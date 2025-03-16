Alex Jones blends practicality with elegant style in Zara coat and light wash jeans as she shares brilliant tips for antique fair shopping

Is there any better way to spend a sunny weekend morning than at an antiques fair amongst all the delightful trinkets and second-hand bargains? If those are your plans, Alex Jones has you covered with not only the perfect outfit to wear for such an ocassion, but also with her tips for finding the best gems.

Now spring is finally here, not only are we transitioning into our spring capsule wardrobes and pulling out our more sun-friendly pieces, but we're also getting the chance to take up our favourite spring hobbies again too. For some, the warmer, drier weather might be one of the reasons to try wild swimming, but for any fan of vintage shopping, it means just one thing; waking up at the crack of dawn to head to outdoor antique fairs.

That's what the spring means for Alex Jones, who has long been a fan of second-hand shopping and finding vintage gems. She was up early this weekend to attend the Sunbury Antiques Market at Kempton Park Racecourse and if you're planning on doing the same, you're going to want to recreate her stunningly classic outfit that's ideal for keeping you warm and comfortable while also looking oh-so stylish.

Shop Alex's Look

Alex perfectly blended style with practicality for the overcast day, pairing the Cotton Traders Wide-Leg Jeans from her collaboration with the brand with a simple black top, whose high-sitting crew neckline and long sleeves offered some much-needed warmth.

The light wash denim of her jeans brought in a lovely pop of light, bright colour without being too bold or summery thanks to the heavy texture of the denim. And if you're looking for the perfect jeans for your body type, you can't go wrong with a pair of flattering wide leg ones like this pair - their high waist, relaxed fit and baggy shape meshes classic with contemporary perfectly for a versatile and universally flattering fit.

Switching out your darker denims for a lighter wash like this in the spring is a great way to start transitioning your wardrobe into the warmer months, but Alex proves that you don't have to ditch dark tones completely in order to feel spring-ready. She layered up in a, sadly now discontinued, khaki double breasted coat from Zara, with the rich green shade feeling decidedly spring-like. Khaki is a great way to incorporate a floral-adjacent colour at the beginning of the season and on a sophisticated coat like this, the shade oozes elegance and quiet luxury.

To finish off her look, Alex slipped into a pair of tanned brown boots. The colour is stunning, rich and warm and brings in a much softer, spring-like feel to the look than a pair of harsher black leather boots would have. But still, they have a sophisticated and classic flair thanks to their sleek silhouette, comfortable block heel and pointed toe, with the brown leather complimenting the light wash denim beautifully.

But not only did Alex give us the ultimate antique fair outfit inspiration, she also shared her top tips for shopping at these fairs too. Like she says in the video, it's easy to get carried away with collecting bargins at these kind of events, like when she brought 12 church pews without thinking about it and has ended up keeping them in storage because she has nowhere to put them, so some tips will certainly be handy.

Picking up a vintage tennis racket, she says, "Not essential," though she admits they would look good hanging on a wall. This is a good thing to keep in mind so you don't get carried away. What do you actually need in your home and what interior design trends will compliment what you already own? If you don't need it or have somewhere it can work, what you want to buy isn't an essential - so maybe put it back.

Another trick is to stick to your shopping list. Alex was at the fair looking for a chest of drawers and a table for her hallway, so keeping these in mind helped her avoid impulse purchases that she'd end up not having room for.

And that leads onto her third tip; measure! Bring a tape measure along with you and make sure you've also measured the space you're trying to fill in your home before heading out too. Trust us, your eyeball measurements will never be right!