We weren't sure about pastels for winter until we saw Anita Rani's blush pink jumper and sage woolly hat
Anita Rani has shown that pastel shades can be perfect for this time of year with her gorgeous pink jumper and green beanie hat
Anita Rani convinced us that pastels for winter can be a sensational choice when she wore a blush pink jumper and sage green hat.
With snow, frost and icy rain coming down in recent days we’ve been reaching for our best wool jumpers and all the warmest accessories in our winter capsule wardrobe. When we’re all layered up it can be fun to introduce a pop of colour to brighten up miserable winter days. Deep tones like burgundy, plum and brown are so popular right now, whilst neutrals will never go out of style, but somehow we rarely consider wearing pastels in winter. They’re an underrated option for this time of year and we’ve been convinced to give them a go after seeing broadcasting icon Anita Rani style a blush pink jumper with green beanie hat.
She recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her in a studio explaining that she’s got a new series called My Life at Christmas that will air on BBC1 "in the run-up to Christmas". It features Anita interviewing three famous celebrities and whilst we are very excited about this news, we were equally delighted by her cosy pink and green outfit.
A post shared by Anita Rani (@itsanitarani)
A photo posted by on
Shop Blush Pink Jumpers
We can't help but want to style this pink jumper with so many winter outfits and it's cosy with its billowy sleeves and wool blend material. It has ribbed trims and a traditional cable knit design that enhances the pastel pink hue.
This jumper is made from a warm mohair blend which has a textured feel and it has a high neck and raglan sleeves. The design is two-tone, with a camel colour on the inside and the apricot-pink shade on the outside.
Shop Green Hats
This affordable beanie is the most beautiful shade of green and is such a practical as well as pretty accessory. It has Mountain Warehouse's Thinsulate lining where densely packed fibres retain heat, are breathable and not too thick.
More on the minty side colour-wise, this green hat is another lovely option if you want to wear pastels in the colder months. It's got a slouchy shape that gives it an effortlessly casual feel and it would work with any neutral outfit.
Anita Rani’s jumper had a high crew neckline and had a gorgeous fluffy texture to it that made us feel warmer just looking at it. She pushed up the long sleeves slightly as she sat in the studio for the video clip and you could just see the cuffs of her jumper which were classically ribbed.
Knitwear is a winter essential and since we all wear so much of it over autumn/winter, it’s always fun to switch up the shades and make our looks a little more unique. The mellow blush pink of Anita’s jumper was so delicate and complemented the soft texture of the fabric. The colour had the perfect balance of warm and cool undertones and even if you’re not a huge fan of wearing pink, blush is a lovely hue to try.
It can lean towards looking almost beige and this makes it easy to style just like you would any neutral colour. However, it does bring a subtle hint of colour and pastel jumpers like Anita’s pink one look especially great with other lighter shades like white, cream and tan, where a black jumper might sometimes be too much of a stark contrast.
She went for another pastel colour when it came to her hat too and even referenced this accessory in her caption when she confirmed that it definitely was a "woolly hat in studio kinda day". Her hat was sage green and if you’re not sure how to wear a beanie then Anita gave a masterclass on doing it in a relaxed way.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The broadcaster pushed her hat back slightly and pulled the front section of one side of her glossy bob out of it to make it look more casual. Like Anita’s pink jumper, her hat had plenty of texture to it and the sage green colour highlighted this even more. The combination of pink and green isn’t something that we see very often, but both shades here were very soft and this helped to bring them together.
Alternatively, you could easily colour coordinate your hat to your jumper or mix in neutrals for more contrast. We sadly didn’t get a glimpse at the rest of Anita Rani’s outfit in her post, but we would have worn this jumper and hat with blue denim jeans and some flat brown boots.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
The most effective way to clean your LED face mask at home - especially if you're looking to prevent breakouts
Don’t skip this simple step when using your LED light therapy device…
By Emma Stoddart Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review: So good I'm debating switching to an Android phone - and on sale for Black Friday
I’m an Apple fan through and through, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could have me making the switch to Android - it’s that good
By Ciara McGinley Published
-
The DeMellier New York tote bag is top of my shopping list (and everyone else's) - get 20% off with our exclusive discount code
woman&home readers can get 20% off this luxury tote bag for the next ten days
By Caroline Parr Published
-
I'd never think to shop for occasionwear at Sainsbury's, but these fabulous festive finds have totally changed my mind
Tu's latest partywear collection has everything you need for the upcoming festivities
By Molly Smith Published
-
After everyday outfit inspiration? Ruth Langsford's mix and match jeans and jumper look is all you need
Ruth Langsford has shown how you can make the simple combination of jeans and a jumper into a new look with minimal fuss
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Anya Hindmarch's cosy new Uniqlo collection has arrived just in time for the freezing cold weather
Uniqlo's wardrobe staples, infused with Anya Hindmarch's signature playful twist, starting from just under £8 - what's not to love?
By Caroline Parr Published
-
We’re adding Helen Skelton’s three winter essentials to our wardrobe ready for freezing days ahead
Helen Skelton has revealed the three items she believes are absolute must-haves for winter and we couldn't agree more
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gillian Anderson redefines the muted winter palette in vibrant crimson red shirt dress
We're shopping similar styles before they sell out
By Molly Smith Published
-
Katie Holmes nails festive elegance with plum satin dress, red handbag and mustard velvet ballet flats
Vibrant colours and layering textures are key for winter styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
We never thought of a velvet jacket as a staple until we saw Claudia Winkleman’s gorgeous Jaeger blazer
Claudia Winkleman's velvet Jaeger blazer is a show-stopping tailored piece that would elevate so many winter outfits
By Emma Shacklock Published