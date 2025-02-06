Forget what you've heard about this controversial denim - Amal Clooney proves skinny jeans will always be timeless

I've read so many opposing views about skinny jeans recently, that I'm no longer sure what I'm supposed to think - are they back or not?

Kate Moss and Kate Middleton have long been fans, and their leg-lengthening, streamlining effect is undeniable. But since baggy barrel leg jeans and voluminous wide leg denim seems to be dominating at the moment, where does that leave your humble skinnies?

Cue Amal Clooney to offer us some inspiration. She's pictured here in April 2015 wearing an easy breezy combo made up of ripped skinny jeans, wedge trainers, a white broderie anglaise top and a leather biker jacket. It's all the proof I need that skinny jeans never really go out of style. If you love them, wear them!

Amal Clooney visiting husband George on a film set in New York, 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop similar skinny jeans

Topshop high rise Jamie jeans in mid blue £31.50 (was £42 at Asos) Topshop's Jamie jeans are the recommendation I get time and time again. And I have to agree - I've owned the same black pair for at least ten years now, and they haven't faded in the slightest. They're exactly the right waist height to be very flattering, they're some of the best jeans for women over 60 and they're currently reduced in the sale. Vigoss Jagger Distressed Raw Hem Skinny Jeans £56.12 at Nordstrom If the distressed detailing on Amal's jeans has really caught your attention, this option by American clothing brand Vigoss have got your name written all over them. They've got really good reviews and they'll give you a very sleek silhouette. Amazon Essentials Women's High-Rise Skinny Jean £22.80 at Amazon What I think works particularly well about Amal's jeans is that they're definitely skinny jeans, but they're not like leggings tight, you know? They're a bit looser around the ankles and knees, and this stretchy denim from Amazon looks like they might just fit the bill. Watch them become some of the most comfortable jeans you own.

Slim fit denim is easy to throw on with your most comfortable trainers, plus they tuck so well into knee high boots and snow boots. And as we start to think about emerging from the layers we've been wearing throughout the winter months, I'm really leaning towards the figure-hugging denim we saw in 2025 collections from designer labels like Chloe and Marni. Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits made me love skinny jeans and chunky boots together too!

How to style skinny jeans

Sezane Annabelle Blouse £100 at Sezane Sezane is one my very favourite French clothing brands, and they've got an amazing match for Amal's laser cut top. This will have you dreaming of spring, but you can wear it under jumpers until it's warm enough. A blazer will always add balance to skinny jeans outfits, and answer the question can jeans be business casual? Absolutely! Isabel Marant Bobby Suede Wedge Sneakers £480 at Net-A-Porter Remember when Isabel Marant's wedge trainers were everywhere? Good news - they're back too! A very chic way to give your look a little lift, these black suede sneakers will pair really well with dark blue denim. Prepare to fall head over wedge heel in love. Zara Faux Leather Biker Jacket £49.99 at Zara Amal's leather jacket is by Balenciaga, but this high street version will do the trick for a fraction of the price. It's a great way to add some edge to a denim and broderie top combination, but it will prove to be a very versatile wardrobe staple elsewhere too.

Wondering which are the best jeans for your body type? Skinny fit is a shape that particularly suits apple and hourglass figures, but if you do the research and find the perfect fit, anyone can wear them - and look great in them.

Denim trends come and go, but skinny jeans is a style that keeps on coming back around - and there's a reason for it. woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains: "Skinny jeans have easy-to-wear appeal that’s hard to beat so it’s no wonder that they’re a firm favourite amongst many of us.

"And if you’re wondering how to style them, try teaming them with suede or leather knee high boots and a smart blazer for a more elevated feel."