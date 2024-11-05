Amanda Holden's chocolate suede skirt and white knitted vest are from one of our favourite brands

If you're wondering how to style a suede skirt this is how

Flat lay image of Amanda Holden
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

There's no doubt about it; suede is the material of the season. From flooding countless autumn/winter runways and high-street collections to being coveted by some of our favourite a-listers, including Amanda Holden.

In an outfit from one of our favourite British clothing brands, Mint Velvet, Holden paired a dark chocolate brown skirt finished with fringe detailing with a cosy white wool top and bright white ankle boots. This is the kind of outfit combination that everyone's winter capsule wardrobe should include. It's minimalist, sleek, and sophisticated—what's not to love?

And if you're hesitant on how to style suede, the key is to pick a statement piece in the form of a skirt, a pair of trousers, or a chic jacket. The next step is to team it with other rich, wintry tones; for example, pair a chocolate-tone suede skirt with other tan shades or contrast the piece with khaki, bright white, or burgundy.

Flat lay image of Amanda Holden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another standout feature of this look is the wool top, offering the perfect solution to weather being neither here nor there. At the moment, it's hard to fully commit to a long sleeve knitted jumper which is why the perfect solution to this is a sleeveless knitted top. It's also the chicest way to finish off a smart-casual look that will easily transition from daywear to evening.

Holden finished off the suede look with on-trend white sock boots from Karen Millen, these are a calve height which sit neatly below the hem of the skirt. Another option when styling a suede skirt is to opt for a pair of the best knee high boots, in either dark tone leather or matching suede material.

Shop Amanda Holden's Suede Skirt Look

flat lay image of white wool topexact match
Mint Velvet Neutral Wool Blend Sleeveless Top

This sleeveless wool top is ideal for the upcoming festive season. Style with anything from denim barrel leg jeans and trainers to your favourite sparkly skirt.

Image of a woman wearing a brown skirtexact match
Brown Suede Fringed Midi Skirt

This brown suede wrap skirt has a midi silhouette with the chicest fringed edging, making it ideal for creating the perfect Christmas party outfits.

flat lay image of white bootsexact match
Karen Millen Neoprene Buckle Detail Sock Boot

These stiletto ankle boots offer a super glamorous style that you'll wear on repeat during the festive season. Team with skirts, dresses or sleek wide leg tailored trousers.

flat lay image of white cropped jumper
Massimo Dutti Wool High Neck Knit Vest

Made from 100% wool, this knitted sweater vest is effortlessly stylish and sophisticated. Pair with the best wide leg jeans, long suede skirts or tailored trousers.

Flat lay image of brown suede skirt
Blank NYC Black Coffee Skirt

If you're wanting in on the suede skirt trend this piece from Blank NYC is ideal. In a light chocolate brown, and offering a pencil silhouette you'll wear this again and again.

flat lay image of white ankle boots
Topshop Nyla Ankle Boots Block Heel

Ankle boots are a must-have during the winter season and who says darker colours rule? These white boots have a pull-on design and have the chicest square toe design.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Suede is a huge trend right now, but if you're too worried about the good old British weather to step out in suede boots or a coat, a skirt is an easy way to lean into the look. I love the fringing on Amanda's style, and the rich chocolate brown colour is delicious. Any sign of rain and you can pop on a winter coat and you're good to go!"

Holden finished off the suede look with on-trend white sock boots from Karen Millen; these are calve height and sit neatly below the hem of the skirt. Another option when styling a suede skirt is to opt for a pair of the best knee-high boots, in either dark-tone leather or matching suede material. Earlier this week we spotted Eva Longoria in a fabulous brown suede skirt, styled with matching suede boots.

Another standout feature of this look is the wool top, offering the perfect solution to weather being neither here nor there. At the moment, it's hard to fully commit to a long sleeve knitted jumper which is why the perfect solution to this is a sleeveless knitted top. It's also the chicest way to finish off a smart-casual look that will easily transition from daywear to evening.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸