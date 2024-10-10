Amanda Holden's striking bumble bee-style outfit featuring a chic satin skirt is so unique it made us do a double take

Amanda Holden's bumble bee-chic outfit made up of an epic striped knit and a metallic gold slip skirt is one of the most gorgeous autumn outfits we've seen so far this season.

Incorporating colour into an autumn capsule wardrobe can be difficult, with a lot of pieces designed to keep us warm in the cooler season coming in deeper hues. But Amanda's striking yellow and black outfit is the perfect inspiration for a more colourful look that still leans into the autumnal colour palette.

Spotted on the streets of London, Amanda stunned in the elegant yet laid-back look that's perfect for those days where you want to be cosy and warm but still want to ooze sophistication.

Her mustard-yellow skirt, the Bronze Satin Maxi Skirt by Essentiel Antwerp, provided the most stunning silhouette thanks to its flowing fit and metallic glow.

The elegant piece was brilliantly juxtaposed with her oversized knit, the Brown and Black Striped Rib-Knitted Sweater also from Essentiel Antwerp. We love the curved block stripes which add a fun and playful touch into the style, with Amanda choosing to size up to get a more relaxed fit from the piece that was originally designed to be more form fitting and figure-hugging.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Amanda Holden's Look

&Other Stories Satin Maxi Skirt Was £97, Now £49 at &Other Stories Made from the same stunning mustard yellow satin, this skirt is the perfect piece for recreating Amanda Holden's look. It features a high-waist and maxi length, and its floating silhouette is clean and sleek. Pair with boots like Amanda, some white trainers for a casual look, or dress it up with some strappy heels. Whistles Stripe Rib Funnel Neck Wool Blend Jumper Was £109, Now £49 at John Lewis There aren't a lot of bumble bee-inspired pieces on the market, but this Whistles jumper pairs a crisp white with a warm-toned, light caramel-brown shade to give a chic take on Amanda's striped style. Super wearable thanks to the neutral shades, its relaxed silhouette and slightly cropped hem make it perfect for pairing with maxi and midi skirts. FANDARE Elegant Women's Handbag £25.99 at Amazon As well as a large main pocket secured by a zipper closure, this bag boasts a convenient outer pocket for your phone and a series of smaller compartments for organising your keys, lipstick, and cards. With sleek metal detailing on the carry straps, the style is stunning and also has a detachable crossbody strap too for versatility. M&S Leather Block Heel Ankle Boots £75 at M&S With a high block heel that gives a leg-lengthening effect, these M&S ankle boots are a versatile and chic wardrobe staple. The almond toe creates an elegant and timeless shape, while Insolia technology keeps them super comfortable by redistributing weight away from the balls of your feet. NASHALYLY Women's Maxi Skirt £36.66 at Amazon With an elastic waistband for ultimate comfort, this yellow maxi skirt is the perfect elevated casual piece to pair with knitwear this autumn. Cut to an A-line silhouette with double layered material that gives stunning movement, you can dress this piece up or down for any occasion. Lilley May Womens Black Heeled Ankle Boot £19.99 at Amazon Boasting a comfortable 5cm block heel and chic lifted toe bed, these black ankle boots from Amazon are a bargain buy. We love the buckle detail with adds a playful touch to the style and the sleek silhouette is so versatile.

Accessorising her outfit, Amanda carried the aptly named Black Classic Handbag from Amelia Hunt London. The affordable designer handbag boasts sleek lines, a timeless boxy shape and elegant gold details that make it a super versatile style that will never not be on trend.

Tying in the black leather, Amanda finished off her look with a pair of black heeled boots. The sleek pointed toe and comfortable block heel worked perfectly with the elevated-casual feel of the outfit, bringing a daytime-ready touch to the outfit that didn't feel overly formal.

Keeping it casual with her hairstyle, Amanda styled her long blonde strands in a middle parting, with a simple tousled wave and voluminous roots playing into autumn's biggest trend yet; the healthy hair trend.

The trend, which focuses on showing off the shine and health of your hair rather than hiding it away in an elaborately pinned-up hair style, is easy to recreate with the best hair masks and the best hair treatments on the market. We're sure Amanda's been taking great care of her strands with the healthy shine coming off of them!

She kept her makeup simple, with some bronzer bringing dimension to her chiselled cheeks while a subtle pink lipstick added some complimentary colour into the look.