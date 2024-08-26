Amal Clooney rarely wears jeans - but she made an exception for this chic straight leg style teamed with a cropped black blazer

She put her own chic spin on jeans and a nice top for dinner in New York

Human rights activist and lawyer Amal Clooney attends the international digital festival 4Gamechangers 2023 in Vienna
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

When it comes to style, Amal Clooney certainly knows her stuff. We're used to seeing the barrister suited and booted for work, or dressed to the nines on the red carpet, but this smart casual outfit is well worth revisiting.

If you're looking for the best jeans for your body type, a cropped straight cut may well be the answer to all your sartorial questions. As Amal proved whilst out for dinner in New York back in 2022, not only is this silhouette super flattering, it's the perfect foundation for the classic 'jeans and a nice top' combination.

Much like Jennifer Aniston's bootcut jeans and black blazer outfit, this is a failsafe fashion formula that will work whatever the weather. Amal glammed hers up with a sparkly little crop top, Gianvito Rossi metallic heels and a mini bag by Giambattista Valli, but you could totally team yours with a t-shirt and your best white trainers too. Or even a cosy cardigan and ankle boots as we head towards autumn!

Amal Clooney pictured in New York in April 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop straight leg denim

RE/DONE High Rise Comfort Stretch Stove Pipe Jeans
Re/Done Stove Pipe Jeans

Amal's jeans were reportedly a Stove Pipe pair by Re/Done. The brand remakes vintage denim so it's almost impossible to get exactly the same style, but these are a pretty good match. The raw hem is a nice touch, and if you're wondering can jeans be business casual, simply add a crisp white shirt and slingback shoes.

Zara Marine Jeans

Zara Marine Jeans

The Zara Marine jeans are my personal favourites. They're slightly more flared than Amal's, but they're stretchy, easy to wear, and are available in several different colours. Buy them all.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Ribcage Jeans

Levi's Ribcage is another staple in my denim drawer. These are a great colour and will stand the test of time. One reviewer called these the "best jeans ever".

How to style jeans like Amal Clooney

Cropped Blazer

& Other Stories Cropped Blazer

Excuse me while I go and add this cropped blazer to my shopping basket... a great way to play with proportions and make your legs look longer, you'll be reaching for this every day during autumn/winter. It's the ideal layer for over summer dresses while the weather can't quite make up its mind too.

Whistles Corie Textured Heeled Pumps
Whistles Corie Textured Heeled Pumps

I'm normally more of a gold gal, but I'll make an exception for these silver heels. They're a great height, the pointed toe is really sleek, and they'll work with everything from the best wedding guest dresses to white jeans outfits.

JW PEI Elise Top Handle Bag
JW PEI Elise Top Handle Bag

Forget carrying everything but the kitchen sink, mini bags are where it's at. JW PEI is really on a roll right now - did you see their lookalike for the half moon bag by The Row?

The perfect pair of jeans really will form the bedrock of your wardrobe, so taking the time to find exactly the right style for you is essential. I can't keep up with skinny jeans - one minute they're over and the next, they're back. But a looser, straight leg cut is a really easy way to elevate your outfits and make them feel fresh.

What's more, a slightly cropped length will show off your shoes in all their glory - whether that's a pair of on-trend leopard ballet flats or sophisticated leather ankle boots.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸