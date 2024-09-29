Amanda Holden's burgundy coat is such a timeless staple - it's perfect for autumn and will never go out of style

Amanda Holden looked stunning when she stepped out in a monochrome burgundy look back in 2021, with her outfit proving the timeless appeal of the tailored burgundy coat.

We all want to keep up with trends and there are so many stunning ones out there to try, but when it comes to building a versatile and wearable autumn capsule wardrobe that we can rely on year after year, pulling together some timeless and classic pieces is a must.

These are the pieces we know will never go out of style and that will always work with every outfit, like white trainers and suede boots. They're simple, sleek and elevated wardrobe staples - and Amanda Holden's longline tailored coat is the perfect example of a stunning timeless staple we'll always want to go back to.

Stepping out in London back in 2021, Amanda looked stunning in a high-waisted burgundy midi skirt and complimentary polka-dot blouse. Her burgundy knee high leather boots and matching leather handbag created a beautiful monochrome style, with the deep and rich berry-red tone bringing a warm feel despite the cold autumnal weather.

But while the whole outfit was beautiful, it's Amanda's coat that's caught our attention. Still impossibly on trend three years after she first stepped out in it, the burgundy, longline tailored coat, with crisp pointed shoulders, a sharp collar detailing and flattering midi-length silhouette, is the ultimate stylish autumn coat.

By Anthropologie Wool-Blend Oversized Coat £250 at Anthropologie Made from 50% wool, this longline tailored coat from Anthropologie will keep you warm all throughout autumn and winter. With a relaxed and oversized fit kept smart and formal with the crisp, sharp collar, button front, and side patch pocket detailings, it'll work effortlessly with all your current wardrobe staples and elevate any cosy outfit. Whistles Lorna Wrap Wool Coat £329 at John Lewis Comfy, cosy and chic, this wool coat from Whistles has it all. Its relaxed fit makes it the perfect layering piece, pairing just as well with jeans and knits as it does with formal midi dresses and officewear. It has a flattering tie waist belt to neatly accentuate your figure and keep you warm and we love the exaggerated collar that gives a statement, though still wearable, look. Phase Eight Emery Double Breasted Wool Coat Was £225, Now £124 at Phase Eight Cut to a shorter, thigh-length hem, this tailored coat from Phase Eight is a stunning and easy-to-wear addition to any wardrobe. The wool-rich fabric boasts a deep port red shade that's super versatile and the double button front, notch lapels and deep pockets will keep you cosy and warm no matter the weather.

Longline tailored coats are a classic autumn piece, with many celebrities stepping out in the style and all putting their own spin on it. There's Kate Middleton's go-to camel-coloured longline jacket, which we found a stunning M&S lookalike for, and, on the other end of the spectrum, there's Louise RedKnapp's bright and bold red style with its relaxed and oversized fit making it the perfect piece to pair with casual and laid-back looks.

But Amanda's burgundy might just be our favourite. The warm red tones make the coat impossibly easy to style and wear with any autumnal outfit you put together, with the subtle colour adding a pop of interest without overwhelming or clashing with other tones.

Plus, burgundy is a colour that always comes back into style every autumn season, with burgundy nail trends making an annual appearance and even burgundy hair trending too!