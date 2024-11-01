We're copying Eva Longoria's chocolate suede skirt and caramel satin blouse combination - and so should you

If you wanted to style this season's biggest trending material, suede, but weren't quite sure how to, Eva Longoria's recent outfit might just offer the perfect inspiration you need.

Spotted in a chocolate brown pencil skirt, caramel-toned satin blouse, and matching suede boots, Longoria shows us exactly how to mix textures and tones for an elevated winter look that's worthy of being in everyone's capsule wardrobe. Suede seems to be everywhere at the moment, falling in line with the winter fashion trends of 2024, and it's no longer just reserved for coats and jackets, statement skirts are the new way to wear this luxe fabric.

It's made a huge comeback from it's original place in 70s fashion, being majorly featured in designer brand collections from Gucci to Miu Miu, and of course being stocked at our favorite high-street brands too. Suede statement pieces are perfect for warm winter styling, adding a festive touch that's ideal for Christmas party outfits too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Eva Longoria's Suede & Satin Look

How to style a suede statement piece might seem tricky, but take notes from Longoria on this one. Her choice to pair this rich, chocolate brown fabric with a luxurious caramel toned satin blouse brings out the best in both fabrics. The key is really to pair suede with a contrasting fabric such as satin or silk to really highlight the textures. Or team with your best wool jumper for a laid-back cosy feel.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr is a huge fan of this look, and comments, "Is there a color combination better than shades of tan, brown and camel? And with gold jewelry too! This look on Eva Longoria is exactly the kind of Quiet Luxury aesthetic we want to channel for fall, and it's a reminder than no closet is complete without a pair of super soft suede boots. Go on, show your soft side."