Amanda Holden's chocolate suede skirt and white knitted vest are from one of our favourite brands

There's no doubt about it; suede is the material of the season. From flooding countless autumn/winter runways and high-street collections to being coveted by some of our favourite a-listers, including Amanda Holden.

In an outfit from one of our favourite British clothing brands, Mint Velvet, Holden paired a dark chocolate brown skirt finished with fringe detailing with a cosy white wool top and bright white ankle boots. This is the kind of outfit combination that everyone's winter capsule wardrobe should include. It's minimalist, sleek, and sophisticated—what's not to love?

And if you're hesitant on how to style suede, the key is to pick a statement piece in the form of a skirt, a pair of trousers, or a chic jacket. The next step is to team it with other rich, wintry tones; for example, pair a chocolate-tone suede skirt with other tan shades or contrast the piece with khaki, bright white, or burgundy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another standout feature of this look is the wool top, offering the perfect solution to weather being neither here nor there. At the moment, it's hard to fully commit to a long sleeve knitted jumper which is why the perfect solution to this is a sleeveless knitted top. It's also the chicest way to finish off a smart-casual look that will easily transition from daywear to evening.

Holden finished off the suede look with on-trend white sock boots from Karen Millen, these are a calve height which sit neatly below the hem of the skirt. Another option when styling a suede skirt is to opt for a pair of the best knee high boots, in either dark tone leather or matching suede material.

Shop Amanda Holden's Suede Skirt Look

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Suede is a huge trend right now, but if you're too worried about the good old British weather to step out in suede boots or a coat, a skirt is an easy way to lean into the look. I love the fringing on Amanda's style, and the rich chocolate brown colour is delicious. Any sign of rain and you can pop on a winter coat and you're good to go!"

Holden finished off the suede look with on-trend white sock boots from Karen Millen; these are calve height and sit neatly below the hem of the skirt. Another option when styling a suede skirt is to opt for a pair of the best knee-high boots, in either dark-tone leather or matching suede material. Earlier this week we spotted Eva Longoria in a fabulous brown suede skirt, styled with matching suede boots.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another standout feature of this look is the wool top, offering the perfect solution to weather being neither here nor there. At the moment, it's hard to fully commit to a long sleeve knitted jumper which is why the perfect solution to this is a sleeveless knitted top. It's also the chicest way to finish off a smart-casual look that will easily transition from daywear to evening.