Amanda Holden's pinstripe suit is the outfit to copy if you want classic elegance with minimal effort

Amanda Holden proved pinstripes are a print worth incorporating into your style as she looked endlessly elegant in a timeless three-piece suit.

With summer almost over for another year, it can feel like we need to rid our capsule wardrobe of lighter textures and patterns. Some styles are simply timeless though, and Amanda Holden has reminded us of this with her sophisticated take on a classic pinstripe suit.

It seems that the presenter has jumped on the trouser suit trend with her stunning set from Holland Cooper Clothing . Showcasing her new look on Instagram, her elegant three-piece featured an ultra-tailored doubled-breasted blazer, a button-up waistcoat and gorgeous high-rise trousers with large belt loops. It wasn’t just the cut that made this suit so effortlessly chic though, as the suit had delicate blue and white pinstripes that added to the classic feel. While the linen suit could have been styled as separately, wearing it as a set gave it a more elevated, luxurious look, perfect for being on camera.

Women’s trouser suits are really on trend this year, so we're not surprised to see fashion-forward Amanda embrace the style. Three-piece suits are a fool-proof way to create a smart-casual look with minimal effort, making them ideal for the workplace or when you want something a little different to your usual dresses and skirts.

We also love how this muted colour palette looks on Amanda, with the lighter tones really popping against her golden complexion. While we are used to wearing creams and light blues in summer, these hues look just as chic in September and as autumn draws in - especially in a classic pinstripe pattern. Styling them as part of a suit is a great way to wear them throughout the year, particularly with more changeable weather on the horizon. It’s proof that you don’t necessarily have to have to retire to your entire summer capsule wardrobe just yet, as many summery patterns and shades are timeless.

With such gorgeous tailoring and patterning, you don’t necessarily need lots of accessories either, making them a great go-to for when a low-effort outfit is needed. While Amanda wore hers with layered necklaces, a bouncy blow-out and a bold smoky eye - the suit would be just as captivating without these. You could also swap out stilettos for a pair of your best white trainers or ballet pumps for a comfy and cool edge.

Highlighting just how incredibly versatile and worth replicating Amanda's outfit is, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, added, "This three-piece suit is by a brand that's a favourite of Kate Middleton's, and it's easy to see why Holland Cooper's tailoring has won over such high-profile fans.

"The beauty of investing in a full look like this is that you can of course wear each individual item with other outfit combinations too, expanding your wardrobe exponentially. Pinstripes are a huge trend for autumn too!"