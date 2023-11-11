Emma Thompson's best style moments, from sleek suits to her very unconventional wedding dress

Emma Thompson's best style moments need to be on your radar. An underrated style icon, she has harnessed a personal style that is impossibly chic as well as trendy.

One of the most well-loved celebrities, Emma Thompson always looks gorgeous. Although she has been pulling out stellar ensembles for decades, her style has been going from strength to strength in recent years. The queen of a sleek trouser suit, she has mastered simple but chic dressing that will never date.

With countless incredible style moments to choose from, narrowing down her top 32 is no easy task. But after looking through the archives from the early 90s to now, these are the outfits and ensembles that are undoubtedly the most notable - and all of them are giving us serious wardrobe inspiration.

Emma Thompson's best style moments of all time

1. Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Show

(Image credit: Getty)

Reiss Pink Rosa Velvet Single Breasted Suit Blazer Visit Site RRP: £328 Reiss Pink Rosa Petite Velvet Tapered Suit Trousers Visit Site RRP: £198 Phase Eight Calypso Suit Blazer, Flamingo Pink Visit Site RRP: £84.50 (was £169.00)

If there's one thing Emma Thompson knows how to wear perfectly, it's a suit. This gorgeous pink satin co-ord has a relaxed silhouette that adds a trendy feel, whilst the Barbiecore colour palette makes a real statement that looks gorgeous on her.

2. Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Getty)

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was home to countless incredible style moments, but Emma Thompson's look has to be one of our favourites of the day. There's no going wrong with a timeless black dress, but this red floral coat with 3/4 sleeves adds a playful touch that speaks to Emma's personal style.

3. Premiere of "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande" at the 2022 Tribeca Festival

(Image credit: Getty)

This muted yellow hue is not one that everybody can pull off, but Emma Thompson wears it beautifully. The extra-long trousers are balanced out by the belt detail, whilst the dainty star pendant adds some sparkle without taking away from the outfit.

4. Wedding Day, 1989

(Image credit: Getty)

Very few wedding dresses are as bold and memorable as this. Far from a traditional wedding look, this multi-coloured and patterned mini dress could only be pulled off by Emma Thompson. We love the corseted style and whimsical puff sleeves that are still in style today.

5. London Film Critics Circle Awards, 2007

(Image credit: Getty)

Beautifully glamorous, this silky gown and feathery shawl scarf has a timeless appeal that would look right at home on any red carpet. The maxi length and lettuce-style hem add texture and movement to the look, whilst the thick tasselled fur elevates the whole ensemble.

6. "Matilda The Musical" World Premiere, 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

This look proves that Emma Thompson can make even more toned-down outfits look their best. Wondering how to wear cowboy boots? A fringed jacket like this makes for a cool Western look. Styled with a classic white tee and some sleek flares, this is easily one of her best looks.

7. "Last Christmas" US Premiere, 2019

(Image credit: Getty)

Khaki will always be a huge autumn/winter fashion colour trend, so we love that this is the hue Emma opted for to attend the premiere of a Christmas film. Just as chic as black but with a little more colour, this structured trench-style jumpsuit is unlike anything else we've seen her wear - in the best way.

8. BAFTA Film Awards, 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

We know by now that Emma Thompson will always look good in a suit, but this three-piece look just goes to show that she will still wow us every time. Mixing the formal silhouettes with a chunky trainer is the perfect way to make this look more her without taking away from the expensive look.

9. Evening Standard Film Awards, 2004

(Image credit: Getty)

Pink and red has to be one of our favourite colour combinations, especially when it looks this good. The cowl neckline and bias cut create a sleek look, whilst the leg split and spikey hem details make this dress more playful to suit Emma's style.

10. "Last Christmas" UK Premiere, 2019

(Image credit: Getty)

This has to be one of the best winter coats we've ever seen. The oversized brushed wool style looks gorgeous in this jewel purple tone, and we love how Emma has styled it with a floaty blouse and matching trousers. Several purple coats on the high street will let you copy her look, but we particularly love this Jigsaw coat from John Lewis.

11. UK Gala Screening of "Matilda The Musical", 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Who would've thought that jeans and a denim jacket could look so good on the red carpet? The ideal balance of trendy and chic, this is an outfit we will be taking inspiration from for our own wardrobe. Luckily, we've found some almost identical barrel-leg jeans by Citizens of Humanity jeans from Matches.

12. "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" Premiere - Sundance Film Festival, 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

A suit doesn't have to be overly formal. The slightly cropped trousers add a more casual edge that looks gorgeous with Emma's golden sandals, whilst the more fitted jacket and white hue work to brighten her skin tone. A timeless look, this is easily one of her best ensembles.

13. "Nanny McPhee And The Big Bang" UK Premiere, 2010

(Image credit: Getty)

Now this is a real fashion statement. Who else would show up on the red carpet with a pig on a lead? From the sheer organza bolero to the dark iridescent dress, this look has a quirky vintage feel that no other celeb could pull off quite as well as Emma.

14. "What's Love Got To Do With It?" UK Premiere, 2023

(Image credit: Getty)

Colour co-ordinating with the pink carpet and purple-toned backdrop, Emma Thompson's outfit for the What's Love Got To Do With It? UK premiere would work perfectly for mother-of-the-bride outfits year-round. Slightly slouchy but with a fitted waist, it offers the ideal trouser silhouette.

15. "Bridget Jones's Baby" World Premiere, 2016

(Image credit: Getty)

Red couldn't look better on Emma Thompson and this outfit proves it. The loose, floaty shape of this co-ord gives it a relaxed feel, but the vibrant hue pulls the look together and adds a sophisticated touch. If you're wondering how to wear red this season, let this outfit be your lesson.

16. Golden Globe Awards, 2006

(Image credit: Getty)

A silky maxi gown was somewhat of a style staple for Emma Thompson back in the 00s and we love this look. The halter neck style and embellished details make this a standout look, whilst the feathery shawl elevates the ensemble even further. Just as beautiful decades on, this has to be one of her best ever outfits on the red carpet.

17. Earthshot Prize, 2021

(Image credit: Getty)

There's never any going wrong with navy, but it looks especially good on Emma Thompson. The longer cut of the trousers and rolled hem add a cool street-style finish, whilst the hourglass blazer adds some shape to the look. One of her best suits to date, it will never go out of style.

18. BAFTA's Screenwriter Lecture Series, 2014

(Image credit: Getty)

Despite being one of Emma Thompson's most casual looks, it has to be one of our favourites. The dungarees and flip-flops combo is a bold choice, but one that she can absolutely pull off. Finished off with a leather jacket, it provides ample inspiration for casual weekend outfits.

19. Tricycle Theatre, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

For the 'Jim Carter In Conversation With Emma Thompson And Imelda Staunton' event, Emma went for an impossibly chic beige ensemble that we want to replicate immediately. The oversized roll-neck and extra baggy trousers prove that comfort can be chic too, especially in a neutral colour palette like this.

20. 24th London Film Critics' Circle Awards, 2003

(Image credit: Getty)

This impossibly 00s dress is a standout for all the right reasons. With a deep V cut and sheer overlay, it is simple without being at all boring. Pulled together with delicate halter neck straps and floral style detailing at the bust, it is the Y2k dress of dreams.

21. SiriusXM Town Hall, 2019

(Image credit: Getty)

Who doesn't love a slightly garish knit? And if anyone can pull one off, it's Emma Thompson. Paired with a sleek side-parted bun, cigarette trousers, and chunky trainers, let this be your lesson in how to style up a bold graphic to suit your personal style.

22. Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, 2013

(Image credit: Getty)

Snake print is slightly different for Emma but we can't get enough of this look. Although animal patterns can make a bold statement, this is a brilliant example of how to tone down the look and make it even more chic. Styled with a black blazer and statement earrings, these trousers are the centerpiece of a fantastic outfit.

23. BAFTAs, 1993

(Image credit: Getty)

Emma Thompson picked up the Best Actress award for her role in Howard's End back in 1993, and what better dress to wear for the occasion? Featuring an off-the-shoulder corset style top with a gorgeous glittery finish, this black dress is anything but plain and would look just as good on her if worn today.

24. EE British Academy Film Awards, 2014

(Image credit: Getty)

After seeing this photo, we're convinced we need a fur-collar coat in our wardrobe immediately. Cosy and luxurious, this floor-length coat pairs beautifully with her vivid red dress to create a winter-ready ensemble that is made to be worn on the red carpet.

25. Munich Film Festival, 2018

(Image credit: Getty)

Looking to build a capsule wardrobe for work? Let this be your first outfit. A pair of smart black trousers is a necessity in every wardrobe, and Emma proves how good this simple piece can look when styled up correctly.

26. 34th Annual London Film Critics Circle Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

All white may be a risky choice for many, but it couldn't look better on Emma Thompson. This fur-trim cardigan is impossibly glamorous, with the long train working to elevate the look even further by giving it a truly premium finish. Keeping warm has never looked so good.

27. "Journey" Exhibition Opening, 2009

(Image credit: Getty)

This outfit from 2009 proves that Emma has had her personal style nailed for quite some time. A more casual take on the suits she often gravitates towards, this formal trousers and elevated smart shirt combination is so her. Finished off with a pair of the best black boots, it is a look that we can see her revisiting.

28. "Love, Actually" Press Conference, 2003

(Image credit: Getty)

This is a real throwback look from the "Love, Actually" press conference in 2003, but this cardigan is still in style today. We love the ribbed texture that works brilliantly to balance out the more statement feathery trim, whilst the understated brown hue can be paired with any bottoms for a chic look.

29. The 68th Annual Academy Awards, 1996

(Image credit: Getty)

We love when a celebrity wears a two piece on the red carpet rather than a dress, and this look just proves why. The cropped jacket and high-rise maxi skirt pairing is just as elegant as a gown but with added edge. A bright and glowy look, it is one of Emma Thompson's best.

30. BFI London Film Festival World Premiere Of Roald Dahl's "Matilda The Musical", 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

This has to be one of the most statement looks we've seen Emma Thompson wear and that's why we love it. She is a fan of staple white jeans and this goes to show how many different ways they can be styled. Dressed up with a graphic multicolour jacket, it is a playful ensemble suitable for the occasion.

31. The 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2009

(Image credit: Getty)

The best way to let your accessory do the talking is to pair it with a monochromatic outfit, and Emma Thompson has executed that perfectly here. Looking as sophisticated as ever in a black dress and blazer, she has livened up the look with this bright, textured clutch that brings her whole outfit to life in an insant.

32. ''Stranger Than Fiction'' Gala Screening, 2006

(Image credit: Getty)

Bold and glittery, this silver zebra style dress has a 90s feel that looks fantastic on Emma. Styled with a matching mini handbag and strappy heels, it proves the power of an all-metallic look that isn't at all garish. With a cowl neckline and dainty spaghetti straps, it transforms a simple silhouette effortlessly.