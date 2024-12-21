Amal Clooney found the most stylish winter accessories to elevate casual jeans-and-a-jumper outfits - they're practical and chic additions to any look

Amal Clooney was years ahead of the animal print trend when, in 2016, she used a pair of striking leopard print boots and a brown baker boy hat to elevate her casual, all-black monochrome look.

There's nothing more chic and elegant than an all-black monochrome outfit, whether you're picking out a sleek, timeless Christmas party outfit or pulling together a comfortable jeans-and-a-jumper look to pop out and run errands. But while we love a monochrome look, we're swooning over Amal Clooney's winter-ready leopard print boots and her brown baker boy cap that took her laid-back black jeans and coat look to a whole new level.

Stepping out in 2016, Amal kept things casual in a pair of ripped-knee skinny jeans, a black jumper and a matching black longline gilet. The monochrome outfit is oh-so chic and timeless and uses basic winter capsule wardrobe staples to create a simple yet striking look - but it really is her leopard print boots and baker boy cap that elevate her style and make this look one that we're desperate to recreate.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Amal Clooney's Look

We can't get over how stunning her leopard print boots are, with their wedge heel and all-over leopard print suede creating a sleek and striking look, especially against the deep black denim of her skinny jeans. They're a beautiful pair of shoes that might not always get their casual wear credit, but a heeled pair of boots with a bright and vibrant pattern like this are more versatile than you might first think, as Amal has demonstrated brilliantly with this outfit.

The suede material goes a long way in creating a more laid-back look, with its matte textured finish giving a completely different feel than a shining patent leather would. This texture compliments Amal's denim jeans for a softer, though no less luxe, look that goes hand in hand with an off-duty style and with the soft borg fabric of her gilet adding yet another cosy and casual element, we've been more than convinced to incorporate some striking boots into our winter outfits.

Another element the leopard print boots add to her outfit is colour. Thanks to the spotty leopard pattern which boasts black details, the rich brown hue of the boots doesn't feel out of place with the otherwise all-black monochrome look.

Amal played into this complimentary tone with her baker boy cap and brought more of the brown shade into her outfit with the flattering winter hat. We love how the tone softens the outfit and ties in the colour of the boots further despite there being no other neutral elements in her look - and with the winter winds picking up, there's no better time to invest in a new hat to keep your hair in place whenever you go out!

The brilliance of this outfit formula, with the leopard print boots adding pattern and the baker boy cap bringing in a soft, neutral tone, is you don't have to recreate Amal's look completely to get the same result. If skinny jeans aren't your thing, then a pair of wide-leg denim jeans, or a satin midi skirt, or even a floating maxi dress would have the exact same effect - simply keep the bulk of your outfit plain and black to let the accessories shine.

Layering is key, so adding a black cardigan, a chunky knitted jumper or a sleek black trench coat will give you the same look as Amal's borg gilet - It's really up to you to decide how you want to play off the look!