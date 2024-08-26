Amal Clooney rarely wears jeans - but she made an exception for this chic straight leg style teamed with a cropped black blazer

When it comes to style, Amal Clooney certainly knows her stuff. We're used to seeing the barrister suited and booted for work, or dressed to the nines on the red carpet, but this smart casual outfit is well worth revisiting.

If you're looking for the best jeans for your body type, a cropped straight cut may well be the answer to all your sartorial questions. As Amal proved whilst out for dinner in New York back in 2022, not only is this silhouette super flattering, it's the perfect foundation for the classic 'jeans and a nice top' combination.

Much like Jennifer Aniston's bootcut jeans and black blazer outfit, this is a failsafe fashion formula that will work whatever the weather. Amal glammed hers up with a sparkly little crop top, Gianvito Rossi metallic heels and a mini bag by Giambattista Valli, but you could totally team yours with a t-shirt and your best white trainers too. Or even a cosy cardigan and ankle boots as we head towards autumn!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop straight leg denim

How to style jeans like Amal Clooney

The perfect pair of jeans really will form the bedrock of your wardrobe, so taking the time to find exactly the right style for you is essential. I can't keep up with skinny jeans - one minute they're over and the next, they're back. But a looser, straight leg cut is a really easy way to elevate your outfits and make them feel fresh.

What's more, a slightly cropped length will show off your shoes in all their glory - whether that's a pair of on-trend leopard ballet flats or sophisticated leather ankle boots.