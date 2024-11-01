We're copying Eva Longoria's chocolate suede skirt and caramel satin blouse combination - and so should you

If you've been wondering how to style a suede skirt, here are all the answers...

Image of Eva Longoria
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

If you wanted to style this season's biggest trending material, suede, but weren't quite sure how to, Eva Longoria's recent outfit might just offer the perfect inspiration you need.

Spotted in a chocolate brown pencil skirt, caramel-toned satin blouse, and matching suede boots, Longoria shows us exactly how to mix textures and tones for an elevated winter look that's worthy of being in everyone's capsule wardrobe. Suede seems to be everywhere at the moment, falling in line with the winter fashion trends of 2024, and it's no longer just reserved for coats and jackets, statement skirts are the new way to wear this luxe fabric.

It's made a huge comeback from it's original place in 70s fashion, being majorly featured in designer brand collections from Gucci to Miu Miu, and of course being stocked at our favorite high-street brands too. Suede statement pieces are perfect for warm winter styling, adding a festive touch that's ideal for Christmas party outfits too.

Image of Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Eva Longoria's Suede & Satin Look

flat lay image of brown suede skirt
Blank NYC Black Coffee Skirt

This leather coffee-colored skirt is simply perfect for winter styling. Match with dark neutrals such as other brown or caramel tones, or go bold and style with festive shades such as burgundy or crimson red.

flat lay image of satin shirt
Minus Women's Justine Silk Blouse

This silk blouse will see you through a lifetime of wear, you could pair this with anything from your wardrobe. From denim barrel leg jeans to sleek tailored trousers, you'll wear this on repeat.

flat lay image of tan heels
Steve Madden Lizette Cognac Suede

These suede boots are designed with a sleek knee-high silhouette, and a stylish square toe. They are durable and stylish, making them a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.

flat lay image of brown suede skirt
Massimo Dutti Suede Midi Skirt

This short skirt is made of goatskin with a suede finish, so you just know the quality is excellent. It features a waistband with belt loops for handy styling and offers a mid-length, making it excellent for wearing all year round.

flat lay image of brown blouse
NIZA Carolina Blouse

This satin blouse is ultra elegant, and it's khaki tone is perfect for styling with winter colours. Pair with a chocolate brown suede skirt and heels for an evening look that you won't forget.

Flat lay image of tan suede boots
42 Gold Suede Kara Heeled Booties

You can't go wrong with suede boots in the winter, and these might just be the perfect pick. In a light tan shade that will go with anything, from white jeans outfits to skirts and dresses.

How to style a suede statement piece might seem tricky, but take notes from Longoria on this one. Her choice to pair this rich, chocolate brown fabric with a luxurious caramel toned satin blouse brings out the best in both fabrics. The key is really to pair suede with a contrasting fabric such as satin or silk to really highlight the textures. Or team with your best wool jumper for a laid-back cosy feel.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr is a huge fan of this look, and comments, "Is there a color combination better than shades of tan, brown and camel? And with gold jewelry too! This look on Eva Longoria is exactly the kind of Quiet Luxury aesthetic we want to channel for fall, and it's a reminder than no closet is complete without a pair of super soft suede boots. Go on, show your soft side."

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

