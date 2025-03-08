Amal Clooney's red pencil dress and matching jacket would make perfect occasion wear for transitional months between winter and spring
Amal is an expert in statement dressing - and this red moment was everything
Dressing up during the transitional months doesn't have to be so difficult, especially when we've got Amal Clooney's striking red pencil dress and matching jacket as inspiration.
We might be anticipating the warmer weather by filling our spring capsule wardrobes with stunning floral dresses and the best white jeans, but we're still in those transitional months between winter and spring when the weather can be a little erratic, to say the least.
So getting ready, especially for an event with a formal dress code, can be tricky. But Amal Clooney hit the nail on the head when she stepped out in a striking red pencil dress and matching jacket in 2019, with the extra layer and midi skirt length adding coverage and warmth as the vibrant colour kept things feeling bright, bold and fresh. if you're trying to figure out what to wear to a wedding this season, it might be worth taking notes from Amal.
Get Amal Clooney's Look
With a wide-sitting crew neckline creating a flattering and timeless shape at the bodice, this simple midi dress is made all the more stunning with the addition of an elegant knotted detail at the waist.
The high sitting triangular neckline on this Coast dress is so unusual and its stunning look has us wondering why we don't see it more often! Add to that the classic, figure-skimming shape and gathered waist and you have the perfect dress.
Cinched at the waist with a bow detail, this dress has a flattering wrap-style silhouette, with cutaway shoulders and loose fabric at the bodice creating a slightly floating look alongside the fitted skirt.
This blazer is identical to Amal's sophisticated style with its 3/4 sleeves, collarless look and sleek crisp lines.
A simple white court heel like this pair from Open Edit are so versatile. Pair with jeans, a white T-shirt and a blazer for an elevated casual look, or slip into them with your favourite formal wear dress.
One of the best wedding guest dresses we've seen that feels timeless, classic and also super unique at the same time, Amal's flattering pencil style is a dream. A modest sweetheart necklace brings in a touch of sultry flair without demanding too much attention, with the simple and plain bodice and skirt looking crisp, sharp and beautifully flattering.
Some may wonder if you can wear red to a wedding, but Amal proves with this look that while the vibrant shade isn't the traditional colour you might expect to see at the celebrations, its bold tone can feel understated and oh-so elegant when the dress itself is a plainer, simpler piece with a timeless and classic shape.
The midi length of the piece makes it perfect for wearing during the months between winter and spring, with it offering a little more coverage than a mini style while the pencil skirt and fitted bodice are a lot more wind-friendly than the floating maxi styles we lean towards for occassion wear during warmer months.
Adding more practical warmth to the look, Amal layered a red cropped blazer over her dress. The piece, which boasts a sleek, collarless look and flattering cropped hem, worked to add an extra layer of warmth, but with its impeccable tailoring and 3/4 sleeves, it also created a striking silhouette that balanced classic with contemporary beautifully.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Her sky-high white court heels might not be the most comfortable wedding guest shoes out there on the market, but they do create an ultra-feminine and classic look - and if you can't break out your least practical pair of shoes for a occasion as special as a wedding, then when can you?
With her hair styled in a voluminous side parting, Amal finished off her look by swiping on a pink-toned lipstick. Against the red of her outfit, the tone looked stunning and played down the brightness of the vibrant red shade. Of course, a brilliantly bold red lip would finish off this look equally well, but the pink does give a more natural-feeling flair.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
With its blend of intricately woven natural tones, Raffia Bronde is the luxe shade to opt for this spring
Promising subtle dimension and versatility, Raffia Bronde is the interesting and unexpected look we'll be seeing everywhere this season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
William Morris is having a style revival - interior designers reveal the two special women behind it
Morris & Co collaborations are popping up everywhere: with Ruggable, Piglet In Bed, Button & Sprung, and Habitat. I did a deep dive into the women behind this revival.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Shania Twain's monochrome midi skirt reminds us of vintage Chanel - and her knee boots delivered a sophisticated edge
Shania's statement skirt did all the talking when she wore it back in 2023
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham found the most joyful spring colour to pair with jeans – here's how to style banana yellow
A timeless spring look we'll be wearing on repeat
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Holly Willoughby's strappy mini dress with chunky boots proves an LBD doesn't need heels to look sensational
Holly's Sezane mini dress with a strappy halter neck looked gorgeous in front of a Costa Rican sunset
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Princess Beatrice takes style tips from Kate Middleton in Self-Portrait dress for first outing since the birth of her daughter
Athena Elizabeth was born in January
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller's satin trousers and boxy leather jacket look was the coolest blend of edgy and simplistic
All black, satin and leather - Sienna's style combination was undeniably cool
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes' high street ballet flat is the spring shoe you'll wear more than trainers
You can buy her exact shoes for £79 - if you're quick!
By Caroline Parr Published
-
The sun's out and so is the new Rixo collection - here's what's on my wishlist for spring
The 60s-inspired dresses are perfect for wedding season, but there are plenty of chic separates too
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Susanna Reid is angelic in crisp white blazer dress that celebrates tailoring over flowing silhouettes
Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid has inspired us to try more tailored dresses this summer and they're perfect for special occasions
By Emma Shacklock Published