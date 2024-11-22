We weren't sure about pastels for winter until we saw Anita Rani's blush pink jumper and sage woolly hat

Anita Rani convinced us that pastels for winter can be a sensational choice when she wore a blush pink jumper and sage green hat.

With snow, frost and icy rain coming down in recent days we’ve been reaching for our best wool jumpers and all the warmest accessories in our winter capsule wardrobe. When we’re all layered up it can be fun to introduce a pop of colour to brighten up miserable winter days. Deep tones like burgundy, plum and brown are so popular right now, whilst neutrals will never go out of style, but somehow we rarely consider wearing pastels in winter. They’re an underrated option for this time of year and we’ve been convinced to give them a go after seeing broadcasting icon Anita Rani style a blush pink jumper with green beanie hat.

She recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her in a studio explaining that she’s got a new series called My Life at Christmas that will air on BBC1 "in the run-up to Christmas". It features Anita interviewing three famous celebrities and whilst we are very excited about this news, we were equally delighted by her cosy pink and green outfit.

Anita Rani’s jumper had a high crew neckline and had a gorgeous fluffy texture to it that made us feel warmer just looking at it. She pushed up the long sleeves slightly as she sat in the studio for the video clip and you could just see the cuffs of her jumper which were classically ribbed.

Knitwear is a winter essential and since we all wear so much of it over autumn/winter, it’s always fun to switch up the shades and make our looks a little more unique. The mellow blush pink of Anita’s jumper was so delicate and complemented the soft texture of the fabric. The colour had the perfect balance of warm and cool undertones and even if you’re not a huge fan of wearing pink, blush is a lovely hue to try.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It can lean towards looking almost beige and this makes it easy to style just like you would any neutral colour. However, it does bring a subtle hint of colour and pastel jumpers like Anita’s pink one look especially great with other lighter shades like white, cream and tan, where a black jumper might sometimes be too much of a stark contrast.

She went for another pastel colour when it came to her hat too and even referenced this accessory in her caption when she confirmed that it definitely was a "woolly hat in studio kinda day". Her hat was sage green and if you’re not sure how to wear a beanie then Anita gave a masterclass on doing it in a relaxed way.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty)

The broadcaster pushed her hat back slightly and pulled the front section of one side of her glossy bob out of it to make it look more casual. Like Anita’s pink jumper, her hat had plenty of texture to it and the sage green colour highlighted this even more. The combination of pink and green isn’t something that we see very often, but both shades here were very soft and this helped to bring them together.

Alternatively, you could easily colour coordinate your hat to your jumper or mix in neutrals for more contrast. We sadly didn’t get a glimpse at the rest of Anita Rani’s outfit in her post, but we would have worn this jumper and hat with blue denim jeans and some flat brown boots.