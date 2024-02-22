Aldi has launched a new quilted coat that even Kate Middleton would approve of

The latest must-have to hit Aldi's Specialbuys aisle is about to become a wardrobe staple. For under £25, the bargain supermarket is offering a stylish black puffer jacket that celebrities including the Princess of Wales have been known to sport during chillier weather.

From Aldi's Acqua di Parma perfume alternative to its cast iron cookware, the store is no stranger to offering affordable products with a higher-end feel. So, it was only a matter of time before on-trend outerwear hit the shelves. Available in Aldi's middle aisle from Thursday 22nd February, this timeless and cosy jacket is set to be a true wardrobe hero.

Fashion icons from Sienna Miller to Kate Middleton have been spotted donning sleek puffer coats in drizzly climates, so consider us already sold on the look. However, the best puffer jackets for women don't often come cheap, so this isn't a deal to be missed. As with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone - so don't hang around.

Aldi's chic quilted puffer jacket

(Image credit: Aldi)

Available in men's sizes M-XL and women's sizes 8-18, Aldi's Long Line Quilted Jacket may even give the best North Face jackets a run for their money. Both water-repellent and wind-resistant, it is fully equipped to cope with the current weather. It also comes fully lined and quilted with a polyester padding to keep the heat in - a great option for those after the best waterproof jackets for women that can beat the chill.

If you've been browsing for the best winter coats for petites, you'll be pleased to know that the puffer comes in two length options - mid-thigh or short - catering to every height. And with added details like a 3-piece hood and zipped side pockets for storing your essentials, it seems to tick every box.

Ready to invest? Aldi's quilted puffer coat is only available to shop in-store from the 22nd of February, while stocks last.

Although you're unlikely to find an identical coat for the same affordable price point elsewhere, these styles offer the same look if you're unable to shop in person. For maximum practicality, stick to a neutral black hue and opt for a hood to keep the wet weather out.