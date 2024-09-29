Amanda Holden's burgundy coat is such a timeless staple - it's perfect for autumn and will never go out of style
Amanda Holden looked stunning in a monochrome burgundy look, with her stunning tailored coat tying the outfit together perfectly
Amanda Holden looked stunning when she stepped out in a monochrome burgundy look back in 2021, with her outfit proving the timeless appeal of the tailored burgundy coat.
We all want to keep up with trends and there are so many stunning ones out there to try, but when it comes to building a versatile and wearable autumn capsule wardrobe that we can rely on year after year, pulling together some timeless and classic pieces is a must.
These are the pieces we know will never go out of style and that will always work with every outfit, like white trainers and suede boots. They're simple, sleek and elevated wardrobe staples - and Amanda Holden's longline tailored coat is the perfect example of a stunning timeless staple we'll always want to go back to.
Stepping out in London back in 2021, Amanda looked stunning in a high-waisted burgundy midi skirt and complimentary polka-dot blouse. Her burgundy knee high leather boots and matching leather handbag created a beautiful monochrome style, with the deep and rich berry-red tone bringing a warm feel despite the cold autumnal weather.
But while the whole outfit was beautiful, it's Amanda's coat that's caught our attention. Still impossibly on trend three years after she first stepped out in it, the burgundy, longline tailored coat, with crisp pointed shoulders, a sharp collar detailing and flattering midi-length silhouette, is the ultimate stylish autumn coat.
Shop Burgundy Coats
Made from 50% wool, this longline tailored coat from Anthropologie will keep you warm all throughout autumn and winter. With a relaxed and oversized fit kept smart and formal with the crisp, sharp collar, button front, and side patch pocket detailings, it'll work effortlessly with all your current wardrobe staples and elevate any cosy outfit.
Comfy, cosy and chic, this wool coat from Whistles has it all. Its relaxed fit makes it the perfect layering piece, pairing just as well with jeans and knits as it does with formal midi dresses and officewear. It has a flattering tie waist belt to neatly accentuate your figure and keep you warm and we love the exaggerated collar that gives a statement, though still wearable, look.
Cut to a shorter, thigh-length hem, this tailored coat from Phase Eight is a stunning and easy-to-wear addition to any wardrobe. The wool-rich fabric boasts a deep port red shade that's super versatile and the double button front, notch lapels and deep pockets will keep you cosy and warm no matter the weather.
Longline tailored coats are a classic autumn piece, with many celebrities stepping out in the style and all putting their own spin on it. There's Kate Middleton's go-to camel-coloured longline jacket, which we found a stunning M&S lookalike for, and, on the other end of the spectrum, there's Louise RedKnapp's bright and bold red style with its relaxed and oversized fit making it the perfect piece to pair with casual and laid-back looks.
But Amanda's burgundy might just be our favourite. The warm red tones make the coat impossibly easy to style and wear with any autumnal outfit you put together, with the subtle colour adding a pop of interest without overwhelming or clashing with other tones.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Plus, burgundy is a colour that always comes back into style every autumn season, with burgundy nail trends making an annual appearance and even burgundy hair trending too!
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
These two kitchen essentials will make autumn cooking easy - and they'll only cost £40
STAUB's new ceramic oven dishes and Rukmini Iyer's latest book (The Green Cookbook) are perfect for autumn baking and one-dish dinners. And they're on sale.
By Laura Honey Published
-
I may be late to the game, but brow lamination treatments have revolutionised my 'no-makeup makeup' look
I've just discovered eyebrow lamination - and here's why I think you should too...
By Rebecca Fearn Published