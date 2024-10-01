Amanda Holden looks so 90s in mini skirt and blazer co-ord with sultry sheer tights - we're feeling serious nostalgia

Amanda Holden channeled 90s fashion perfectly in a mini skirt and boxy blazer set teamed with a pair of sultry sheer black tights - we love the elevated casual look that'll transitional effortlessly from the office to after-work drinks.

The two-piece suit has seen a real renaissance this year, with tailored pieces becoming a staple in capsule wardrobes everywhere. It's no surprise why, either. They're easily styled together for a formal, office-ready look with heels or stylish ballet flats, or they can be broken up and worn to elevate more casual outfits with a pair of suede boots or white trainers creating a laid-back look.

But while the focus has so far been on stylish trouser suits, Amanda Holden has us thinking that, for autumn, it's going to be all about the tailored two piece skirt co-ord.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Copy Amanda's 90s Style

Mango Cropped Jacket with Buttons Was £59.99, Now £35.99 at Mango An autumn capsule wardrobe staple, the black blazer gets a fun and contemporary update with this Mango style. With a cropped hem that sits flatteringly on the waistline, a crisp sharp collar and luxe front pocket detailing, it's an elevated basic you'll come to rely on time and time again. &Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt £55 at &Other Stories Designed with the 90s in mind, this A-line mini skirt from &Other Stories is the perfect piece to recreate Amanda Holden's style with. With flattering cutlines and a slit detail, the skirt is an elevated basic that's super versatile, easy-to-style and comfortable to wear. Reformation Swedish Stockings Svea Sheer Tights £45 at Reformation Sick of laddered tights? This pair from Reformation are just what you're looking for. Made from high quality, natural fabric, these re-wearable tights boast the perfect sheer black finish and will last wear after wear without tearing or laddering.

Stepping out in London, the radio presenter looked like she'd just stepped out of the 90s in a boxy fit, cropped hem blazer and matching mini skirt. With an exaggerated, crisp and pointed collar, with equally sharp detailing at the hems of the arms, the blazer created a statement look despite its subtle charcoal grey tone.

Wearing a simple white crew neck T-shirt under the look, and pairing it with a practical but stylish pair of sheer black tights, Amanda really leaned into the elevated casual style of 90s celebrities. She highlighting this even further with her choice of red-bottomed Louboutin point-toe stilettos and a pair of oversized black cat-eye sunglasses.

We love the look which is so wearable and easy-to-style yet gives a really elevated and clean feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Under her arm, she carried an absolute 90s staple; the iconic Classic Lambskin Double Flap shoulder bag from Chanel. The timeless designer handbag's quilted leather brought a lovely texture to the sleek and streamline look, with the chain handle and gold hardware being the only glimmer of metal in her entire outfit.

There was a subtle pop of colour in her look though. Tying in beautifully with her red-bottomed heels was her autumn-ready burgundy manicure.

The nail colour is one that's universally loved for this colder season and Amanda's long, stiletto nail shape really brought an elevated and sharp take on the classic autumnal go-to.

While a deep, red lipstick would've tied her makeup into the look, her minimal, rose-tinted lip and blusher kept the outfit feeling daytime-ready. When we're recreating her look for the office, we'll definitely be adding a swipe of burgundy lip stain to our lips before heading out when work is over.