This really added to the effortlessly chic flair the outfit holds, though she did add a pair of dangling statement earrings to pull the look together. This is a great styling tip that will always add a dramatic punch to any minimal look and the oversized earrings look great, especially framed against Anita's super short bob.

So, if you're running around and throwing items out of your wardrobe in a panic to pull together the perfect last-minute Christmas outfit, just take a minute, grab your monochrome wardrobe basics, and head out in style - and don't forget your reindeer antlers.