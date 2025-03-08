Amal Clooney's red pencil dress and matching jacket would make perfect occasion wear for transitional months between winter and spring

Dressing up during the transitional months doesn't have to be so difficult, especially when we've got Amal Clooney's striking red pencil dress and matching jacket as inspiration.

We might be anticipating the warmer weather by filling our spring capsule wardrobes with stunning floral dresses and the best white jeans, but we're still in those transitional months between winter and spring when the weather can be a little erratic, to say the least.

So getting ready, especially for an event with a formal dress code, can be tricky. But Amal Clooney hit the nail on the head when she stepped out in a striking red pencil dress and matching jacket in 2019, with the extra layer and midi skirt length adding coverage and warmth as the vibrant colour kept things feeling bright, bold and fresh. if you're trying to figure out what to wear to a wedding this season, it might be worth taking notes from Amal.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Get Amal Clooney's Look

Connected Apparel Side Knot Sleeveless Sheath Midi Dress £64.62 at Nordstrom With a wide-sitting crew neckline creating a flattering and timeless shape at the bodice, this simple midi dress is made all the more stunning with the addition of an elegant knotted detail at the waist. Coast Stretch Crepe And Mesh Gathered Pencil Dress Was £99, Now £69.30 at Debenhams The high sitting triangular neckline on this Coast dress is so unusual and its stunning look has us wondering why we don't see it more often! Add to that the classic, figure-skimming shape and gathered waist and you have the perfect dress. Mango Bow Waist Linen Blend Midi Dress £65.43 at Nordstrom Cinched at the waist with a bow detail, this dress has a flattering wrap-style silhouette, with cutaway shoulders and loose fabric at the bodice creating a slightly floating look alongside the fitted skirt. KASPER Rolled Cuff Knit Blazer £80.98 at Nordstrom This blazer is identical to Amal's sophisticated style with its 3/4 sleeves, collarless look and sleek crisp lines. Open Edit Demetra Pointed Toe Pump £57.22 at Nordstrom A simple white court heel like this pair from Open Edit are so versatile. Pair with jeans, a white T-shirt and a blazer for an elevated casual look, or slip into them with your favourite formal wear dress. QUIZ Red Ruched Sleeve Blazer £29.99 at New Look The classic blazer shape gets a chic and contemporary update with this style, with the ruched sleeves and extended lapels giving a unique flair.

One of the best wedding guest dresses we've seen that feels timeless, classic and also super unique at the same time, Amal's flattering pencil style is a dream. A modest sweetheart necklace brings in a touch of sultry flair without demanding too much attention, with the simple and plain bodice and skirt looking crisp, sharp and beautifully flattering.

Some may wonder if you can wear red to a wedding, but Amal proves with this look that while the vibrant shade isn't the traditional colour you might expect to see at the celebrations, its bold tone can feel understated and oh-so elegant when the dress itself is a plainer, simpler piece with a timeless and classic shape.

The midi length of the piece makes it perfect for wearing during the months between winter and spring, with it offering a little more coverage than a mini style while the pencil skirt and fitted bodice are a lot more wind-friendly than the floating maxi styles we lean towards for occassion wear during warmer months.

Adding more practical warmth to the look, Amal layered a red cropped blazer over her dress. The piece, which boasts a sleek, collarless look and flattering cropped hem, worked to add an extra layer of warmth, but with its impeccable tailoring and 3/4 sleeves, it also created a striking silhouette that balanced classic with contemporary beautifully.

Her sky-high white court heels might not be the most comfortable wedding guest shoes out there on the market, but they do create an ultra-feminine and classic look - and if you can't break out your least practical pair of shoes for a occasion as special as a wedding, then when can you?

With her hair styled in a voluminous side parting, Amal finished off her look by swiping on a pink-toned lipstick. Against the red of her outfit, the tone looked stunning and played down the brightness of the vibrant red shade. Of course, a brilliantly bold red lip would finish off this look equally well, but the pink does give a more natural-feeling flair.